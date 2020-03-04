Events Calendar March 3–March 9

Tue, March 3

Art

Paint Nite: The Original Paint and Sip Party

Red Lion Hotel on the River

6:30–8:30 p.m.

$30 • 21+

Sip some drinks and paint the night away.

Music

La Rivera, Sam Cooper

White Eagle

8 p.m.

$5–10 • 21+

A release party for La Rivera’s most recent single, “Pastor Jim.”

Film & Theatre

‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’

Portland Center Stage

7:30 p.m.

$25–85

A 15-year-old boy on the autism spectrum tries to solve the crime he has been accused of.

Community

Critical Conversation with Tanya Gersh

Oregon Jewish Museum

7–8 p.m.

$10 General Admission

Tanya Gersh was the victim of a harassment campaign organized by a major neo-Nazi website. In this event Gersh will talk about how she combatted this hate crime and how to combat hate in the future.

Wed, March 4

Art

Falling Green

PDX Contemporary Art

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Opening night for a collection of works from Portland-based artist Barabara Stafford focusing on the notions of light and memory.







Music

Pepper, Kash’d Out, The Elovators

Wonder Ballroom

8 p.m.

$22.50

Some smooth reggae-rock to get you through the week.

Film & Theatre

Nerd Night

Kit Kat Club

10:45 p.m.

$1 • 21+

A recurring sci-fi/fantasy burlesque night.

Community

City Council Meeting

City Hall

9:30 a.m.

Free

Weekly dose of encouragement to get involved.

Thu, March 5

Art

Building Political Support for the Arts in Portland: A Community Forum

Smith Memorial Student Union

7–8:30 p.m.

Free

A night to figure out how Portland artists and art organizations can be more effective in shaping art policies.

Music

The Music of Cream

Aladdin Theater

8 p.m.

$35

The sons of Ginger Baker, Jack Bruce and Eric Clapton’s nephew Will Johns bring you Disraeli Gears.

Film & Theatre

‘Everything You Touch’

Shoebox Theater

$10–20

7:30 p.m.

A story of the ways the fashion industry affects the women participating within it over generations.

Community

Multnomah County Library Everybody Reads 2020

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

7:30–9 p.m.

$15–65

An evening with Tommy Orange discussing his debut novel.

Fri, March 6

Art

What We See and What We Know

HOLDING Contemporary

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

Photography from Leslie Hickey and drawings by Erin Murray focused on both real and imaginary interiors.

Music

Todoroki Tomohiro

Gallery 903

10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Free

A collection of works created by Japanese artist Todoroki Tomogiro inspired by Picasso’s works on china dishes.

Film & Theatre

Funeral for Expectations

Performance Works NorthWest

7:30 p.m.

$12

A highly involved performance piece in which artist Julia Brandenberger asks you to partake in the funeral of expectation.

Community

Community Police Collaborative

Portland Police Bureau North Precinct Community Room

10 a.m.–11:30 p.m.

Free

Interact with the police on how to bring peace to our community.

Sat, March 7

Art

Spirits Known and Unknown

Gallery 114

Noon–6 p.m.

Free

An exhibition of new works from new Gallery member Don Bailey, as well as works from guest artists Lillian Pitt and Annette Jackson.

Music

The Window Smashing Job Creators

Twilight Cafe & Bar

8 p.m.

$10 • 21+

The Window Smashing Job Creators are joined by Beggars Canyon, Lightin Luke and Jesse Payne.

Film & Theatre

‘Fire Will Come’

Cinemagic

6 p.m.

$14 General Admission / $12 Students

Spanish film following an arsonist released from prison who makes his way home to try and start over.

Community

PSU Farmers Market

South Park Blocks

8:30 a.m.–2 p.m.

Up to you

Come check out some local products.

Sun, March 8

Art

Masters of Appropriation

Blue Sky Gallery

Noon—5 p.m.

Free

Work from John Baldessari highlighting his ironic use of found photography.

Music

E-40, Too $hort, Mack 10

Roseland

8 p.m.

$50

Still going strong.

Film & Theatre

‘A White, White Day’

Cinema 21

6 p.m.

$14 General Admission / $12 Students

An icelandic story of a police chief who is struggling after the death of his wife.

Community

Portland Mayoral Climate and Environmental Justice Forum

Revolution Hall

7 p.m.

$10 (suggested donation)

Portland mayoral candidates will debate climate change and the ways this city can combat such a large problem.

Mon, March 9

Art

The Unknown Artist

PNCA

9 a.m.—5 p.m.

Free

A series of works from Mami Takahashi, Asztalos Zsolt, Cannupa Hanska Luger, and Revital Cohen & Tuur van Balen. Curated by artist Lucy Cotter.

Music

Dim Wit, Cryogeyser, Sour Widows, Surfer Rosie

Black Water Bar

8 p.m.

$6—10

Some indie rock on a monday night.







Film & Theatre

State Funeral

OMSI

5:30 p.m.

$14 General Admission / $12 Students

A series of images and different videos in black and white and color surrounding the death of Joseph Stalin.

Community

Karaoke Night at Valentines

Valentines

9 p.m.

Free

Show them what you got.