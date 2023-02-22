Events Calendar Feb. 22–28, 2023

Night of book-themed fun for adults with beer, bookbinding demos, games and OMSI exhibits

Stand-up comedy open mic with four-minute sets, hosted by Brent Lowry

San Francisco-based indie pop band known for dreamy, atmospheric tunes and nostalgic lyrics

Inclusive and welcoming art community with instruction and story sharing

Discover Portland Heights’ history and stunning views on a narrated walking tour of this desirable neighborhood

An in-depth look at concept development to final animation for music videos

Casual, communal space to work on art independently or share projects. All mediums welcome.

Bring your camera and prints, meet with fellow photographers

A music-led comedy exploring immigrant experiences on two road trips 20 years apart

Midland is a legendary house music DJ and producer, known for his timeless cuts and iconic live sets

Sketchbook comic artist Elizabeth Haidle shares how to capture the fleeting through tiny boxes

A lively outdoor market with locally grown produce, artisanal goods and street food

A play where a child’s grief paralyzes her, caught between expectations and the unknown

The Mad Ones

Indie pop artist sings introspective and emotionally charged songs with a distinct voice

A relaxing evening of painting, cider and conversation

Explore new possibilities for your home and garden projects

Comedy open mic where each comedian gets a riff topic before going on stage

Funk duo known for their high-energy performances and unique blend of electronic and live instrumentation

Learn from an artist how to paint a starry sky

Paint the Sky with Stars

Join a scientist in exploring de-extinction’s ethical and technical challenges

Watch local comedians practice jokes with five-minute sets, on campus at PSU

Rotating PDX musicians preforming for children, all ages!

Crafts for all ages, including playdough, watercolors, painting on cardboard, stories and more

Tues, Feb. 28

Visual Arts Prize Exhibition

JSMA at PSU

12 p.m.

Free

An exhibition showcasing the work of Arlene Schnitzer Visual Art prize winners

The Deslondes

Mississippi Studios

9 p.m.

$17

Quintet infuses saxophone, flute and synth into a unique blend of gritty country, rock and R&B

My Fair Lady

Keller Auditorium

7:30 p.m.

$30+

The sumptuous and thrilling revival of Lerner and Loewe’s classic musical about transformation and identity