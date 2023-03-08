Events Calendar March 8-14, 2023

|
Art
Music
Film/Theater
Community
Wed, Mar. 8
Creative Club
Sellwood Community House
10:15 a.m.
Free
A mix of art skills instruction and story circle, featuring creative skills
Open Music
Alberta Rose Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$20
Nathalie Joachim, Gabriela Montero and Oregon Symphony in a thought-provoking concert and conversation
Casablanca
Century 16 Eastport Plaza
7 p.m.
$12.50
A classic romantic drama set in WWII Morocco on the big screen
Speak Up
PCC Community Hall
5 p.m.
Free
Legal advocate guest speakers from Washington county. Hosted by Victims of Crime Advocacy.
Thurs, Mar. 9
Water Media Juried Show
Oregon Society of Artists
10 a.m.
Free
An art exhibit that showcases all forms of water-soluble media
Show Me the Body
Revolution Hall
7:30 p.m.
$25
A NYC-based hardcore punk band with a global presence, promoting social change
Cirque Du Soleil: Corteo
Moda Center
7:30 p.m.
$54+
A vibrant carnival of clowns, acrobats and music celebrating the essence of circus
65th Annual Spring RV Show
Portland Expo Center
10 a.m.
$15
Learn about the RV lifestyle at a Portland Metro RV Dealers Association event
Fri, Mar. 10
Paint: Kiss the Girl
Chan’s Steakery
6 p.m.
$35
Add color to your night out with master artist Valerie Rowton
Ben Rector
Keller Auditorium
7:30 p.m.
$40+
Singer-songwriter with relatable piano-pop anthems about family, fame and friendship
HUMP! Film Festival
Revolution Hall
6:30 p.m.
$84
Erotic short films made by real people, celebrating diverse body types, kinks and sexualities
Saint Patrick’s Irish Festival
Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub
7 p.m.
$35
Live music, Irish dancing, vendors and more at a new venue by the waterfront
Sat, Mar. 11
Spectrum Spring Market
ADX Portland
12 p.m.
Free
Showcase of LGBTQ+ artists and their print art, zines, apparel, accessories and ceramics
Trove Styrke
Doug Fir
9 p.m.
$20
Swedish singer-songwriter with indie pop and electropop sound, known for powerful vocals and lyrics
Everybody Hates You
Funhouse Lounge
10 p.m.
$10
Witness ego death as the best comedians in Portland battle with hilariously cutting insults
Rose City Sneakerfest
Leftbank Annex
12 p.m.
$10+
Celebrating sneakerheads while paying homage to the city’s influence on the global sneaker scene
Sun, Mar. 12
Sketchbook Workshop
Gallery GoGo
1 p.m.
$30
Learn new exercises and experiments that help you fill your sketchbook and improve your drawing skills
Chappell Roan
Doug Fir
8 p.m.
$91
A young singer-songwriter with a unique voice and emotionally charged lyrics
Sound of Metal
5th Avenue Cinema
6 p.m.
Students: Free
General: $7
A drummer loses his hearing, forcing him to confront his new reality in this emotional drama
Pickleball
653 NW Culpepper Terrace
1 p.m.
$12
Pickleball players can meet up and play, with limited supplies provided. Beginners welcome.
Mon, Mar. 13
Kids Story & Art Classes
Awake Coffee & Art
10 a.m.
$5
Crafts include play dough, water colors, paper crafts and painting on cardboard. Ages 1–4
Kimbra
Wonder Ballroom
8:30 p.m.
$28+
Musician who blends elements of pop, rock, jazz and electronic music
Comedy Open Mic
Cheerful Tortoise
9 p.m.
See local comedians in five-minute sets on Portland State campus
Geeks Who Drink Trivia
The Triple Lindy
7:30 p.m.
Free
Put your useless knowledge to use and win bar cash and prizes in this authentic trivia quiz
Tues, Mar. 14
Views from Pittock
Bottle & Bottega
6 p.m.
$44
Learn from Katie Blystone how to paint a sunset view
Elle King
Revolution Hall
8 p.m.
$42+
Banjo-playing songwriter to Grammy-nominated pop sensation, fueled by a tough Southern Ohio upbringing
Paris Calligrammes
Clinton Street Theater
7 p.m.
$8
Ulrike Ottinger’s film is a poetic reflection on her experiences living in Paris in the 1960s
A Borderline Study
Literary Arts
6 p.m.
$240
This seminar will interrogate our understanding of the border as a static entity