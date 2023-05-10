Events Calendar May 10–16, 2023

Discover the intersection of whole health, women and art with this mental health workshop

Watch the Boulet Brothers and their Supermonster perform a thrilling and horrifying live show

An Irish musician, blending rustic folk, soulful grit and pop ambition to produce global hits

Paint a colorful sunset over Portland while enjoying wine and company

Northwest Outward Bound School’s fourth annual event celebrating diversity in the outdoors and supporting scholarships

A comedic podcast hosted by Bobby Lee and Andrew Santino sharing hilarious stories

Singer-songwriter known for her soulful vocals and blending of genres like R&B, jazz and pop

Create your own masterpiece while enjoying drinks and food

A Filipino-American comedian known for observational humor and impressions

Singer, songwriter, actress and director known for her LGBTQ+ advocacy and empowering pop music

Explore healing through creativity and altered states in this workshop on art and psychedelics

Portland’s vibrant, community-focused shopping event offers 150 independent designers, family activities, food and more

An opera based on Sacajawea’s history and Indigenous perspective, sung in Agai-Dika, French and English

A Belarusian trio mixing post-punk, dark synth pop and ‘80s Russian rock with reverb-drenched lyrics

Learn to paint a sunrise with instruction from an artist and drinks

Cruise along the Willamette River and enjoy a Northwest brunch buffet, mimosas and live piano music

The State of Things and Stranger Than Paradise on campus at PSU

Indie pop band from Long Beach, California with eclectic and energetic performances

A two-week art exhibition and local market with free workshops and live performances

Practice singing and have fun meeting new friends. No experience necessary.

Comedy in five-minute sets on campus at PSU, sign ups at 8:30 p.m.

Afrobeat band based in Brooklyn, New York that blends funk and jazz

The Get Down Music Venue

Learn to paint lagoon falls with instruction from an artist

Tues, May 16

Early Moonrise

Bottle & Bottega

6 p.m.

$44

Bring a partner to paint a moonrise with instruction from an artist

Ami Dang

Mississippi Studios & Bar Bar

9 p.m.

$15

A composer, sitarist and vocalist with experimental music utilizing Indian classical and electronic sounds

The Lullaby Project Concert

Alberta Rose Theater

6 p.m.

Free

Nine lullabies written and performed by parents living at Path Home Family Village