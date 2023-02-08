Events Calendar February 8-14, 2023

|
Wed, Feb. 8
Cloud over the Wetlands
Breeze & Branch
6 p.m.
$45
Learn how to blend colors and complex methods to create depth in landscapes and clouds
Unwound
Revolution Hall
8 p.m.
$12+
Post-hardcore band formed in 1988
Dough
Mississippi Pizza
8 p.m.
$5
A showcase of local and visiting comedians, hosted by Lance Edwards and Thomas Lundy
Fiction Technique in Memoir
Literary Arts
6 p.m.
$285
Learn techniques for developing stronger characters, story arcs and scenes that will create an impact
Thurs, Feb. 9
Charming Sunset
Bottle & Bottega
6 p.m.
$40
Mingle and learn to paint a sunset with artist instruction
awfultune
Doug Fir
8 p.m.
$15
Layla Eden is a songwriter and storyteller creating indie bedroom-pop
Welcome To Arroyo’s
Imago Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$35
A play about hip-hop, written by Kristoffer Diaz and directed by Bobby Bermea
Drum Circle
Sellwood Community House
6:30 p.m.
Free
Join Kim Alder for an evening of shared experience and drumming
Fri, Feb. 10
Electric Moonlight
Bottle & Bottega
6:30 p.m.
$40
Mingle and learn to paint stunning moonlight with artist instruction
Black Belt Eagle Scout
Aladdin Theater
8 p.m.
$20
Portland-based queer and Indigenous musician using alt-rock and Native American traditions
Okinum
The Hampton Opera Center
7 p.m.
$35
A play about breaking down interior barriers and trusting in the power of intuition, with live music
Community Clinic
The Herb Shoppe
5 p.m.
$15
Offering regular sliding scale help for those looking to become healthier with herbs
Sat, Feb. 11
This is the Future
Portland Art Museum
2 p.m.
$25
Artist Hito Steyerl combines visual arts to envision a potential future evolving through artificial intelligence
Beats Antique
The North Warehouse
8 p.m.
$35
Experimental world fusion and electronic music group formed in 2007
Ain’t Too Proud
Keller Auditorium
7:30 p.m.
$89
Electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Portland State Farmers Market
Park Blocks
9 a.m.
Free
Listen to music and shop for produce from local businesses on campus
Sun, Feb. 12
A New Beginning
Bottle & Bottega
11 a.m.
$42
Learn to paint a sunrise with instruction from an artist
Rex
Mississippi Studios
9 p.m.
$15
Indie rock band considered one of the most important and influential slowcore bands
Eve’s Bayou
5th Avenue Cinema
3 p.m.
Students: Free
General: $6
Film about a 10-year-old Black girl watching her family drama unfold
Improvisation for Beginners
Portland Center Stage
1:30 p.m.
$25
Unlock your inner creative genius through fun games, acting lessons and spontaneous character creation
Mon, Feb. 13
Messy Art
Sellwood Community House
10:15 a.m.
$15
A parent-child class to teach self-expression through experience
Valentine
Alberta Rose Theater
7:30 p.m.
$35+
A night of circus, music and love
Comedy Open Mic
The Cheerful Tortoise
9 p.m.
Free
Watch local comedians practice on PSU campus, or sign yourself up for a five-minute set
Risograph Basics
Outlet PDX
2 p.m.
$100
A printing, collage, experimentation and mark making extravaganza
Tues, Feb. 14
Love Tattoo – Partner Painting
Bottle & Bottega
6:30 p.m.
$42
Join your partner in painting a love tattoo, with instruction from an artist
The Builders and the Butchers
Mississippi Studios
9 p.m.
$17
Portland-based folk rock band formed in 2005
Montavilla Open Mic Comedy
Montavilla Station
7 p.m.
Free
Comedians practicing comedy with three-minute sets, hosted by Lucas Copp
Gentle Yoga
Body Works @ PPMC
11 a.m.
Free
A focus on breath and the nervous system to allow you to disengage from life’s demands