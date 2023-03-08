Events Calendar March 8-14, 2023

 

Wed, Mar. 8

Creative Club


Sellwood Community House


10:15 a.m.


Free


A mix of art skills instruction and story circle, featuring creative skills

Open Music


Alberta Rose Theatre


7:30 p.m.


$20


Nathalie Joachim, Gabriela Montero and Oregon Symphony in a thought-provoking concert and conversation

Casablanca


Century 16 Eastport Plaza


7 p.m.


$12.50


A classic romantic drama set in WWII Morocco on the big screen

Speak Up


PCC Community Hall


5 p.m.


Free


Legal advocate guest speakers from Washington county. Hosted by Victims of Crime Advocacy.

Thurs, Mar. 9

Water Media Juried Show


Oregon Society of Artists


10 a.m.


Free


An art exhibit that showcases all forms of water-soluble media

Show Me the Body


Revolution Hall


7:30 p.m.


$25


A NYC-based hardcore punk band with a global presence, promoting social change

Cirque Du Soleil: Corteo


Moda Center


7:30 p.m.


$54+


A vibrant carnival of clowns, acrobats and music celebrating the essence of circus

65th Annual Spring RV Show


Portland Expo Center


10 a.m.


$15


Learn about the RV lifestyle at a Portland Metro RV Dealers Association event

Fri, Mar. 10

Paint: Kiss the Girl


Chan’s Steakery


6 p.m.


$35


Add color to your night out with master artist Valerie Rowton

Ben Rector


Keller Auditorium


7:30 p.m.


$40+


Singer-songwriter with relatable piano-pop anthems about family, fame and friendship

HUMP! Film Festival


Revolution Hall


6:30 p.m.


$84


Erotic short films made by real people, celebrating diverse body types, kinks and sexualities

Saint Patrick’s Irish Festival


Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub


7 p.m.


$35


Live music, Irish dancing, vendors and more at a new venue by the waterfront

Sat, Mar. 11

Spectrum Spring Market


ADX Portland


12 p.m.


Free


Showcase of  LGBTQ+ artists and their print art, zines, apparel, accessories and ceramics

Trove Styrke


Doug Fir


9 p.m.


$20


Swedish singer-songwriter with indie pop and electropop sound, known for powerful vocals and lyrics

Everybody Hates You


Funhouse Lounge


10 p.m.


$10


Witness ego death as the best comedians in Portland battle with hilariously cutting insults

Rose City Sneakerfest


Leftbank Annex


12 p.m.


$10+


Celebrating sneakerheads while paying homage to the city’s influence on the global sneaker scene

Sun, Mar. 12

Sketchbook Workshop


Gallery GoGo


1 p.m.


$30


Learn new exercises and experiments that help you fill your sketchbook and improve your drawing skills

Chappell Roan


Doug Fir


8 p.m.


$91


A young singer-songwriter with a unique voice and emotionally charged lyrics

Sound of Metal


5th Avenue Cinema


6 p.m.


Students: Free

General: $7


A drummer loses his hearing, forcing him to confront his new reality in this emotional drama

Pickleball


653 NW Culpepper Terrace


1 p.m.


$12


Pickleball players can meet up and play, with limited supplies provided. Beginners welcome.

Mon, Mar. 13

Kids Story & Art Classes


Awake Coffee & Art


10 a.m.


$5


Crafts include play dough, water colors, paper crafts and painting on cardboard. Ages 1–4

Kimbra


Wonder Ballroom


8:30 p.m.


$28+


Musician who blends elements of pop, rock, jazz and electronic music

Comedy Open Mic


Cheerful Tortoise


9 p.m.


Free


See local comedians in five-minute sets on Portland State campus

Geeks Who Drink Trivia


The Triple Lindy


7:30 p.m.


Free


Put your useless knowledge to use and win bar cash and prizes in this authentic trivia quiz

Tues, Mar. 14

Views from Pittock


Bottle & Bottega


6 p.m.


$44


Learn from Katie Blystone how to paint a sunset view

Elle King


Revolution Hall


8 p.m.


$42+


Banjo-playing songwriter to Grammy-nominated pop sensation, fueled by a tough Southern Ohio upbringing

Paris Calligrammes


Clinton Street Theater


7 p.m.


$8


Ulrike Ottinger’s film is a poetic reflection on her experiences living in Paris in the 1960s

A Borderline Study


Literary Arts


6 p.m.


$240


This seminar will interrogate our understanding of the border as a static entity

 