Events Calendar 9/28–10/5

Art
Music
Film/Theater
Community
Wed, Sept. 28
Waterfalls of the Columbia River Gorge
Bottle & Bottega
6–8:30 p.m.
$40
Learn from an artist how to paint local waterfalls
Bomba Estéro
Roseland Theater
8 p.m.
$51+
Columbian band that plays Latin Urbano music
DOUGH
Mississippi Pizza
8 p.m.
$5
Live comedy show from local Portland comedians
Good Old Fashioned Trade Show
Everett West
11 a.m.–7 p.m.
Free
A trade show with food and drink vendors
Thurs, Sept. 29
Saints and Monsters, Monsters and Saints
Russo Lee Gallery
11 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Free
Gregory Grenon and Mary Josephson present art created through each other
Peach Pit
McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
8 p.m.
$26+
Music by an indie pop band from Vancouver, Canada
Dishoom Dishoom: A Bollywood Action Comedy Show
Desert Island Studios
8–10 p.m.
$10 presale
$15 at door
Watch clips from favorite Bollywood action films while Portland comedians riff on them
Let’s Dance
Oaks Park Dance Pavilion
7–11 p.m.
Free
Learn a large variety of dances from instructors with your community
Fri, Sept. 30
Paper Flower Sculpture: Lily
Wildcraft Studio School
1–4 p.m.
$110
Learn from a professional how to craft a lifelike lily bloom using paper
Miya Folick
Doug Fir Lounge
9 p.m.
$17
21+ show from an LA-based artist with alternative/indie music
Chicken & Biscuits
Portland Playhouse
7:30 p.m.
$47.50+
A family comedy that centers on the experience of BIPOC
Portland Greek Festival
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral
11 a.m.–10 p.m.
$5
Explore Greek culture with food, drinks, dancing and shopping
Sat, Oct. 1
Black Artists of Portland
Portland Art Museum
10 a.m.
$25
The Black artists of Portland are celebrated with a new exhibition
Boo Bomb
Moda Center
7:30–11:30 p.m.
$87+
Rap and hip-hop music
Tap That Showcase
Growler’s Taproom
9 p.m.
Free
A showcase of local Portland comedians
Succulent Pumpkin DIY
Dennis’ 7 Dees Garden Center
9:30–10:30 a.m.
$45
Learn to create a pumpkin vase for your succulent
Sun, Oct. 2
Workshop: Wig Basics 101 with Jes
The Armory, Vigeland Rehearsal Hall
4–6 p.m.
$40+
Learn to create and maintain wigs
My Chemical Romance
Moda Center
8 p.m.
$65+
Alternative rock music
CoHo Clown Fest: LIVE DEVISE!
CoHo Productions
6 p.m.
Pay what you can
An improv show with clowns
Shroom Show
Tryon Life Community Farm
6–8 p.m.
Pay what you can
Take an educational guided tour and hike with instructors
Mon, Oct. 3
PDXDF: How to Make a Zine Workshop
Grover’s Curiosity Shop
3–4 p.m.
$45
Learn how to make zines
Bear’s Den
Revolution Hall
8 p.m.
$41+
Folk rock music
Grown
TOC Concert Hall
7 p.m.
$18.50
A show about the trials and tribulations of adulting
PDXDF: Introduction to Scent Design
Ace Hotel Portland
1–4 p.m.
$45
Learn theories, applications and opportunities of scent design, as well as how to create your own
Tues, Oct. 4
Sightz and Sounds
PAM CUT
6–8 p.m.
$250
Four-day DJing summer camp for adults
Bonny Light Horseman
Aladdin Theater
8 p.m.
$63+
Folk music
The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity
Profile Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$35–55
The story of the life of a professional wrestler
Portland Trophy Cup
Portland International Raceway
4:30–9 p.m.
Free
Watch or join the local bike race