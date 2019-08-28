Events Calendar Aug. 27–Sept. 2

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Art

Fighting for the Right to Fight

Oregon Historical Society Museum

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

$8 w/ student ID

This exhibition highlights the experiences of Black soldiers during World War II.

Music

Last of the Heavy Tuesdays

Tonic Lounge

8:30 p.m.

$2, 21+

It’s the last Heavy Tuesday in Tonic Lounge history, so let’s say goodbye to the venue with Caustic Casanova and LaGoon.

Film & Theater

Velodrome

Kickstand Comedy

7 p.m.

$5 suggested donation

It’s an improv showcase hosted by Mom Jeans (but not the one you’re thinking of).

Community

Emo Nite

Holocene

9 p.m.–2 a.m.

$10, 21+

On Morrison instead of Ocean Avenue, get ready to sing your emo heart out at Holocene.







Wednesday, Aug. 28

Art

“Patterns of Energy”

Adorn

11 a.m.–7p.m.

Free

Catch Portland-based artist Cobb Hoelzer’s abstract works at the southeast Adorn location.

Music

Live Looping Workshop

Artichoke Music

6–8 p.m.

$25

If you’re interested in learning how to expertly lay down loop after loop, professional Annie Sea will show you how.

Film & Theater

‘The Poet’s Shadow’

The Hampton Opera Center

7 p.m.

$5–30

This rock opera details the emotion of different poems coming to life.

Community

‘Parks & Recreation’ Trivia

Untapped

7 p.m.

$3.50–7.50

See if you know more than Leslie Knope about Pawnee.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Art

“The Autopoets”

Reed College

Various times

Free

This group exhibition features works by Roland Dahwen, Paul Mpagi Sepuya and Tuesday Smilie.

Music

Open Channels

S1

7 p.m.

$5 (free for S1 members)

To quote Beck, they got “two turntables and a microphone.” Well, maybe not a microphone, but you can sign up for 15 slots and DJ your heart away.

Film & Theater

Foreign Affairs:‘L’Avventura’

Hollywood Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$9

A 1960s mild thriller about a woman who disappears during a yacht trip in Sicily and the loved ones who try to solve the mystery.

Community

Cans for Camping

McMenamins 23rd Ave Bottle Shop

10 a.m.–10 p.m.

Free

Everything that comes in a can is 10% off.







Friday, Aug. 30

Art

“O Human Child”

Camerawork Gallery

9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

These photographs by Vera Saltzman highlight the children of rural Sescatchewan and will be on display until Sept. 27.

Music

Blink 182, Lil Wayne, Neck Deep

Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

7:30 p.m.

$25 & up

It’s like your dream concert come true.

Film & Theater

Jak Knight & Zack Fox

Mississippi Studios

8 p.m.

$20

You are guaranteed to laugh your ass off at this double-bill.

Community

‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’ Vinyl Night

Revocycle

6 p.m.

Register before Aug. 30

Cycle to The 1975’s newest album, if that’s your thing.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Art

Sip n’ Paint: Portland’s Fremont Bridge

Live Laugh Love

4 p.m.

$25

Come paint the iconic Fremont bridge somewhat under the influence.

Music

Orquestra Pacifico Tropical, Sister Mantos, Blossom

Doug Fir Lounge

9 p.m.

$15

Some cumbia and R&B to ride out the summer to.

Film & Theater

‘Chicken Run’

Tre Bone

8 p.m.

$10

That one movie from your childhood that you highkey still fuck with now.

Community

Cider Making 101

Schilling Cider House

11 a.m.

$50

Learn to ferment and make your own cider, and take some home!







Sunday, Sept. 1

Art

‘Coalesce’

Gallery @ the Jupiter Hotel

Open 24 hours

Free

These mixed media pieces by Gigi Conot will be on display until Sept. 30.

Music

Fountaine, YoungShirtMayne, Scooty, White Lotus

Mississippi Studios

8 p.m.

Free, 21+

It’s a Labor Day bash with some of the finest in local hip hop.

Film & Theater

‘Return to Oz’

Whitsell Auditorium

7 p.m.

$8–10

As if the original wasn’t creepy enough.

Community

2000’s Dance Flashback

Crystal Ballroom

9 p.m.

$8

If you’ve ever wanted to dance to early 2000’s music videos with other like-minded folks, now’s your chance.

Monday, Sept. 2

Art

Art in the Pearl

North Park Blocks

11 a.m.

Free

Labor Day barbeques are overrated—check out some cool arts and crafts as an alternative.

Music

Help, King Nun

Bunk Bar

9:30 p.m.

$12

Help was voted one of the best new bands in Portland for a reason.

Film & Theater

I Wake Up Dreaming Film Noir Festival

Hollywood Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$7–9

Out of the Past kicks off this four-day film noir fest.

Community

Labor Day Sale

Pearl District

10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Free

If you’re checking out Art in the Pearl, explore the surrounding shops for some Labor Day savings.





