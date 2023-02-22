Events Calendar Feb. 22–28, 2023

|
Art
|
Music
|
Film/Theater
|
Community
|
Wed, Feb. 22
|
Creative Club
Sellwood Community House
10:15 a.m.
Free
Inclusive and welcoming art community with instruction and story sharing
|
No Vacation
Hawthorne Theatre
8 p.m.
$20
San Francisco-based indie pop band known for dreamy, atmospheric tunes and nostalgic lyrics
|
Comedy Open Mic
Arrowood
8:30 p.m.
Free
Stand-up comedy open mic with four-minute sets, hosted by Brent Lowry
|
OMSI After Dark
OMSI
6:45 p.m.
$25
Night of book-themed fun for adults with beer, bookbinding demos, games and OMSI exhibits
|
Thurs, Feb. 23
|
Artist Community Mixer
Variable Creatives
7 p.m.
Free
Casual, communal space to work on art independently or share projects. All mediums welcome.
|
Sonidero: Rose City
Alberta Street Pub
10 p.m.
Free
Cumbia night with DJ Deadsteady Sound
|
Animated Music Video Production
Wacom Experience PDX
5 p.m.
$30
An in-depth look at concept development to final animation for music videos
|
Portland Heights Walking Tour
Vista Spring Cafe
1 p.m.
$20
Discover Portland Heights’ history and stunning views on a narrated walking tour of this desirable neighborhood
|
Fri, Feb. 24
|
Experimental Comics
Ziba Auditorium
8:30 a.m.
Free
Sketchbook comic artist Elizabeth Haidle shares how to capture the fleeting through tiny boxes
|
Occasion Vibration with Midland
Vitalidad Movement Arts & Events Center
10 p.m.
$15+
Midland is a legendary house music DJ and producer, known for his timeless cuts and iconic live sets
|
Young Americans
Portland Center Stage
7:30 p.m.
$25+
A music-led comedy exploring immigrant experiences on two road trips 20 years apart
|
Photography Social
McMenamins Tavern
6 p.m.
Free
Bring your camera and prints, meet with fellow photographers
|
Sat, Feb. 25
|
Paint Night
Portland Cider Co. – Westside Pub
1 p.m.
$45
A relaxing evening of painting, cider and conversation
|
Samia
Wonder Ballroom
8 p.m.
$25
Indie pop artist sings introspective and emotionally charged songs with a distinct voice
|
The Mad Ones
CoHo Theater
7:30 p.m.
$18
A play where a child’s grief paralyzes her, caught between expectations and the unknown
|
Portland Farmers Market
Portland State University
9 a.m.
Free
A lively outdoor market with locally grown produce, artisanal goods and street food
|
Sun, Feb. 26
|
Paint the Sky with Stars
Bottle & Bottega
3:30 p.m.
$42
Learn from an artist how to paint a starry sky
|
The Floozies
The North Warehouse
9 p.m.
$35
Funk duo known for their high-energy performances and unique blend of electronic and live instrumentation
|
Riff Open Mic
Unlimited IPA
7 p.m.
Free
Comedy open mic where each comedian gets a riff topic before going on stage
|
Spring Home & Garden Show
Portland Expo Center
10 a.m.
$15
Explore new possibilities for your home and garden projects
|
Mon, Feb. 27
|
Kids Story and Art Class
Awake Coffee & Art
10 a.m.
$5
Crafts for all ages, including playdough, watercolors, painting on cardboard, stories and more
|
Music Monday!
Hammer + Jacks
10:30 a.m.
Free
Rotating PDX musicians preforming for children, all ages!
|
Open Mic Comedy
The Cheerful Tortoise
9 p.m.
Free
Watch local comedians practice jokes with five-minute sets, on campus at PSU
|
National Geographic Live
Newmark Theater
7:30 a.m.
$25+
Join a scientist in exploring de-extinction’s ethical and technical challenges
|
Tues, Feb. 28
|
Visual Arts Prize Exhibition
JSMA at PSU
12 p.m.
Free
An exhibition showcasing the work of Arlene Schnitzer Visual Art prize winners
|
The Deslondes
Mississippi Studios
9 p.m.
$17
Quintet infuses saxophone, flute and synth into a unique blend of gritty country, rock and R&B
|
My Fair Lady
Keller Auditorium
7:30 p.m.
$30+
The sumptuous and thrilling revival of Lerner and Loewe’s classic musical about transformation and identity
|
Little Brown Birds
Portland Audubon
6 p.m.
$20+
Learn to distinguish and identify unique patterns and behaviors of wrens, finches and blackbirds