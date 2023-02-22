Events Calendar Feb. 22–28, 2023

 

Art

Music

Film/Theater

Community

Wed, Feb. 22

Creative Club


Sellwood Community House


10:15 a.m.


Free


Inclusive and welcoming art community with instruction and story sharing

No Vacation


Hawthorne Theatre


8 p.m.


$20


San Francisco-based indie pop band known for dreamy, atmospheric tunes and nostalgic lyrics

Comedy Open Mic


Arrowood


8:30 p.m.


Free


Stand-up comedy open mic with four-minute sets, hosted by Brent Lowry

OMSI After Dark


OMSI


6:45 p.m.


$25


Night of book-themed fun for adults with beer, bookbinding demos, games and OMSI exhibits

Thurs, Feb. 23

Artist Community Mixer


Variable Creatives


7 p.m.


Free


Casual, communal space to work on art independently or share projects. All mediums welcome.

Sonidero: Rose City


Alberta Street Pub


10 p.m.


Free


Cumbia night with DJ Deadsteady Sound

Animated Music Video Production


Wacom Experience PDX


5 p.m.


$30


An in-depth look at concept development to final animation for music videos

Portland Heights Walking Tour


Vista Spring Cafe


1 p.m.


$20


Discover Portland Heights’ history and stunning views on a narrated walking tour of this desirable neighborhood

Fri, Feb. 24

Experimental Comics


Ziba Auditorium


8:30 a.m.


Free


Sketchbook comic artist Elizabeth Haidle shares how to capture the fleeting through tiny boxes

Occasion Vibration with Midland


Vitalidad Movement Arts & Events Center


10 p.m.


$15+


Midland is a legendary house music DJ and producer, known for his timeless cuts and iconic live sets

Young Americans


Portland Center Stage


7:30 p.m.


$25+


A music-led comedy exploring immigrant experiences on two road trips 20 years apart

Photography Social


McMenamins Tavern


6 p.m.


Free


Bring your camera and prints, meet with fellow photographers

Sat, Feb. 25

Paint Night


Portland Cider Co. – Westside Pub


1 p.m.


$45


A relaxing evening of painting, cider and conversation

Samia


Wonder Ballroom


8 p.m.


$25


Indie pop artist sings introspective and emotionally charged songs with a distinct voice

The Mad Ones


CoHo Theater


7:30 p.m.


$18


A play where a child’s grief paralyzes her, caught between expectations and the unknown

Portland Farmers Market


Portland State University 


9 a.m.


Free


A lively outdoor market with locally grown produce, artisanal goods and street food

Sun, Feb. 26

Paint the Sky with Stars


Bottle & Bottega


3:30 p.m.


$42


Learn from an artist how to paint a starry sky

The Floozies


The North Warehouse


9 p.m.


$35


Funk duo known for their high-energy performances and unique blend of electronic and live instrumentation

Riff Open Mic


Unlimited IPA


7 p.m.


Free


Comedy open mic where each comedian gets a riff topic before going on stage

Spring Home & Garden Show


Portland Expo Center


10 a.m.


$15


Explore new possibilities for your home and garden projects 

Mon, Feb. 27

Kids Story and Art Class


Awake Coffee & Art


10 a.m.


$5


Crafts for all ages, including playdough, watercolors, painting on cardboard, stories and more

Music Monday!


Hammer + Jacks


10:30 a.m.


Free


Rotating PDX musicians preforming for children, all ages!

Open Mic Comedy


The Cheerful Tortoise


9 p.m.


Free


Watch local comedians practice jokes with five-minute sets, on campus at PSU

National Geographic Live


Newmark Theater


7:30 a.m.


$25+


Join a scientist in exploring de-extinction’s ethical and technical challenges

Tues, Feb. 28

Visual Arts Prize Exhibition


JSMA at PSU


12 p.m.


Free


An exhibition showcasing the work of Arlene Schnitzer Visual Art prize winners 

The Deslondes


Mississippi Studios


9 p.m.


$17


Quintet infuses saxophone, flute and synth into a unique blend of gritty country, rock and R&B

My Fair Lady


Keller Auditorium


7:30 p.m.


$30+


The sumptuous and thrilling revival of Lerner and Loewe’s classic musical about transformation and identity

Little Brown Birds


Portland Audubon


6 p.m.


$20+


Learn to distinguish and identify unique patterns and behaviors of wrens, finches and blackbirds

 