Events Calendar April 13-17

TUES., APRIL 13

WOODEN SHOE TULIP FESTIVAL

Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm

9 a.m.

$60

Ongoing through May 2

Look out at over 40 acres of blooming tulips during peak blooming season at the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm, located in Woodburn. Tickets must be purchased online and social distancing measures will be in-place.

ELASTIC TIME: A RICHARD LINKLATER MASTER CLASS

Online via Hollywood Theatre

$12–35

“The pandemic has turned our collective sense of time inside out: disrupting routines, lengthening days, and obliterating the calendar’s familiar touchstones. It’s the perfect moment to delve into the work of Richard Linklater, the American filmmaker who has spent his career exploring (and manipulating) the passage of time. For this three-week Movie Madness Master Class, we’ll take an in-depth look at Linklater’s filmography. We’ll be joined by Richard Linklater and Melissa Maerz, author of Alright, Alright, Alright: The Oral History of Richard Linklater’s Dazed and Confused. The Master Class is hosted by Shawn Levy, a bestselling author and former film critic for The Oregonian and KGW-TV.”

WED., APRIL 14

ISAKA SHAMSUD-DIN: ROCK OF AGES

Portland Art Museum

10 a.m.

$17–20

Ongoing through August 1

“Isaka Shamsud-Din: Rock of Ages is an intimate exhibition celebrating the Portland artist’s masterful paintings, rich in a narrative combining personal stories and folklore. Shamsud-Din’s paintings also celebrate and honor individuals by capturing portraits. Tightly composed and with a vibrancy of color, the works invite viewers to be among these individuals and warm settings. The exhibition is titled after Shamsud-Din’s painting of his father, Rock of Ages (1976), the museum’s most recent acquisition of the artist’s work.”

LORA WEBB NICHOLS: PHOTOGRAPHS MODE, PHOTOGRAPHS COLLECTED

Blue Sky Gallery

12 noon

Free

Ongoing through May 1: in-person exhibit available by appointment

“Lora Webb Nichols: Photographs Made, Photographs Collected presents a selection of images curated from the photography archive of this Wyoming homesteader and photographer. Lora Webb Nichols (1883-1962) created and collected approximately 24,000 negatives over the course of her lifetime in the mining town of Encampment. The images chronicle the domestic, social, and economic aspects of the sparsely populated frontier of south-central Wyoming.”

FRI., APRIL 16

MIXTAPE REVIVAL

Oaks Amusement Park

7 p.m.

$49 per vehicle

21+

Ongoing through April 16

“Throw it back with the OG hits of the 80s and 90s played live on stage by the coolest retro band in Oregon, The Hair Jordans, while you rock out in the safety of your own car!”

NURSES FOR BLACK LIVES VIGIL

Pioneer Courthouse Square

10 a.m.

Free

Portland nurses will honor the life of George Floyd with a silent vigil every Friday morning.

SAT., APRIL 17

NATIONAL PARK WEEK

Free

Ongoing through April 25

“Join us celebrating National Park Week 2021 from April 17 to 25! Parks across the country will host a variety of special programs, events, and digital experiences. There are also special theme days during the week to highlight the different ways everyone can enjoy national parks.”

OREGON SPRING CLEANUP

Free

Check SolveOregon.org/springcleanup for a list of events

“SOLVE is excited to launch a brand-new statewide event this April called the Oregon Spring Cleanup, presented by Portland General Electric. As we have for over fifty years, we will be supporting the efforts of awesome partners and amazing volunteers from around the state who are motivated to take care of their special place in Oregon. This new event has its roots in the Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup (created in 1986) and SOLVE IT for Earth Day (started in 1990). We hope the Oregon Spring Cleanup will become a new family tradition for your loved ones to join with other Oregonians in making the state a better place for both humans and wildlife, from Astoria to Brookings, Bandon to Burns, and all points in between.”





