Events Calendar February 8-14, 2023

Learn techniques for developing stronger characters, story arcs and scenes that will create an impact

A showcase of local and visiting comedians, hosted by Lance Edwards and Thomas Lundy

Learn how to blend colors and complex methods to create depth in landscapes and clouds

Cloud over the Wetlands

Join Kim Alder for an evening of shared experience and drumming

A play about hip-hop, written by Kristoffer Diaz and directed by Bobby Bermea

Welcome To Arroyo’s

Layla Eden is a songwriter and storyteller creating indie bedroom-pop

Mingle and learn to paint a sunset with artist instruction

Offering regular sliding scale help for those looking to become healthier with herbs

A play about breaking down interior barriers and trusting in the power of intuition, with live music

Portland-based queer and Indigenous musician using alt-rock and Native American traditions

Mingle and learn to paint stunning moonlight with artist instruction

Listen to music and shop for produce from local businesses on campus

Electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Experimental world fusion and electronic music group formed in 2007

Artist Hito Steyerl combines visual arts to envision a potential future evolving through artificial intelligence

This is the Future

Unlock your inner creative genius through fun games, acting lessons and spontaneous character creation

Film about a 10-year-old Black girl watching her family drama unfold

Indie rock band considered one of the most important and influential slowcore bands

Learn to paint a sunrise with instruction from an artist

Watch local comedians practice on PSU campus, or sign yourself up for a five-minute set

A night of circus, music and love

A parent-child class to teach self-expression through experience

Tues, Feb. 14

Love Tattoo – Partner Painting

Bottle & Bottega

6:30 p.m.

$42

Join your partner in painting a love tattoo, with instruction from an artist

The Builders and the Butchers

Mississippi Studios

9 p.m.

$17

Portland-based folk rock band formed in 2005

Montavilla Open Mic Comedy

Montavilla Station

7 p.m.

Free

Comedians practicing comedy with three-minute sets, hosted by Lucas Copp