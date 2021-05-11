Events Calendar May 11-15

TUES., MAY 11

JON MEACHAM: 2021 HATFIELD LECTURE

Livestream via the Oregon Historical Society

7 p.m.

$25–150

“Presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham is one of America’s most prominent public intellectuals. A contributor to TIME and The New York Times Book Review, Meacham is a highly sought-after commentator, regularly appearing on CNN and MSNBC. Known as a skilled orator with a depth of knowledge about politics, religion, and current affairs, Meacham brings historical context to the issues and events affecting our daily lives.”

COVID RELIEF FOR INDIA FUNDRAISER RAFFLE

Ongoing through May 15

“Chef Deepak Saxena of DesiPDX will match the first $5k in donations with a $5k donation to give India’s Oxygen and Healthcare Supplies Fundraiser. To enter the raffle, DM @waz.wu or email [email protected] with a screenshot of your donation.”

WED., MAY 12

FAMILY FIELD TRIPS

Topaz Farm

10 a.m.

$10–25

Ongoing through June 9

“Family field trips run from 10am-12pm at Sauvie Island Center’s site on Topaz Farm and will be held every Wednesday starting April 21st and ending June 9th. Field trip leaders will lead family units through an exploration of our typical spring field trip modules: Seed to Harvest, Plant Parts, and Pollination. This will involve tending to SIC’s very own Grow Lunch Garden, learning about pollinators, a dynamic farm tour and more.”

DINOSAURS REVEALED

OMSI

10 a.m.

$8–12

Ongoing through September 6

“Journey back 250 million years to prehistoric North America! Get up close and personal with more than 25 life-size dinosaurs, two authentic massive full body dinosaur skeletons, dozens of real fossils, and more.”

FRI., MAY 14

HUMP! GREATEST HITS VOLUME 3

Livestream via Portland Mercury

$25

Ongoing through May 29, Fridays and Saturdays

The legendary, amateur porn festival looks back at some of its greatest shorts from 2015–18.

NURSES FOR BLACK LIVES VIGIL

Pioneer Courthouse Square

10 a.m.

Free

Portland nurses will honor the life of George Floyd with a silent vigil every Friday morning.

SAT., MAY 15

ISAKA SHAMSUD-DIN: ROCK OF AGES

Portland Art Museum

10 a.m.

$17–20

Ongoing through August 1

“Isaka Shamsud-Din: Rock of Ages is an intimate exhibition celebrating the Portland artist’s masterful paintings, rich in a narrative combining personal stories and folklore. Shamsud-Din’s paintings also celebrate and honor individuals by capturing portraits. Tightly composed and with a vibrancy of color, the works invite viewers to be among these individuals and warm settings. The exhibition is titled after Shamsud-Din’s painting of his father, Rock of Ages (1976), the museum’s most recent acquisition of the artist’s work.”

TY SEGALL & FREEDOM BAND

Pre-recorded livestream via Levitation Sessions

5 p.m.

$4

The legendary, gold-haired garage rocker is making an exclusive stream available for the low price of $4.





