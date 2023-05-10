Events Calendar May 10–16, 2023

|
Wed, May 10
Portland at Dawn
Bottle & Bottega
6 p.m.
$44
Paint a colorful sunset over Portland while enjoying wine and company
Dermot Kennedy
Keller Auditorium
7:30 p.m.
$40+
An Irish musician, blending rustic folk, soulful grit and pop ambition to produce global hits
Dragula Titans
Revolution Hall
8 p.m.
$40+
Watch the Boulet Brothers and their Supermonster perform a thrilling and horrifying live show
Wellness in Words
Cascadia Garlington Health Center
4 p.m.
Free
Discover the intersection of whole health, women and art with this mental health workshop
Thurs, May 11
Paint Nite
Chan’s Steakery
7 p.m.
$37
Create your own masterpiece while enjoying drinks and food
Morgan James
McMenamins Mission Theater
8 p.m.
$60+
Singer-songwriter known for her soulful vocals and blending of genres like R&B, jazz and pop
Bad Friends Podcast
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
7:30 p.m.
$40+
A comedic podcast hosted by Bobby Lee and Andrew Santino sharing hilarious stories
Outdoor Uproar
Irving St. Studio at Ecotrust
5:30 p.m.
$15
Northwest Outward Bound School’s fourth annual event celebrating diversity in the outdoors and supporting scholarships
Fri, May 12
Creativity and Healing
Lewis & Clark Graduate School
9 p.m.
Free
Explore healing through creativity and altered states in this workshop on art and psychedelics
Hayley Kiyoko
McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
7 p.m.
$35+
Singer, songwriter, actress and director known for her LGBTQ+ advocacy and empowering pop music
Jo Koy
Moda Center
8 p.m.
$50+
A Filipino-American comedian known for observational humor and impressions
The Belle Supper Club
The Victorian Belle Mansion
7 p.m.
$20+
A vintage Portland nightlife experience featuring burlesque, dinner, cocktails and entertainment
Sat, May 13
A Paschal Sunrise
Bottle & Bottega
11 a.m.
$42
Learn to paint a sunrise with instruction from an artist and drinks
Molchat Doma
McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
9 p.m.
$30+
A Belarusian trio mixing post-punk, dark synth pop and ‘80s Russian rock with reverb-drenched lyrics
Nu Nah-Hup: Sacajawea’s Story
The Hampton Opera Center
7:30 p.m.
$60
An opera based on Sacajawea’s history and Indigenous perspective, sung in Agai-Dika, French and English
Unique Markets
Veterans Memorial Coliseum
10 a.m.
$10
Portland’s vibrant, community-focused shopping event offers 150 independent designers, family activities, food and more
Sun, May 14
chimaera.site/afk
Lloyd Center
10 a.m.
Free
A two-week art exhibition and local market with free workshops and live performances
Half alive
Roseland Theater
7 p.m.
$30+
Indie pop band from Long Beach, California with eclectic and energetic performances
Double Feature
5th Avenue Cinema
3 p.m.
Students: Free
General: $7
The State of Things and Stranger Than Paradise on campus at PSU
Mother’s Day Brunch
Salmon Spring Dock
9:30 a.m.
$10+
Cruise along the Willamette River and enjoy a Northwest brunch buffet, mimosas and live piano music
Mon, May 15
Paint Nite
Bethany Public House
7 p.m.
$37
Learn to paint lagoon falls with instruction from an artist
Antibalas
The Get Down Music Venue
8 p.m.
$25+
Afrobeat band based in Brooklyn, New York that blends funk and jazz
Comedy Open Mic
Cheerful Tortoise
9 p.m.
Free
Comedy in five-minute sets on campus at PSU, sign ups at 8:30 p.m.
Community Choir
Maybelle Center for Community
11 a.m.
Free
Practice singing and have fun meeting new friends. No experience necessary.
Tues, May 16
Early Moonrise
Bottle & Bottega
6 p.m.
$44
Bring a partner to paint a moonrise with instruction from an artist
Ami Dang
Mississippi Studios & Bar Bar
9 p.m.
$15
A composer, sitarist and vocalist with experimental music utilizing Indian classical and electronic sounds
The Lullaby Project Concert
Alberta Rose Theater
6 p.m.
Free
Nine lullabies written and performed by parents living at Path Home Family Village
Prompted: A get-writing class
Literary Arts
6 p.m.
$290
Explore prompts, tools and techniques to practice writing. For writers of all levels.