Events Calendar June 7–13, 2023

|
Art
|
Music
|
Film/Theater
|
Community
|
Wed, June 7
|
Creating Wonder Gallery Show
OTCA Gallery
1 p.m.
Free
Awe-inspiring art across various mediums that transports viewers to magical worlds
|
Bebe Rexha
McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
6:30 p.m.
$40+
Singer with a powerful voice and captivating performances
|
Portland Horror Film Festival
Hollywood Theatre
6:30 p.m.
$20–180
Eighth annual festival, featuring diverse global horror shorts and features at iconic local theaters
|
Monetize your Digital Illustrations
6520 N Salem Ave, Portland, OR 97203
3:45 p.m.
$25
A class teaching art creation, product development and online promotion
|
Thurs, June 8
|
Sound Art Installation
Lincoln Hall Boiler Room
Midnight
Free
Immersive sonic experience created by SAMP program’s Sound Art Class, enhanced with captivating lighting
|
Noon Concert Series
Lincoln Recital Hall
12 p.m.
Free
Engaging weekly concerts showcasing student research projects and diverse musical performances
|
Kyle Kinane
Helium Comedy Club
8 p.m.
$32
A bearded, whiskey-loving comic with a distinctive voice, unmatched storytelling prowess and unruly charm
|
Spring Rose Show
Lloyd Center
10 a.m.
Free
A century-old tradition showcasing over 4,000 blooms, inviting participants nationwide
|
Fri, June 9
|
Getting Started with Procreate
Apple Pioneer Place
1:30 p.m.
Free
Learn to trace and sketch portraits using iPad Pro and Procreate app. Perfect for beginners.
|
Open Studio
6520 N Salem Ave, Portland, OR 97203
4:45 p.m.
$20
Studio sessions to explore and create music, with support from artists
|
Made In Portland
Newmark Theater
7:30 p.m.
$25+
A collaborative exploration of the city’s essence through choreographers and immersive theater
|
Rose Festival City Fair
Tom McCall Waterfront Park
12 p.m.
$12–20
Entertainment, food and rides along the Willamette River in downtown Portland
|
Sat, June 10
|
Black Artists of Oregon
Portland Art Museum
10 a.m.
$25
Showcasing the underrepresented work of talented Black artists based in Oregon
|
Seal
Keller Auditorium
8 p.m.
$80+
British singer-songwriter with a soulful voice, known for songs like “Kiss from a Rose”
|
2023 Portland’s Funniest Preliminary Round
Helium Comedy Club
3 p.m.
$15
Watch comedians compete for the title, voted by audience
|
Grand Floral Parade
Memorial Coliseum One Center Court
10 a.m.
Free
A cherished tradition with floral floats, bands, dancers and more
|
Sun, June 11
|
Dreamy Coastal Tides
Bottle & Bottega
3 p.m.
$44
Learn to paint a sunny coast with instruction from an artist
|
The Oregon Symphony
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
2 p.m.
$54
Acclaimed orchestra captivating audiences with powerful performances and a diverse repertoire of classical and contemporary music
|
Dog Star Man
5th Avenue Cinema
3 p.m.
Students: Free
General: $7
An experimental film, shown alongside films made by PSU students
|
Portland Market of the Beast
Redd East Event Space
1 p.m.
$5
A traveling and virtual dark art market for the weird, wild, occult and obscure
|
Mon, June 12
|
Portland Set Dancing
Sellwood Community House
10:15 a.m.
$15
Get creative and messy at our instructor-led toddler art class
|
Ab-Soul
Hawthorne Theatre
8 p.m.
$26
Versatile rapper with introspective lyrics and thought-provoking concepts told in a unique hip-hop style
|
Comedy Open Mic
Cheerful Tortoise
9 p.m.
Free
Five-minute sets with a feature comedian. Sign-ups at 8:30 p.m.
|
Food for Thought Workshop
Feed the Mass
6 p.m.
Free
Explore the harmonious connection between food and land while enjoying a specially crafted meal
|
Tues, June 13
|
Spring Blooms in Portland
Mercantile Portland
1 p.m.
$15
Boo Johnson’s vibrant paintings capture the essence of Portland’s floral beauty
|
Parker Millsap
Mississippi Studios & Bar
8 p.m.
$20
An artist blending Americana, blues and rock with soulful vocals and captivating songwriting
|
Streets is Watching
5633 SE Division St
7 p.m.
Free
Eat dinner and watch a documentary about a fierce trans activist
|
Karaoke
Maybelle Center for Community
1 p.m.
Free
Pick your favorite song and show off your singing skills