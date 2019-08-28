Events Calendar Aug. 27–Sept. 2

Tuesday, Aug. 27
Art
Fighting for the Right to Fight
Oregon Historical Society Museum
10 a.m.–5 p.m.
$8 w/ student ID
This exhibition highlights the experiences of Black soldiers during World War II.
Music
Tonic Lounge
8:30 p.m.
$2, 21+
It’s the last Heavy Tuesday in Tonic Lounge history, so let’s say goodbye to the venue with Caustic Casanova and LaGoon.
Film & Theater
Kickstand Comedy
7 p.m.
$5 suggested donation
It’s an improv showcase hosted by Mom Jeans (but not the one you’re thinking of).
Community
Holocene
9 p.m.–2 a.m.
$10, 21+
On Morrison instead of Ocean Avenue, get ready to sing your emo heart out at Holocene.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Art
“Patterns of Energy”
Adorn
11 a.m.–7p.m.
Free
Catch Portland-based artist Cobb Hoelzer’s abstract works at the southeast Adorn location.
Music
Artichoke Music
6–8 p.m.
$25
If you’re interested in learning how to expertly lay down loop after loop, professional Annie Sea will show you how.
Film & Theater
The Hampton Opera Center
7 p.m.
$5–30
This rock opera details the emotion of different poems coming to life.
Community
Untapped
7 p.m.
$3.50–7.50
See if you know more than Leslie Knope about Pawnee.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Art
“The Autopoets”
Reed College
Various times
Free
This group exhibition features works by Roland Dahwen, Paul Mpagi Sepuya and Tuesday Smilie.
Music
S1
7 p.m.
$5 (free for S1 members)
To quote Beck, they got “two turntables and a microphone.” Well, maybe not a microphone, but you can sign up for 15 slots and DJ your heart away.
Film & Theater
Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$9
A 1960s mild thriller about a woman who disappears during a yacht trip in Sicily and the loved ones who try to solve the mystery.
Community
McMenamins 23rd Ave Bottle Shop
10 a.m.–10 p.m.
Free
Everything that comes in a can is 10% off.
Friday, Aug. 30
Art
Camerawork Gallery
9 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
These photographs by Vera Saltzman highlight the children of rural Sescatchewan and will be on display until Sept. 27.
Music
Blink 182, Lil Wayne, Neck Deep
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
7:30 p.m.
$25 & up
It’s like your dream concert come true.
Film & Theater
Mississippi Studios
8 p.m.
$20
You are guaranteed to laugh your ass off at this double-bill.
Community
‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’ Vinyl Night
Revocycle
6 p.m.
Register before Aug. 30
Cycle to The 1975’s newest album, if that’s your thing.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Art
Sip n’ Paint: Portland’s Fremont Bridge
Live Laugh Love
4 p.m.
$25
Come paint the iconic Fremont bridge somewhat under the influence.
Music
Orquestra Pacifico Tropical, Sister Mantos, Blossom
Doug Fir Lounge
9 p.m.
$15
Some cumbia and R&B to ride out the summer to.
Film & Theater
Tre Bone
8 p.m.
$10
That one movie from your childhood that you highkey still fuck with now.
Community
Schilling Cider House
11 a.m.
$50
Learn to ferment and make your own cider, and take some home!
Sunday, Sept. 1
Art
Gallery @ the Jupiter Hotel
Open 24 hours
Free
These mixed media pieces by Gigi Conot will be on display until Sept. 30.
Music
Fountaine, YoungShirtMayne, Scooty, White Lotus
Mississippi Studios
8 p.m.
Free, 21+
It’s a Labor Day bash with some of the finest in local hip hop.
Film & Theater
‘Return to Oz’
Whitsell Auditorium
7 p.m.
$8–10
As if the original wasn’t creepy enough.
Community
Crystal Ballroom
9 p.m.
$8
If you’ve ever wanted to dance to early 2000’s music videos with other like-minded folks, now’s your chance.
Monday, Sept. 2
Art
North Park Blocks
11 a.m.
Free
Labor Day barbeques are overrated—check out some cool arts and crafts as an alternative.
Music
Bunk Bar
9:30 p.m.
$12
Help was voted one of the best new bands in Portland for a reason.
Film & Theater
I Wake Up Dreaming Film Noir Festival
Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$7–9
Out of the Past kicks off this four-day film noir fest.
Community
Pearl District
10 a.m.–9 p.m.
Free
If you’re checking out Art in the Pearl, explore the surrounding shops for some Labor Day savings.