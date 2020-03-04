Events Calendar March 3–March 9

Tue, March 3
Art
Paint Nite: The Original Paint and Sip Party
Red Lion Hotel on the River
6:30–8:30 p.m.
$30 • 21+
Sip some drinks and paint the night away.
Music
White Eagle
8 p.m.
$5–10 • 21+
A release party for La Rivera’s most recent single, “Pastor Jim.”
Film & Theatre
‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’
Portland Center Stage
7:30 p.m.
$25–85
A 15-year-old boy on the autism spectrum tries to solve the crime he has been accused of.
Community
Critical Conversation with Tanya Gersh
Oregon Jewish Museum
7–8 p.m.
$10 General Admission
Tanya Gersh was the victim of a harassment campaign organized by a major neo-Nazi website. In this event Gersh will talk about how she combatted this hate crime and how to combat hate in the future.
Wed, March 4
Art
PDX Contemporary Art
11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
Opening night for a collection of works from Portland-based artist Barabara Stafford focusing on the notions of light and memory.
Music
Pepper, Kash’d Out, The Elovators
Wonder Ballroom
8 p.m.
$22.50
Some smooth reggae-rock to get you through the week.
Film & Theatre
Kit Kat Club
10:45 p.m.
$1 • 21+
A recurring sci-fi/fantasy burlesque night.
Community
City Hall
9:30 a.m.
Free
Weekly dose of encouragement to get involved.
Thu, March 5
Art
Building Political Support for the Arts in Portland: A Community Forum
Smith Memorial Student Union
7–8:30 p.m.
Free
A night to figure out how Portland artists and art organizations can be more effective in shaping art policies.
Music
Aladdin Theater
8 p.m.
$35
The sons of Ginger Baker, Jack Bruce and Eric Clapton’s nephew Will Johns bring you Disraeli Gears.
Film & Theatre
Shoebox Theater
$10–20
7:30 p.m.
A story of the ways the fashion industry affects the women participating within it over generations.
Community
Multnomah County Library Everybody Reads 2020
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
7:30–9 p.m.
$15–65
An evening with Tommy Orange discussing his debut novel.
Fri, March 6
Art
HOLDING Contemporary
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
Photography from Leslie Hickey and drawings by Erin Murray focused on both real and imaginary interiors.
Music
Gallery 903
10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Free
A collection of works created by Japanese artist Todoroki Tomogiro inspired by Picasso’s works on china dishes.
Film & Theatre
Performance Works NorthWest
7:30 p.m.
$12
A highly involved performance piece in which artist Julia Brandenberger asks you to partake in the funeral of expectation.
Community
Community Police Collaborative
Portland Police Bureau North Precinct Community Room
10 a.m.–11:30 p.m.
Free
Interact with the police on how to bring peace to our community.
Sat, March 7
Art
Gallery 114
Noon–6 p.m.
Free
An exhibition of new works from new Gallery member Don Bailey, as well as works from guest artists Lillian Pitt and Annette Jackson.
Music
The Window Smashing Job Creators
Twilight Cafe & Bar
8 p.m.
$10 • 21+
The Window Smashing Job Creators are joined by Beggars Canyon, Lightin Luke and Jesse Payne.
Film & Theatre
Cinemagic
6 p.m.
$14 General Admission / $12 Students
Spanish film following an arsonist released from prison who makes his way home to try and start over.
Community
South Park Blocks
8:30 a.m.–2 p.m.
Up to you
Come check out some local products.
Sun, March 8
Art
Blue Sky Gallery
Noon—5 p.m.
Free
Work from John Baldessari highlighting his ironic use of found photography.
Music
Roseland
8 p.m.
$50
Still going strong.
Film & Theatre
Cinema 21
6 p.m.
$14 General Admission / $12 Students
An icelandic story of a police chief who is struggling after the death of his wife.
Community
Portland Mayoral Climate and Environmental Justice Forum
Revolution Hall
7 p.m.
$10 (suggested donation)
Portland mayoral candidates will debate climate change and the ways this city can combat such a large problem.
Mon, March 9
Art
PNCA
9 a.m.—5 p.m.
Free
A series of works from Mami Takahashi, Asztalos Zsolt, Cannupa Hanska Luger, and Revital Cohen & Tuur van Balen. Curated by artist Lucy Cotter.
Music
Dim Wit, Cryogeyser, Sour Widows, Surfer Rosie
Black Water Bar
8 p.m.
$6—10
Some indie rock on a monday night.
Film & Theatre
OMSI
5:30 p.m.
$14 General Admission / $12 Students
A series of images and different videos in black and white and color surrounding the death of Joseph Stalin.
Community
Valentines
9 p.m.
Free
Show them what you got.