Events Calendar Feb. 1–7, 2023

 

Art

Music

Film/Theater

Community

Wed, Feb. 1

An Evening with Amor Towles


Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall


7:30 p.m.


$21–85


Author known for his best-selling novels A Gentleman in Moscow and Rules of Civility

Lizzie No


The Old Church Hall


8 p.m.


$18


New York singer-songwriter, harpist and guitarist with an exciting new voice in contemporary Americana music

Dough: Comedy Show


Mississippi Pizza Pub


8 p.m.


$5


A stand-up comedy showcase, hosted by Lance Edwards and Thomas Lundy

Outdoor Escape Game


Benson Bubbler


2 p.m.


$7


Follow clues, solve puzzles, discover new places and learn about the city’s past and present

Thurs, Feb. 2

Paint Nite: Ocean Love


Chan’s Steakery


7 p.m.


$37


Local artist Valerie Rowton will instruct you on painting—no experience necessary

Matt Andersen


Alberta Rose Theatre


8 p.m.


$25


Canadian blues guitarist and singer-songwriter

Me & Tammy


Triangle Productions


7:30 p.m.


$15–35


A one-act, two-person show, starring Danielle Valentine and Jeremy Anderson-Sloan

Feminine Healing Circle


EARTH Space PDX


6:30 p.m.


$15


A sacred space in which women can connect more deeply to themselves and to each other

Fri, Feb. 3

Toddler Time


Craft Factory


9 a.m.


$6


Make three minis with your toddler, easy and fun

5 Guys Named Moe


Ponderosa Lounge & Grill


9 p.m.


$15–25


A high-energy ​12-piece horn-driven show band, entertaining audiences for well over 30 years

Cascade Festival of African Films


Hollywood Theatre


7 p.m.


Free


View Africa through the eyes of Africans, rather than a vision packaged for Western viewers

Portland Light Festival


Portland, OR


One week long


Free


Look around the city for light sculptures in this yearly event

Sat, Feb. 4

Morning at the Coast


Bottle & Bottega


11 a.m.


$40


Mix and mingle while learning to paint. 21+

The Elovaters


The Get Down


9 p.m.


$20+


Boston-based band becoming one of the fastest rising groups in the American reggae scene

Sam Morril


Revolution Hall


7 p.m.


$35


Stand-up comedian and podcaster shares his newest set with Portland

Winterhawks vs. Tri-City Americans


Veterans Memorial Coliseum


6 p.m.


$35


Junior ice hockey league game

Sun, Feb. 5

Painting for a Cause


Bottle & Bottega


2:30 p.m.


Donation-based


Learn to paint, with donations going to PDX Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

Eric Bellinger


Hawthorne Theatre & Lounge


8 p.m.


$20


Singer, songwriter and record producer from Los Angeles

Black Dynamite


5th Avenue Cinema


3 p.m.


Free for students

$6 general admission


2009 action satire of blaxploitation movies from the 1970s

OMSI $2 Day


OMSI


9:30 a.m.


$2


Explore Portland’s science museum at a low cost

Mon, Feb. 6

Sunrise Island


Bethany Public House


7 p.m.


$37


Bring your creative side and learn how to use it

Unwound


Revolution Hall 


8 p.m.


$7+


American post-hardcore band, active since the ‘90s

Open Mic Comedy


The Cheerful Tortoise


9 p.m.


Free


Watch local comedians practice on campus at PSU, or sign up yourself

Indoor Play Park


Sellwood Community House


10:15 a.m.


Free


Meant for two to five year olds with a parent

Tues, Feb. 7

Made Do Art Studio – Winter Session


Cookshop


4 p.m.


$400


Build a sketchbook, play art games and work on a wide array of art projects

Stick Men


Alberta Abbey


6:30 p.m.


$25+


Band known for progressive rock music

Bluey’s Big Play


Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall


6 p.m.


$113+


A brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning children’s television series

Stoned Yoga


Burning Spirits Yoga


7:45 p.m.


Free


Cannabis-infused yoga class, allowing all levels

 