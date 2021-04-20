Events Calendar April 20-26

TUES., APRIL 20

PORTLAND MERCURY PIZZA WEEK

Ongoing through April 25

The Portland Mercury’s pizza week returns for 2021 with a bevy of participating pizzerias, including Zappos Pizza, Pacific Crust Pizza Co., Red Sauce and many more. Slices at the restaurants involved are only $2, and most pies are $16. I’m especially looking forward to trying Danwei Canting’s Hong Shao Rou, or red cooked pork belly, slice.

WOODEN SHOE TULIP FESTIVAL

Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm

9 a.m.

$60

Ongoing through May 2

Look out at over 40 acres of blooming tulips during peak blooming season at the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm, located in Woodburn. Tickets must be purchased online and social distancing measures will be in-place.

THURS., APRIL 22

THE GREAT GREEN WALL

Livestream via Hollywood Theatre

12:01 a.m.

$12

Online event

Ongoing through April 24

“Renowned Malian singer Inna Modja and Executive Producer Fernando Meirelles (Academy Award®-nominated director of “City of God”) take us on a music-driven journey of hope, hardship, perseverance and environmental justice across Africa’s ambitious Great Green Wall project – the planting of a 8,000km “belt of green” that will be the largest living green beltway on earth, three times the size of the Great Barrier Reef, and a new wonder of the world. A musical odyssey, cultural road-trip and climate justice exploration – Inna sets out on a mission to assemble Africa’s most thrilling musicians and record a once-in-a-lifetime album that captures the spirit of the planting of the Great Green Wall.”

NATIONAL PARK WEEK

Free

Ongoing through April 25

“Join us celebrating National Park Week 2021 from April 17 to 25! Parks across the country will host a variety of special programs, events, and digital experiences. There are also special theme days during the week to highlight the different ways everyone can enjoy national parks.”

SUN., APRIL 25

THE 93rd ACADEMY AWARDS

Streaming on ABC

5 p.m.

There isn’t a whole lot to say about the Oscars that hasn’t been said elsewhere—namely, in our Arts & Culture section, where Portland State Vanguard’s Science & Technology editor Béla Kurzenhauser and contributor Hassan Eltelbany offer a constructive breakdown of this year’s ceremonies.

THE DECEMBERISTS 20th ANNIVERSARY LIVESTREAM

Livestream via Mandolin

5 p.m.

$30–70

Portland indie rock fixtures The Decemberists are celebrating their 20th year of existing with a livestream show. They’re also offering a variety of price tiers, from the basic ticket at $30 to a ticket with “VIP streaming” privileges and exclusive poster at $75.

MON., APRIL 26

POWELL’S USED BOOK DRIVE

Powell’s Books

11 a.m.

Free

Ongoing through April 30

“Donate your unwanted used books to Powell’s and we’ll pass your proceeds on to one of our partner nonprofits. Powell’s Book Drive will be held April 2 through 30 at Powell’s Industrial Warehouse, located at 2720 NW 29th Ave. Drop-offs are welcome between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. All COVID-19 safety protocols, including mandatory face masks and social distancing, will be observed during the Book Drive.”

FREE VIRTUAL ADVANCED ONLINE POWER YOGA WITH BRITTANY

Livestream via Home Yoga

8 a.m.

Free

“Join our free live 60-minute virtual online yoga class with instructor Brittany Wilkewitz!”





