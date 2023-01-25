Main article image

Events Calendar Jan. 25–31, 2023

 

Wed, Jan. 25

Ceramics – Clay Creations


Multnomah Arts Center


3:30 p.m.


$80


Construct a world with your fingers while exchanging ideas and inspiration with artists around you

Rock Band Karaoke


The 4th Wall PDX


7 p.m.


Free


Thousands of songs laid out in the classic game format and a karaoke experience without equal

Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson


Portland Center Stage


7:30 p.m.


$43–86


The fast-paced, bold, feminist take on the iconic crime-fighting duo that you’ve been awaiting

Harry Potter Trivia


Arbor Beer Lodge & Brewery


7 p.m.


$8


Get quizzed on your knowledge of Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets

Thurs, Jan. 26

Portland Lights


Bottle & Bottega


6 p.m.


$40


Mix and mingle with the people of Portland while painting the city

Noon Concert Series – Lunar New Year


Lincoln Performance Hall


12 p.m.


Free


Portland State students and staff perform instrumental and vocal music from Asian countries

Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook


Broadway Rose New Stage


7 p.m.


$20–30


Follow empty-nesters Sue and Dan on a poignant journey through their past

Lunar New Year Lantern Viewing Evenings


Lan Su Chinese Garden


5 & 7 p.m.


$15–45


Watch the garden glow with hanging red lanterns illuminating sweeping roof lines 

Fri, Jan. 27

Snow Birds


Chan’s Steakery


6 p.m.


$35


Learn to paint snow birds while enjoying wine, snacks and upbeat tunes

Yheti


The North Warehouse


9 p.m.


$35


A detailed sound sculpture that plays with those open to more experimental, surreal electronic music

Penn & Teller


Keller Auditorium


8 p.m.


$65–95


Magicians, entertainers and scientific skeptics who have performed together since the late 1970s

Portland Outdoor Escape Game


Benson Bubbler


12 p.m.


$7


Follow clues, solve puzzles, discover new places and learn stories of the city’s past during this adventure

Sat, Jan. 28

Flowstone


Carnation Contemporary


12 p.m.


Free


A project exploring the end of day as it relates to the end of days

Qrion


45 East


10 p.m.


$25


Qrion uses the noise of the world around her to create intimate songs anchored by energetic beats

Alma’s Rainbow


5th Avenue Cinema


6 & 8 p.m.


Free (Students)

$7 (General)


The life of a teenager as she enters womanhood and navigates standards of being a woman

Portland Fine Print Fair


Portland Art Museum


10 a.m.


$25


16 premier print dealers and galleries from North America and Europe

Sun, Jan. 29

“Madonna of the Magnificat”


Portland Art Museum


10 a.m.


$22


Sandro Botticelli’s masterwork round painting that is rarely seen

YG


Moda Center


8 p.m.


$35+


Known for a forceful and raspy voice that supports the prowling bass lines of his tracks

Cabaret


Winningstad Theatre


7:30 p.m.


$30–50


The dark and heady life of Berlin’s natives, as Germany slowly yields to the Third Reich 

Distillery Tour & Tasting


Freeland Spirits


3 p.m.


$15–30


A tour & tasting with a unique gin and whiskey experience led by an exceptional distiller

Mon, Jan. 30

Jantzen Beach Carousel Exhibit


Oregon Historical Society


10 a.m.


$10


A vibrant multimedia exhibition sharing the history of the amusement park

Music Monday


The REC Room in Hammer + Jacks


10:30 a.m.


Free


Musical fun and movement with local indie musicians

Open Mic Comedy


The High Dive


10 p.m.


Free


Watch or perform comedy, hosted by Ian Albanese

Comedy Workshop


Performance Works Northwest


6:30 p.m.


$60


Games, activities and improvised relationships will bring actors out of their comfort zone

Tues, Jan. 31

Make Do Art Studio


Cookshop


4 p.m.


$400


Elementary students can build a sketchbook and play art games

Frankie & The Witch Fingers


Doug Fir Lounge


8 p.m.


$15–17


Known for their rowdy and visceral approach to live shows

Montavilla Station Open Mic


Montavilla Station


7 p.m.


Free


Watch or perform comedy in four-minute sets, hosted by Lucas Copp

Tuesday Trivia 


The 4th Wall PDX


7 p.m.


Free


Put your nerd knowledge to the test with Doctor Who trivia

 