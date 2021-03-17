Events Calendar Mar. 16-21

TUES., 3/16

FREE FLU SHOTS AND COVID TESTING

PCC Cascade Campus

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Ongoing through March 31

Uninsured and BIPOC folks are prioritized for free flu shots and COVID-19 testing. You have to call in advance to schedule. Walking, driving and biking are all permitted.

SXSW ONLINE 2021

Online event

$399

Through March 20

Due to health restrictions, everyone’s favorite music and tech summit SXSW will be entirely virtual this year. An online pass runs $399 for all four days, which is set to include a variety of conference keynotes, mentor sessions, film premieres, artist showcases and more. It’s almost prohibitively steep, but an invaluable experience for anyone interested in the music industry.

WED., 3/17

KEVIN BURKE – A ST. PATRICK’S DAY CONCERT

Online event – livestream via Alberta Rose Theatre

7 p.m.

$20

“Kevin Burke returns to the Alberta Rose Theatre for a celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Kevin will perform solo and with some of his friends direct from Ireland.”

SHAMROCK RUN PORTLAND

Online event

$25

Portland’s 43-year old Shamrock Run—a local tradition, of sorts—will be occurring virtually this year. Yeah, I don’t quite understand it either.

THURS., 3/18

ISHIMOTO YASUHIRO

Portland Japanese Garden

9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Included with general admission pricing

Thursday–Monday; ongoing through April 11

In honor of his 100th birthday, the Portland Japanese Garden will be offering a limited exhibit showcasing famed Japanese-American photographer Ishimoto Yasuhiro’s work.

JORYU HANGA KYOKAI, 1956–1965

Portland Art Museum

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

$20

Thursday-Sunday; ongoing through April 11

The Portland Art Museum presents an exhibit on Japan’s famous printmaking society, Joryū Hanga Kyōkai—or the Women’s Print Association—with a series of etchings and lithographs from 1956–65.

FRI., 3/19

MIXTAPE REVIVAL

Oaks Amusement Park

7 p.m.

$49 per vehicle

21+

Ongoing through April 19

“Throw it back with the OG hits of the 80s and 90s played live on stage by the coolest retro band in Oregon, The Hair Jordans, while you rock out in the safety of your own car!”

NURSES FOR BLACK LIVES VIGIL

Pioneer Courthouse Square

10 a.m.

Free

Portland nurses and health professionals will honor the life of George Floyd with a silent vigil every Friday morning.

SAT., 3/20

CARCHELLA PDX

Oaks Park

6 p.m.

$59 per vehicle

Through April 10

“The best of the local music scene is showcased at this weekly live concert series enjoyed from the safety of your own vehicle. The show starts off with acoustic music, interviews, and more, then the drive-in gets rocking with a performance by a special headliner band!”

ECLIPTIC BREWING PUP UP

Ecliptic Brewing

12 noon

Free

“Come join Pet Wants Pearl District at Ecliptic Brewing and enjoy some delicious beer and scrumptious food while picking up a little something for your dogs and cats! We’ll be featuring our Brew-Pup Packs, Good Boy Dog Beer, Bacon Cheddar Beer Ducks (made with spent grain from the brewing process) and other assorted treats! As always we’ll have our regular assortment of healthy treats, chews, Pet Wants dog food and Spaw products for your cats and dogs.”

SUN., 3/21

WE’RE TEXAS: A VIRTUAL BENEFIT

Live via YouTube

5 p.m.

Free; donations suggested

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila present a virtual Texas benefit, which includes performances by Post Malone, Kelly Clarkson, Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert and more. Donations are suggested, with all proceeds benefiting charity.

RCR WINTER SKATE POP-UP

Lloyd Center Mall

1 p.m.

$10

“Due to popular demand, our unique, distanced outdoor skating events will be BACK at the Lloyd Center with no more than 50 people skating at a given time. Rent, or BYO Gear and join us in the open-air, covered parking garage for some winter skating fun!”





