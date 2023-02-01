Events Calendar Feb. 1–7, 2023

Follow clues, solve puzzles, discover new places and learn about the city’s past and present

A stand-up comedy showcase, hosted by Lance Edwards and Thomas Lundy

New York singer-songwriter, harpist and guitarist with an exciting new voice in contemporary Americana music

The Old Church Hall

Author known for his best-selling novels A Gentleman in Moscow and Rules of Civility

An Evening with Amor Towles

A sacred space in which women can connect more deeply to themselves and to each other

Local artist Valerie Rowton will instruct you on painting—no experience necessary

Fri, Feb. 3

Toddler Time

Craft Factory

9 a.m.

$6

Make three minis with your toddler, easy and fun

5 Guys Named Moe

Ponderosa Lounge & Grill

9 p.m.

$15–25

A high-energy ​12-piece horn-driven show band, entertaining audiences for well over 30 years

Cascade Festival of African Films

Hollywood Theatre

7 p.m.

Free

View Africa through the eyes of Africans, rather than a vision packaged for Western viewers