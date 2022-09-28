Events Calendar 9/28–10/5

A trade show with food and drink vendors

Learn from an artist how to paint local waterfalls

Waterfalls of the Columbia River Gorge

Thurs, Sept. 29

Saints and Monsters, Monsters and Saints

Russo Lee Gallery

11 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Free

Gregory Grenon and Mary Josephson present art created through each other

Peach Pit

McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

8 p.m.

$26+

Music by an indie pop band from Vancouver, Canada

Dishoom Dishoom: A Bollywood Action Comedy Show

Desert Island Studios

8–10 p.m.

$10 presale $15 at door

Watch clips from favorite Bollywood action films while Portland comedians riff on them