Events Calendar April 19–25, 2023

Learn trends, taste alcohol and discover new products

Gay men in NYC face past and present in award-winning two-part play

Skip vonKuske creates looping cello music with various instruments

Students showcase art and perform with themes of identity and storytelling

Discover new opportunities, assistance, food and enter a raffle

A Grammy-winning singer and songwriter with 25 years of solo work

Art pop up with an emphasis on stickers!

Explore a real Navy submarine and learn about its history and technology

Gay choir leader faces racism and homophobia at prep school. Music and dance by Moonlight writer.

Columbian star, songwriter that collaborates with famous reggaeton artists

A wide variety of sewing, quilting, needle-art and craft supply exhibits from many quality companies

Chat if you’re considering joining the Junior League of Portland

Bay Area band blending R&B, funk, soul, blues and more in fun and energetic live shows

Learn to paint a beautiful, colorful mountain range with instruction from an artist

Award-winning magician and historian Professor DR Schreiber recreates early magic shows with illusions, education and entertainment

A poetic film exploring a family’s memories, myths and transformations through images and sounds

The Metamorphosis of Birds

Danzmayr conducts Mahler’s Fourth and Golijov’s Three Songs. Soprano Tilling sings of Heaven and sorrow.

Learn to paint the moon and stars with instruction from an artist

Volunteer to improve our native garden by planting vegetation

Open mic comedy at a hell-themed bar, hosted by Bryan Withawhy

An art flea market featuring local vendors of art, crafts, jewelry, clothing, consumables and more

Tues, Apr. 25

Jewelry and Metalsmithing

Custom Deluxe Studio

6:30 p.m.

$435

Design and create metal jewelry. Learn and experiment with sawing, soldering, polishing and more.

Wage War

Roseland Theatre

7 p.m.

$25+

Metalcore band from Florida incorporating heavy riffs, melodic hooks and emotional lyrics

Open Mic Comedy

Cheerful Tortoise

9 p.m.

Free

Comedy on campus at PSU, featuring local talent and five-minute sets