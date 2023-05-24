Events Calendar May 24–30, 2023

 

Art

Music

Film/Theater

Community

Wed, May 24

Creative Club


Sellwood Community House


10:15 a.m.


Free


A mix of art skills instruction with a story circle, always looking for new folks

Conan


Polaris Hall


8 p.m.


$44+


Captivating listeners with powerful and immersive soundscapes that leave a lasting impact

Aries Spears


Helium Comedy Club


8 p.m.


$55+


A comedic heavyweight with outstanding impressions and unique takes on current events

Tech Help Drop-In


Hillsdale Library


10 a.m.


Free


Tech helpers offer one-on-one assistance for all your technology needs, from mobile devices to websites

Thurs, May 25

Flora Collective Art Show


Dogwood 


6 p.m.


Free


Botanical themed group art show/art walk! Support local art, drink wine & flower gaze.

Austin Millz


45 East


8 p.m.


$20


A talented music producer and DJ with dynamic beats and infectious energy

Myra’s Story


21ten Theatre


7:30 p.m.


$15+


Myra’s alcoholism reveals generational and political traumas in a working class Dublin community

Drink, Paint, Socialize


PDX Suite Spot


7 p.m.


$30


Unleash your inner Picasso and add a twist to your night out

Fri, May 26

Omens of Capacity


Oregon Center for Contemporary Art


12 p.m.


Free


A poetry reading featuring Janice Lee and Bridgette Hickey

Shakin’ Up Alberta Street


Donnie Vegas


10 p.m.


Free


Ska and Reggae, featuring special guests

Boogie Nights in 70mm


Hollywood Theatre


7 p.m.


$10


A riveting film that delves into the thrilling and tumultuous world of the adult entertainment industry

Portland Rose Festival


Portland


12 p.m.


Free


Tradition, community unity and diverse events with contemporary and nostalgic programming

Sat, May 27

Warhol-Inspired Portland


Bottle & Bottega


2:30 p.m.


$42


A fun and creative painting class inspired by Andy Warhol

Infected Mushroom


45 East


10 p.m.


$30


Electronic music duo known for infectious beats and mind-bending psychedelic soundscapes

2001: A Space Odyssey


Hollywood Theatre


1:30 p.m.


$10


Kubrick’s mesmerizing sci-fi masterpiece takes viewers on a journey through space and time

Free Market


Gateway Discovery Park


1 p.m.


Free


Give freely and take what you need: food, clothes, electronics, plants, toys, furniture and more

Sun, May 28

Mosaic Festival


Lovett Deconstruction & Salvage Shop


11 a.m.


$5


Join Sarah Taylor and Dr. Tanya March for a tour of former riparian marshlands

Oregon Symphony


Arlene Schnizer Concert Hall


2 p.m.


$25


Renowned orchestra captivating audiences with powerful performances and exquisite musicianship

After Life & Dreams


5th Avenue Cinema


3 p.m.


Students: Free

General: $7


35mm double feature of After Life and Dreams

Vortex Community Meet


Tea Chai Te


10 a.m.


Free


A creative gathering to collaborate and bring ideas to life

Mon, May 29

Project Time


Rogue Hall


7 p.m.


Free


Bring your projects, meet new friends and enjoy crafting together

Hot Lovin’ Jazz Babies


The Mississippi Pizza Pub & Atlantis Lounge


7 p.m.


$8


High-energy swing ensemble captivating Portland’s dance community with a speakeasy vibe

Open Mic Comedy


Cheerful Tortoise


9 p.m.


Free


Five-minute comedy sets on campus at PSU, with sign-ups starting at 8:30 p.m.

ARTSHITZ


The High Water Mark


6 p.m.


Free


Support local artists and small businesses in a vibrant market featuring art, crafts, jewelry and more

Tues, May 30

Secluded Lake


Bottle & Bottega


6:30 p.m.


$42


Learn to paint a lake in a forest with instruction from an artist

Tinariwen


Wonder Ballroom


8 p.m.


$35


Internationally acclaimed desert blues band known for their soulful music and captivating Saharan rhythms

Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire


Hollywood Theatre


6:30 p.m.


$10


A powerful documentary exploring wildfires, climate experts’ voices and reimagining our relationship with fire

Scavenger Hunt for Couples


Benson Bubbler


12 p.m.


$10


An outdoor escape room, scavenger hunt, walking tour, charming places, love stories and fun challenges

 