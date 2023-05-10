Events Calendar May 10–16, 2023

 

Art

Music

Film/Theater

Community

Wed, May 10

Portland at Dawn


Bottle & Bottega


6 p.m.


$44


Paint a colorful sunset over Portland while enjoying wine and company

Dermot Kennedy


Keller Auditorium


7:30 p.m.


$40+


An Irish musician, blending rustic folk, soulful grit and pop ambition to produce global hits

Dragula Titans


Revolution Hall


8 p.m.


$40+


Watch the Boulet Brothers and their Supermonster perform a thrilling and horrifying live show

Wellness in Words


Cascadia Garlington Health Center


4 p.m.


Free


Discover the intersection of whole health, women and art with this mental health workshop

Thurs, May 11

Paint Nite


Chan’s Steakery


7 p.m.


$37


Create your own masterpiece while enjoying drinks and food

Morgan James


McMenamins Mission Theater


8 p.m.


$60+


Singer-songwriter known for her soulful vocals and blending of genres like R&B, jazz and pop

Bad Friends Podcast


Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall


7:30 p.m.


$40+


A comedic podcast hosted by Bobby Lee and Andrew Santino sharing hilarious stories

Outdoor Uproar


Irving St. Studio at Ecotrust


5:30 p.m.


$15


Northwest Outward Bound School’s fourth annual event celebrating diversity in the outdoors and supporting scholarships

Fri, May 12

Creativity and Healing


Lewis & Clark Graduate School


9 p.m.


Free


Explore healing through creativity and altered states in this workshop on art and psychedelics

Hayley Kiyoko


McMenamins Crystal Ballroom


7 p.m.


$35+


Singer, songwriter, actress and director known for her LGBTQ+ advocacy and empowering pop music

Jo Koy


Moda Center


8 p.m.


$50+


A Filipino-American comedian known for observational humor and impressions

The Belle Supper Club


The Victorian Belle Mansion


7 p.m.


$20+


A vintage Portland nightlife experience featuring burlesque, dinner, cocktails and entertainment

Sat, May 13

A Paschal Sunrise


Bottle & Bottega


11 a.m.


$42


Learn to paint a sunrise with instruction from an artist and drinks

Molchat Doma


McMenamins Crystal Ballroom


9 p.m.


$30+


A Belarusian trio mixing post-punk, dark synth pop and ‘80s Russian rock with reverb-drenched lyrics

Nu Nah-Hup: Sacajawea’s Story


The Hampton Opera Center 


7:30 p.m.


$60


An opera based on Sacajawea’s history and Indigenous perspective, sung in Agai-Dika, French and English

Unique Markets


Veterans Memorial Coliseum


10 a.m.

$10


Portland’s vibrant, community-focused shopping event offers 150 independent designers, family activities, food and more

Sun, May 14

chimaera.site/afk


Lloyd Center


10 a.m.


Free


A two-week art exhibition and local market with free workshops and live performances

Half alive


Roseland Theater


7 p.m.


$30+


Indie pop band from Long Beach, California with eclectic and energetic performances

Double Feature


5th Avenue Cinema


3 p.m.


Students: Free

General: $7


The State of Things and Stranger Than Paradise on campus at PSU

Mother’s Day Brunch


Salmon Spring Dock


9:30 a.m.


$10+


Cruise along the Willamette River and enjoy a Northwest brunch buffet, mimosas and live piano music

Mon, May 15

Paint Nite


Bethany Public House


7 p.m.


$37


Learn to paint lagoon falls with instruction from an artist

Antibalas


The Get Down Music Venue


8 p.m.


$25+


Afrobeat band based in Brooklyn, New York that blends funk and jazz

Comedy Open Mic


Cheerful Tortoise


9 p.m.


Free


Comedy in five-minute sets on campus at PSU, sign ups at 8:30 p.m.

Community Choir


Maybelle Center for Community


11 a.m.


Free


Practice singing and have fun meeting new friends. No experience necessary. 

Tues, May 16

Early Moonrise


Bottle & Bottega


6 p.m.


$44


Bring a partner to paint a moonrise with instruction from an artist

Ami Dang


Mississippi Studios & Bar Bar


9 p.m.


$15


A composer, sitarist and vocalist with experimental music utilizing Indian classical and electronic sounds

The Lullaby Project Concert


Alberta Rose Theater


6 p.m.


Free


Nine lullabies written and performed by parents living at Path Home Family Village

Prompted: A get-writing class


Literary Arts


6 p.m.


$290


Explore prompts, tools and techniques to practice writing. For writers of all levels.

 