Events Calendar April 19–25, 2023

 

Art

Music

Film/Theater

Community

Wed, Apr. 19

PPS HeART of Portland


Portland Art Museum


10 a.m.


$20


Students showcase art and perform with themes of identity and storytelling

Cellotronik


Dante’s


4 p.m.


Free


Skip vonKuske creates looping cello music with various instruments 

The Inheritance


Triangle Productions


7:30 p.m.


$15+


Gay men in NYC face past and present in award-winning two-part play

Northwest Food Show


Portland Expo Center


10 a.m.


$15


Learn trends, taste alcohol and discover new products

Thurs, Apr. 20

Sticker Fest


The Cleaners


9 a.m.


Free


Art pop up with an emphasis on stickers!

Colin Hay


Revolution Hall


7 p.m.


$50+


A Grammy-winning singer and songwriter with 25 years of solo work

Howler Comedy Hour


Gol Soccer Bar


9 p.m.


Free


A hot monthly comedy show hosted by Jono Grindhart

Disability Employment & Resource Fair


4950 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd


1 p.m.


Free


Discover new opportunities, assistance, food and enter a raffle

Fri, Apr. 21

Quilt, Craft, and Sewing Festival


Portland Expo Center


10 a.m.


$10


A wide variety of sewing, quilting, needle-art and craft supply exhibits from many quality companies

Fied


Arlene Schnitzer Hall


8 p.m.


$132+


Columbian star, songwriter that collaborates with famous reggaeton artists

Choir Boy


The Armory


8 a.m.


$25+


Gay choir leader faces racism and homophobia at prep school. Music and dance by Moonlight writer.

USS Blueback Submarine Tour


OMSI


9:30 a.m.


$7


Explore a real Navy submarine and learn about its history and technology

Sat, Apr. 22

Rainbow Mountain Ranges


Bottle & Bottega


2:30 p.m.


$44


Learn to paint a beautiful, colorful mountain range with instruction from an artist

The California Honeydrops


Wonder Ballroom


8 p.m.


$30+


Bay Area band blending R&B, funk, soul, blues and more in fun and energetic live shows

Jefferson Dancers


Newmark Theatre


7:30 p.m.


$12+


Elite high school dance company presents annual spring show downtown

Drop In Coffee Chats


Rose City Coffee Co


1 p.m.


Free


Chat if you’re considering joining the Junior League of Portland

Sun, Apr. 23

Starlight Starbright


Bottle & Bottega


6 p.m.


$44


Learn to paint the moon and stars with instruction from an artist

Danzmayr


Arlene Schnitzer Hall


2 p.m.


$25+


Danzmayr conducts Mahler’s Fourth and Golijov’s Three Songs. Soprano Tilling sings of Heaven and sorrow.

The Metamorphosis of Birds


5th Avenue Cinema


6 & 8:30 p.m.


Students: Free

General: $7


A poetic film exploring a family’s memories, myths and transformations through images and sounds

Magical Tea & Mystery


The Victorian Belle Mansion


2 p.m.


$30+


Award-winning magician and historian Professor DR Schreiber recreates early magic shows with illusions, education and entertainment

Mon, Apr. 24

Artshitz


The High Water Mark


6 p.m.


Free


An art flea market featuring local vendors of art, crafts, jewelry, clothing, consumables and more

John Butler


Revolution Hall


7 p.m.


$39+


Australia’s top alternative songwriter and storyteller. Iconic hits, platinum records, high-energy live show.

El Oh Hell


Dante’s 


4 p.m.


Free


Open mic comedy at a hell-themed bar, hosted by Bryan Withawhy

Community Garden Volunteer Day


NAYA Family Center


10 a.m.


Free


Volunteer to improve our native garden by planting vegetation

Tues, Apr. 25

Jewelry and Metalsmithing


Custom Deluxe Studio


6:30 p.m.


$435


Design and create metal jewelry. Learn and experiment with sawing, soldering, polishing and more. 

Wage War


Roseland Theatre


7 p.m.


$25+


Metalcore band from Florida incorporating heavy riffs, melodic hooks and emotional lyrics

Open Mic Comedy


Cheerful Tortoise


9 p.m.


Free


Comedy on campus at PSU, featuring local talent and five-minute sets

Recovery Yoga


Alano Club of Portland 


2 p.m.


Free 


Trauma-informed yoga classes with Rayleen McMillan. Heal, prevent and realize your potential.

 