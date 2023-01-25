Events Calendar Jan. 25–31, 2023

|
Art
Music
Film/Theater
Community
Wed, Jan. 25
Ceramics – Clay Creations
Multnomah Arts Center
3:30 p.m.
$80
Construct a world with your fingers while exchanging ideas and inspiration with artists around you
Rock Band Karaoke
The 4th Wall PDX
7 p.m.
Free
Thousands of songs laid out in the classic game format and a karaoke experience without equal
Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson
Portland Center Stage
7:30 p.m.
$43–86
The fast-paced, bold, feminist take on the iconic crime-fighting duo that you’ve been awaiting
Harry Potter Trivia
Arbor Beer Lodge & Brewery
7 p.m.
$8
Get quizzed on your knowledge of Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets
Thurs, Jan. 26
Portland Lights
Bottle & Bottega
6 p.m.
$40
Mix and mingle with the people of Portland while painting the city
Noon Concert Series – Lunar New Year
Lincoln Performance Hall
12 p.m.
Free
Portland State students and staff perform instrumental and vocal music from Asian countries
Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook
Broadway Rose New Stage
7 p.m.
$20–30
Follow empty-nesters Sue and Dan on a poignant journey through their past
Lunar New Year Lantern Viewing Evenings
Lan Su Chinese Garden
5 & 7 p.m.
$15–45
Watch the garden glow with hanging red lanterns illuminating sweeping roof lines
Fri, Jan. 27
Snow Birds
Chan’s Steakery
6 p.m.
$35
Learn to paint snow birds while enjoying wine, snacks and upbeat tunes
Yheti
The North Warehouse
9 p.m.
$35
A detailed sound sculpture that plays with those open to more experimental, surreal electronic music
Penn & Teller
Keller Auditorium
8 p.m.
$65–95
Magicians, entertainers and scientific skeptics who have performed together since the late 1970s
Portland Outdoor Escape Game
Benson Bubbler
12 p.m.
$7
Follow clues, solve puzzles, discover new places and learn stories of the city’s past during this adventure
Sat, Jan. 28
Flowstone
Carnation Contemporary
12 p.m.
Free
A project exploring the end of day as it relates to the end of days
Qrion
45 East
10 p.m.
$25
Qrion uses the noise of the world around her to create intimate songs anchored by energetic beats
Alma’s Rainbow
5th Avenue Cinema
6 & 8 p.m.
Free (Students)
$7 (General)
The life of a teenager as she enters womanhood and navigates standards of being a woman
Portland Fine Print Fair
Portland Art Museum
10 a.m.
$25
16 premier print dealers and galleries from North America and Europe
Sun, Jan. 29
“Madonna of the Magnificat”
Portland Art Museum
10 a.m.
$22
Sandro Botticelli’s masterwork round painting that is rarely seen
YG
Moda Center
8 p.m.
$35+
Known for a forceful and raspy voice that supports the prowling bass lines of his tracks
Cabaret
Winningstad Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$30–50
The dark and heady life of Berlin’s natives, as Germany slowly yields to the Third Reich
Distillery Tour & Tasting
Freeland Spirits
3 p.m.
$15–30
A tour & tasting with a unique gin and whiskey experience led by an exceptional distiller
Mon, Jan. 30
Jantzen Beach Carousel Exhibit
Oregon Historical Society
10 a.m.
$10
A vibrant multimedia exhibition sharing the history of the amusement park
Music Monday
The REC Room in Hammer + Jacks
10:30 a.m.
Free
Musical fun and movement with local indie musicians
Open Mic Comedy
The High Dive
10 p.m.
Free
Watch or perform comedy, hosted by Ian Albanese
Comedy Workshop
Performance Works Northwest
6:30 p.m.
$60
Games, activities and improvised relationships will bring actors out of their comfort zone
Tues, Jan. 31
Make Do Art Studio
Cookshop
4 p.m.
$400
Elementary students can build a sketchbook and play art games
Frankie & The Witch Fingers
Doug Fir Lounge
8 p.m.
$15–17
Known for their rowdy and visceral approach to live shows
Montavilla Station Open Mic
Montavilla Station
7 p.m.
Free
Watch or perform comedy in four-minute sets, hosted by Lucas Copp
Tuesday Trivia
The 4th Wall PDX
7 p.m.
Free
Put your nerd knowledge to the test with Doctor Who trivia