Events Calendar April 19–25, 2023

Art
Music
Film/Theater
Community
Wed, Apr. 19
PPS HeART of Portland
Portland Art Museum
10 a.m.
$20
Students showcase art and perform with themes of identity and storytelling
Cellotronik
Dante’s
4 p.m.
Free
Skip vonKuske creates looping cello music with various instruments
The Inheritance
Triangle Productions
7:30 p.m.
$15+
Gay men in NYC face past and present in award-winning two-part play
Northwest Food Show
Portland Expo Center
10 a.m.
$15
Learn trends, taste alcohol and discover new products
Thurs, Apr. 20
Sticker Fest
The Cleaners
9 a.m.
Free
Art pop up with an emphasis on stickers!
Colin Hay
Revolution Hall
7 p.m.
$50+
A Grammy-winning singer and songwriter with 25 years of solo work
Howler Comedy Hour
Gol Soccer Bar
9 p.m.
Free
A hot monthly comedy show hosted by Jono Grindhart
Disability Employment & Resource Fair
4950 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
1 p.m.
Free
Discover new opportunities, assistance, food and enter a raffle
Fri, Apr. 21
Quilt, Craft, and Sewing Festival
Portland Expo Center
10 a.m.
$10
A wide variety of sewing, quilting, needle-art and craft supply exhibits from many quality companies
Fied
Arlene Schnitzer Hall
8 p.m.
$132+
Columbian star, songwriter that collaborates with famous reggaeton artists
Choir Boy
The Armory
8 a.m.
$25+
Gay choir leader faces racism and homophobia at prep school. Music and dance by Moonlight writer.
USS Blueback Submarine Tour
OMSI
9:30 a.m.
$7
Explore a real Navy submarine and learn about its history and technology
Sat, Apr. 22
Rainbow Mountain Ranges
Bottle & Bottega
2:30 p.m.
$44
Learn to paint a beautiful, colorful mountain range with instruction from an artist
The California Honeydrops
Wonder Ballroom
8 p.m.
$30+
Bay Area band blending R&B, funk, soul, blues and more in fun and energetic live shows
Jefferson Dancers
Newmark Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$12+
Elite high school dance company presents annual spring show downtown
Drop In Coffee Chats
Rose City Coffee Co
1 p.m.
Free
Chat if you’re considering joining the Junior League of Portland
Sun, Apr. 23
Starlight Starbright
Bottle & Bottega
6 p.m.
$44
Learn to paint the moon and stars with instruction from an artist
Danzmayr
Arlene Schnitzer Hall
2 p.m.
$25+
Danzmayr conducts Mahler’s Fourth and Golijov’s Three Songs. Soprano Tilling sings of Heaven and sorrow.
The Metamorphosis of Birds
5th Avenue Cinema
6 & 8:30 p.m.
Students: Free
General: $7
A poetic film exploring a family’s memories, myths and transformations through images and sounds
Magical Tea & Mystery
The Victorian Belle Mansion
2 p.m.
$30+
Award-winning magician and historian Professor DR Schreiber recreates early magic shows with illusions, education and entertainment
Mon, Apr. 24
Artshitz
The High Water Mark
6 p.m.
Free
An art flea market featuring local vendors of art, crafts, jewelry, clothing, consumables and more
John Butler
Revolution Hall
7 p.m.
$39+
Australia’s top alternative songwriter and storyteller. Iconic hits, platinum records, high-energy live show.
El Oh Hell
Dante’s
4 p.m.
Free
Open mic comedy at a hell-themed bar, hosted by Bryan Withawhy
Community Garden Volunteer Day
NAYA Family Center
10 a.m.
Free
Volunteer to improve our native garden by planting vegetation
Tues, Apr. 25
Jewelry and Metalsmithing
Custom Deluxe Studio
6:30 p.m.
$435
Design and create metal jewelry. Learn and experiment with sawing, soldering, polishing and more.
Wage War
Roseland Theatre
7 p.m.
$25+
Metalcore band from Florida incorporating heavy riffs, melodic hooks and emotional lyrics
Open Mic Comedy
Cheerful Tortoise
9 p.m.
Free
Comedy on campus at PSU, featuring local talent and five-minute sets
Recovery Yoga
Alano Club of Portland
2 p.m.
Free
Trauma-informed yoga classes with Rayleen McMillan. Heal, prevent and realize your potential.