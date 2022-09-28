Events Calendar 9/28–10/5

 

Wed, Sept. 28

Waterfalls of the Columbia River Gorge


Bottle & Bottega


6–8:30 p.m.


$40


Learn from an artist how to paint local waterfalls

Bomba Estéro


Roseland Theater


8 p.m.


$51+


Columbian band that plays Latin Urbano music

DOUGH


Mississippi Pizza


8 p.m.


$5


Live comedy show from local Portland comedians

Good Old Fashioned Trade Show


Everett West


11 a.m.7 p.m.


Free


A trade show with food and drink vendors 

Thurs, Sept. 29

Saints and Monsters, Monsters and Saints


Russo Lee Gallery


11 a.m.–5:30 p.m.


Free


Gregory Grenon and Mary Josephson present art created through each other

Peach Pit


McMenamins Crystal Ballroom


8 p.m.


$26+


Music by an indie pop band from Vancouver, Canada

Dishoom Dishoom: A Bollywood Action Comedy Show


Desert Island Studios


810 p.m.


$10 presale

$15 at door


Watch clips from favorite Bollywood action films while Portland comedians riff on them

Let’s Dance


Oaks Park Dance Pavilion


7–11 p.m.


Free


Learn a large variety of dances from instructors with your community

Fri, Sept. 30

Paper Flower Sculpture: Lily


Wildcraft Studio School


1–4 p.m.


$110


Learn from a professional how to craft a lifelike lily bloom using paper

Miya Folick


Doug Fir Lounge


9 p.m.


$17


21+ show from an LA-based artist with alternative/indie music

Chicken & Biscuits 


Portland Playhouse


7:30 p.m.


$47.50+


A family comedy that centers on the experience of BIPOC

Portland Greek Festival


Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral


11 a.m.–10 p.m.


$5


Explore Greek culture with food, drinks, dancing and shopping

Sat, Oct. 1

Black Artists of Portland


Portland Art Museum


10 a.m.


$25


The Black artists of Portland are celebrated with a new exhibition

Boo Bomb


Moda Center 


7:30–11:30 p.m.

$87+


Rap and hip-hop music

Tap That Showcase


Growler’s Taproom


9 p.m.


Free


A showcase of local Portland comedians

Succulent Pumpkin DIY


Dennis’ 7 Dees Garden Center


9:30–10:30 a.m.


$45


Learn to create a pumpkin vase for your succulent

Sun, Oct. 2

Workshop: Wig Basics 101 with Jes

The Armory, Vigeland Rehearsal Hall

4–6 p.m.


$40+


Learn to create and maintain wigs

My Chemical Romance


Moda Center


8 p.m.


$65+


Alternative rock music

CoHo Clown Fest: LIVE DEVISE!


CoHo Productions


6 p.m.


Pay what you can


An improv show with clowns

Shroom Show


Tryon Life Community Farm


6–8 p.m.


Pay what you can


Take an educational guided tour and hike with instructors

Mon, Oct. 3

PDXDF: How to Make a Zine Workshop


Grover’s Curiosity Shop


3–4 p.m.


$45


Learn how to make zines

Bear’s Den


Revolution Hall


8 p.m.


$41+


Folk rock music

Grown


TOC Concert Hall


7 p.m.


$18.50


A show about the trials and tribulations of adulting

PDXDF: Introduction to Scent Design


Ace Hotel Portland


1–4 p.m.


$45


Learn theories, applications and opportunities of scent design, as well as how to create your own

Tues, Oct. 4

Sightz and Sounds


PAM CUT


6–8 p.m.


$250


Four-day DJing summer camp for adults

Bonny Light Horseman


Aladdin Theater


8 p.m.


$63+


Folk music

The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity


Profile Theatre


7:30 p.m.


$35–55


The story of the life of a professional wrestler

Portland Trophy Cup


Portland International Raceway


4:30–9 p.m.


Free


Watch or join the local bike race