Events Calendar June 7–13, 2023

 

Art

Music

Film/Theater

Community

Wed, June 7

Creating Wonder Gallery Show


OTCA Gallery


1 p.m.


Free


Awe-inspiring art across various mediums that transports viewers to magical worlds

Bebe Rexha


McMenamins Crystal Ballroom


6:30 p.m.


$40+


Singer with a powerful voice and captivating performances

Portland Horror Film Festival


Hollywood Theatre


6:30 p.m.


$20–180


Eighth annual festival, featuring diverse global horror shorts and features at iconic local theaters

Monetize your Digital Illustrations


6520 N Salem Ave, Portland, OR 97203


3:45 p.m.


$25


A class teaching art creation, product development and online promotion

Thurs, June 8

Sound Art Installation


Lincoln Hall Boiler Room


Midnight


Free


Immersive sonic experience created by SAMP program’s Sound Art Class, enhanced with captivating lighting

Noon Concert Series


Lincoln Recital Hall 


12 p.m.


Free


Engaging weekly concerts showcasing student research projects and diverse musical performances

Kyle Kinane


Helium Comedy Club


8 p.m.


$32


A bearded, whiskey-loving comic with a distinctive voice, unmatched storytelling prowess and unruly charm

Spring Rose Show


Lloyd Center


10 a.m.


Free


A century-old tradition showcasing over 4,000 blooms, inviting participants nationwide

Fri, June 9

Getting Started with Procreate


Apple Pioneer Place


1:30 p.m.


Free


Learn to trace and sketch portraits using iPad Pro and Procreate app. Perfect for beginners.

Open Studio


6520 N Salem Ave, Portland, OR 97203


4:45 p.m.


$20


Studio sessions to explore and create music, with support from artists

Made In Portland


Newmark Theater


7:30 p.m.


$25+


A collaborative exploration of the city’s essence through choreographers and immersive theater

Rose Festival City Fair


Tom McCall Waterfront Park


12 p.m.


$12–20


Entertainment, food and rides along the Willamette River in downtown Portland

Sat, June 10

Black Artists of Oregon


Portland Art Museum


10 a.m.


$25


Showcasing the underrepresented work of talented Black artists based in Oregon

Seal


Keller Auditorium


8 p.m.


$80+


British singer-songwriter with a soulful voice, known for songs like “Kiss from a Rose”

2023 Portland’s Funniest Preliminary Round


Helium Comedy Club


3 p.m.


$15


Watch comedians compete for the title, voted by audience

Grand Floral Parade


Memorial Coliseum One Center Court 


10 a.m.


Free


A cherished tradition with floral floats, bands, dancers and more

Sun, June 11

Dreamy Coastal Tides


Bottle & Bottega


3 p.m.


$44


Learn to paint a sunny coast with instruction from an artist

The Oregon Symphony


Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall


2 p.m.


$54


Acclaimed orchestra captivating audiences with powerful performances and a diverse repertoire of classical and contemporary music

Dog Star Man


5th Avenue Cinema 


3 p.m.


Students: Free

General: $7


An experimental film, shown alongside films made by PSU students

Portland Market of the Beast


Redd East Event Space


1 p.m.


$5


A traveling and virtual dark art market for the weird, wild, occult and obscure

Mon, June 12

Portland Set Dancing


Sellwood Community House


10:15 a.m.


$15


Get creative and messy at our instructor-led toddler art class 

Ab-Soul


Hawthorne Theatre 


8 p.m.


$26


Versatile rapper with introspective lyrics and thought-provoking concepts told in a unique hip-hop style

Comedy Open Mic


Cheerful Tortoise


9 p.m.


Free


Five-minute sets with a feature comedian. Sign-ups at 8:30 p.m.

Food for Thought Workshop


Feed the Mass


6 p.m.


Free


Explore the harmonious connection between food and land while enjoying a specially crafted meal

Tues, June 13

Spring Blooms in Portland


Mercantile Portland


1 p.m.


$15


Boo Johnson’s vibrant paintings capture the essence of Portland’s floral beauty

Parker Millsap


Mississippi Studios & Bar 


8 p.m.


$20


An artist blending Americana, blues and rock with soulful vocals and captivating songwriting

Streets is Watching


5633 SE Division St 


7 p.m.


Free


Eat dinner and watch a documentary about a fierce trans activist

Karaoke


Maybelle Center for Community 


1 p.m.


Free


Pick your favorite song and show off your singing skills

 