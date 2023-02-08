Events Calendar February 8-14, 2023

 

Art

Music

Film/Theater

Community

Wed, Feb. 8

Cloud over the Wetlands


Breeze & Branch


6 p.m.


$45


Learn how to blend colors and complex methods to create depth in landscapes and clouds

Unwound


Revolution Hall


8 p.m.


$12+


Post-hardcore band formed in 1988

Dough


Mississippi Pizza


8 p.m.


$5


A showcase of local and visiting comedians, hosted by Lance Edwards and Thomas Lundy

Fiction Technique in Memoir


Literary Arts


6 p.m.


$285


Learn techniques for developing stronger characters, story arcs and scenes that will create an impact

Thurs, Feb. 9

Charming Sunset 


Bottle & Bottega


6 p.m.


$40


Mingle and learn to paint a sunset with artist instruction

awfultune


Doug Fir 


8 p.m.


$15


Layla Eden is a songwriter and storyteller creating indie bedroom-pop

Welcome To Arroyo’s 


Imago Theatre


7:30 p.m.


$35


A play about hip-hop, written by Kristoffer Diaz and directed by Bobby Bermea

Drum Circle


Sellwood Community House


6:30 p.m.


Free


Join Kim Alder for an evening of shared experience and drumming

Fri, Feb. 10

Electric Moonlight


Bottle & Bottega


6:30 p.m.


$40


Mingle and learn to paint stunning moonlight with artist instruction

Black Belt Eagle Scout


Aladdin Theater


8 p.m.


$20


Portland-based queer and Indigenous musician using alt-rock and Native American traditions

Okinum 


The Hampton Opera Center


7 p.m.


$35


A play about breaking down interior barriers and trusting in the power of intuition, with live music

Community Clinic


The Herb Shoppe


5 p.m.


$15


Offering regular sliding scale help for those looking to become healthier with herbs

Sat, Feb. 11

This is the Future


Portland Art Museum


2 p.m.


$25


Artist Hito Steyerl combines visual arts to envision a potential future evolving through artificial intelligence

Beats Antique


The North Warehouse


8 p.m.


$35


Experimental world fusion and electronic music group formed in 2007

Ain’t Too Proud


Keller Auditorium


7:30 p.m.


$89


Electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Portland State Farmers Market


Park Blocks


9 a.m.


Free


Listen to music and shop for produce from local businesses on campus

Sun, Feb. 12

A New Beginning


Bottle & Bottega


11 a.m.


$42


Learn to paint a sunrise with instruction from an artist

Rex


Mississippi Studios


9 p.m.


$15


Indie rock band considered one of the most important and influential slowcore bands

Eve’s Bayou


5th Avenue Cinema


3 p.m.


Students: Free

General: $6


Film about a 10-year-old Black girl watching her family drama unfold

Improvisation for Beginners


Portland Center Stage


1:30 p.m.


$25


Unlock your inner creative genius through fun games, acting lessons and spontaneous character creation

Mon, Feb. 13

Messy Art


Sellwood Community House


10:15 a.m.


$15


A parent-child class to teach self-expression through experience

Valentine


Alberta Rose Theater


7:30 p.m.


$35+


A night of circus, music and love

Comedy Open Mic


The Cheerful Tortoise


9 p.m.


Free


Watch local comedians practice on PSU campus, or sign yourself up for a five-minute set

Risograph Basics


Outlet PDX


2 p.m.


$100


A printing, collage, experimentation and mark making extravaganza

Tues, Feb. 14

Love Tattoo – Partner Painting


Bottle & Bottega


6:30 p.m.


$42


Join your partner in painting a love tattoo, with instruction from an artist

The Builders and the Butchers


Mississippi Studios


9 p.m.


$17


Portland-based folk rock band formed in 2005

Montavilla Open Mic Comedy


Montavilla Station


7 p.m.


Free


Comedians practicing comedy with three-minute sets, hosted by Lucas Copp

Gentle Yoga


Body Works @ PPMC


11 a.m.


Free


A focus on breath and the nervous system to allow you to disengage from life’s demands 

 