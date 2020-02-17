Ep. 7: Politics, Electorates, and Caucuses Oh my!

In this episode co-host Nick Townsend talks with American political science expert Jack Miller about the Iowa Caucuses, their unique function, and their position within the larger primary process. Multimedia Editor Owen Demetre also drops in to talk about the results of the Oscars, and we discuss racism as a result of the Coronavirus.
