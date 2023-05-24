Events Calendar May 24–30, 2023

|
Wed, May 24
Creative Club
Sellwood Community House
10:15 a.m.
Free
A mix of art skills instruction with a story circle, always looking for new folks
Conan
Polaris Hall
8 p.m.
$44+
Captivating listeners with powerful and immersive soundscapes that leave a lasting impact
Aries Spears
Helium Comedy Club
8 p.m.
$55+
A comedic heavyweight with outstanding impressions and unique takes on current events
Tech Help Drop-In
Hillsdale Library
10 a.m.
Free
Tech helpers offer one-on-one assistance for all your technology needs, from mobile devices to websites
Thurs, May 25
Flora Collective Art Show
Dogwood
6 p.m.
Free
Botanical themed group art show/art walk! Support local art, drink wine & flower gaze.
Austin Millz
45 East
8 p.m.
$20
A talented music producer and DJ with dynamic beats and infectious energy
Myra’s Story
21ten Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$15+
Myra’s alcoholism reveals generational and political traumas in a working class Dublin community
Drink, Paint, Socialize
PDX Suite Spot
7 p.m.
$30
Unleash your inner Picasso and add a twist to your night out
Fri, May 26
Omens of Capacity
Oregon Center for Contemporary Art
12 p.m.
Free
A poetry reading featuring Janice Lee and Bridgette Hickey
Shakin’ Up Alberta Street
Donnie Vegas
10 p.m.
Free
Ska and Reggae, featuring special guests
Boogie Nights in 70mm
Hollywood Theatre
7 p.m.
$10
A riveting film that delves into the thrilling and tumultuous world of the adult entertainment industry
Portland Rose Festival
Portland
12 p.m.
Free
Tradition, community unity and diverse events with contemporary and nostalgic programming
Sat, May 27
Warhol-Inspired Portland
Bottle & Bottega
2:30 p.m.
$42
A fun and creative painting class inspired by Andy Warhol
Infected Mushroom
45 East
10 p.m.
$30
Electronic music duo known for infectious beats and mind-bending psychedelic soundscapes
2001: A Space Odyssey
Hollywood Theatre
1:30 p.m.
$10
Kubrick’s mesmerizing sci-fi masterpiece takes viewers on a journey through space and time
Free Market
Gateway Discovery Park
1 p.m.
Free
Give freely and take what you need: food, clothes, electronics, plants, toys, furniture and more
Sun, May 28
Mosaic Festival
Lovett Deconstruction & Salvage Shop
11 a.m.
$5
Join Sarah Taylor and Dr. Tanya March for a tour of former riparian marshlands
Oregon Symphony
Arlene Schnizer Concert Hall
2 p.m.
$25
Renowned orchestra captivating audiences with powerful performances and exquisite musicianship
After Life & Dreams
5th Avenue Cinema
3 p.m.
Students: Free
General: $7
35mm double feature of After Life and Dreams
Vortex Community Meet
Tea Chai Te
10 a.m.
Free
A creative gathering to collaborate and bring ideas to life
Mon, May 29
Project Time
Rogue Hall
7 p.m.
Free
Bring your projects, meet new friends and enjoy crafting together
Hot Lovin’ Jazz Babies
The Mississippi Pizza Pub & Atlantis Lounge
7 p.m.
$8
High-energy swing ensemble captivating Portland’s dance community with a speakeasy vibe
Open Mic Comedy
Cheerful Tortoise
9 p.m.
Free
Five-minute comedy sets on campus at PSU, with sign-ups starting at 8:30 p.m.
ARTSHITZ
The High Water Mark
6 p.m.
Free
Support local artists and small businesses in a vibrant market featuring art, crafts, jewelry and more
Tues, May 30
Secluded Lake
Bottle & Bottega
6:30 p.m.
$42
Learn to paint a lake in a forest with instruction from an artist
Tinariwen
Wonder Ballroom
8 p.m.
$35
Internationally acclaimed desert blues band known for their soulful music and captivating Saharan rhythms
Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire
Hollywood Theatre
6:30 p.m.
$10
A powerful documentary exploring wildfires, climate experts’ voices and reimagining our relationship with fire
Scavenger Hunt for Couples
Benson Bubbler
12 p.m.
$10
An outdoor escape room, scavenger hunt, walking tour, charming places, love stories and fun challenges