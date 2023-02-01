Events Calendar Feb. 1–7, 2023

|
Art
Music
Film/Theater
Community
Wed, Feb. 1
An Evening with Amor Towles
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
7:30 p.m.
$21–85
Author known for his best-selling novels A Gentleman in Moscow and Rules of Civility
Lizzie No
The Old Church Hall
8 p.m.
$18
New York singer-songwriter, harpist and guitarist with an exciting new voice in contemporary Americana music
Dough: Comedy Show
Mississippi Pizza Pub
8 p.m.
$5
A stand-up comedy showcase, hosted by Lance Edwards and Thomas Lundy
Outdoor Escape Game
Benson Bubbler
2 p.m.
$7
Follow clues, solve puzzles, discover new places and learn about the city’s past and present
Thurs, Feb. 2
Paint Nite: Ocean Love
Chan’s Steakery
7 p.m.
$37
Local artist Valerie Rowton will instruct you on painting—no experience necessary
Matt Andersen
Alberta Rose Theatre
8 p.m.
$25
Canadian blues guitarist and singer-songwriter
Me & Tammy
Triangle Productions
7:30 p.m.
$15–35
A one-act, two-person show, starring Danielle Valentine and Jeremy Anderson-Sloan
Feminine Healing Circle
EARTH Space PDX
6:30 p.m.
$15
A sacred space in which women can connect more deeply to themselves and to each other
Fri, Feb. 3
Toddler Time
Craft Factory
9 a.m.
$6
Make three minis with your toddler, easy and fun
5 Guys Named Moe
Ponderosa Lounge & Grill
9 p.m.
$15–25
A high-energy 12-piece horn-driven show band, entertaining audiences for well over 30 years
Cascade Festival of African Films
Hollywood Theatre
7 p.m.
Free
View Africa through the eyes of Africans, rather than a vision packaged for Western viewers
Portland Light Festival
Portland, OR
One week long
Free
Look around the city for light sculptures in this yearly event
Sat, Feb. 4
Morning at the Coast
Bottle & Bottega
11 a.m.
$40
Mix and mingle while learning to paint. 21+
The Elovaters
The Get Down
9 p.m.
$20+
Boston-based band becoming one of the fastest rising groups in the American reggae scene
Sam Morril
Revolution Hall
7 p.m.
$35
Stand-up comedian and podcaster shares his newest set with Portland
Winterhawks vs. Tri-City Americans
Veterans Memorial Coliseum
6 p.m.
$35
Junior ice hockey league game
Sun, Feb. 5
Painting for a Cause
Bottle & Bottega
2:30 p.m.
Donation-based
Learn to paint, with donations going to PDX Pancreatic Cancer Action Network
Eric Bellinger
Hawthorne Theatre & Lounge
8 p.m.
$20
Singer, songwriter and record producer from Los Angeles
Black Dynamite
5th Avenue Cinema
3 p.m.
Free for students
$6 general admission
2009 action satire of blaxploitation movies from the 1970s
OMSI $2 Day
OMSI
9:30 a.m.
$2
Explore Portland’s science museum at a low cost
Mon, Feb. 6
Sunrise Island
Bethany Public House
7 p.m.
$37
Bring your creative side and learn how to use it
Unwound
Revolution Hall
8 p.m.
$7+
American post-hardcore band, active since the ‘90s
Open Mic Comedy
The Cheerful Tortoise
9 p.m.
Free
Watch local comedians practice on campus at PSU, or sign up yourself
Indoor Play Park
Sellwood Community House
10:15 a.m.
Free
Meant for two to five year olds with a parent
Tues, Feb. 7
Made Do Art Studio – Winter Session
Cookshop
4 p.m.
$400
Build a sketchbook, play art games and work on a wide array of art projects
Stick Men
Alberta Abbey
6:30 p.m.
$25+
Band known for progressive rock music
Bluey’s Big Play
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
6 p.m.
$113+
A brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning children’s television series
Stoned Yoga
Burning Spirits Yoga
7:45 p.m.
Free
Cannabis-infused yoga class, allowing all levels