Events Calendar Jan. 25–31, 2023

Wed, Jan. 25 Ceramics – Clay Creations

Multnomah Arts Center

3:30 p.m.

$80

Construct a world with your fingers while exchanging ideas and inspiration with artists around you Rock Band Karaoke

The 4th Wall PDX

7 p.m.

Free

Thousands of songs laid out in the classic game format and a karaoke experience without equal Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson

Portland Center Stage

7:30 p.m.

$43–86

The fast-paced, bold, feminist take on the iconic crime-fighting duo that you’ve been awaiting Harry Potter Trivia

Arbor Beer Lodge & Brewery

7 p.m.

$8

Get quizzed on your knowledge of Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets

Thurs, Jan. 26 Portland Lights

Bottle & Bottega

6 p.m.

$40

Mix and mingle with the people of Portland while painting the city Noon Concert Series – Lunar New Year

Lincoln Performance Hall

12 p.m.

Free

Portland State students and staff perform instrumental and vocal music from Asian countries Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook

Broadway Rose New Stage

7 p.m.

$20–30

Follow empty-nesters Sue and Dan on a poignant journey through their past Lunar New Year Lantern Viewing Evenings

Lan Su Chinese Garden

5 & 7 p.m.

$15–45

Watch the garden glow with hanging red lanterns illuminating sweeping roof lines

Fri, Jan. 27 Snow Birds

Chan’s Steakery

6 p.m.

$35

Learn to paint snow birds while enjoying wine, snacks and upbeat tunes Yheti

The North Warehouse

9 p.m.

$35

A detailed sound sculpture that plays with those open to more experimental, surreal electronic music Penn & Teller

Keller Auditorium

8 p.m.

$65–95

Magicians, entertainers and scientific skeptics who have performed together since the late 1970s Portland Outdoor Escape Game

Benson Bubbler

12 p.m.

$7

Follow clues, solve puzzles, discover new places and learn stories of the city’s past during this adventure

Sat, Jan. 28 Flowstone

Carnation Contemporary

12 p.m.

Free

A project exploring the end of day as it relates to the end of days Qrion

45 East

10 p.m.

$25

Qrion uses the noise of the world around her to create intimate songs anchored by energetic beats Alma’s Rainbow

5th Avenue Cinema

6 & 8 p.m.

Free (Students) $7 (General)

The life of a teenager as she enters womanhood and navigates standards of being a woman Portland Fine Print Fair

Portland Art Museum

10 a.m.

$25

16 premier print dealers and galleries from North America and Europe

Sun, Jan. 29 “Madonna of the Magnificat”

Portland Art Museum

10 a.m.

$22

Sandro Botticelli’s masterwork round painting that is rarely seen YG

Moda Center

8 p.m.

$35+

Known for a forceful and raspy voice that supports the prowling bass lines of his tracks Cabaret

Winningstad Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$30–50

The dark and heady life of Berlin’s natives, as Germany slowly yields to the Third Reich Distillery Tour & Tasting

Freeland Spirits

3 p.m.

$15–30

A tour & tasting with a unique gin and whiskey experience led by an exceptional distiller

Mon, Jan. 30 Jantzen Beach Carousel Exhibit

Oregon Historical Society

10 a.m.

$10

A vibrant multimedia exhibition sharing the history of the amusement park Music Monday

The REC Room in Hammer + Jacks

10:30 a.m.

Free

Musical fun and movement with local indie musicians Open Mic Comedy

The High Dive

10 p.m.

Free

Watch or perform comedy, hosted by Ian Albanese Comedy Workshop

Performance Works Northwest

6:30 p.m.

$60

Games, activities and improvised relationships will bring actors out of their comfort zone