Events Calendar May 25th-29th

TUES., MAY 25

UNMUTED: PCC STUDENT ART EXHIBIT

PCC Sylvania Campus

Free

Ongoing through June 4

“Over one year ago, Portland Community College moved to remote operations to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Since then, students, faculty, and staff have been doing heroic work from home, and art students have continued their education remotely, making work in the midst of personal, local, national, global crises and revolutions. This has become a year of raising voices and making art — in spite of, and in response to the challenges of being alive in this time. To honor the art that PCC art students have created during this pivotal year, our first ever college-wide virtual art student exhibition invites student artists to “unmute” themselves and share their art work with the world.”

DINOSAURS REVEALED

OMSI

10 a.m.

$8–12

Ongoing through September 6

“Journey back 250 million years to prehistoric North America! Get up close and personal with more than 25 life-size dinosaurs, two authentic massive full body dinosaur skeletons, dozens of real fossils, and more.”

WED., MAY 26

ISAKA SHAMSUD-DIN: ROCK OF AGES

Portland Art Museum

10 a.m.

$17–20

Ongoing through August 1

“Isaka Shamsud-Din: Rock of Ages is an intimate exhibition celebrating the Portland artist’s masterful paintings, rich in a narrative combining personal stories and folklore. Shamsud-Din’s paintings also celebrate and honor individuals by capturing portraits. Tightly composed and with a vibrancy of color, the works invite viewers to be among these individuals and warm settings. The exhibition is titled after Shamsud-Din’s painting of his father, Rock of Ages (1976), the museum’s most recent acquisition of the artist’s work.”

PORTRAITURE FROM THE COLLECTION OF NORTHWEST ART

Portland Art Museum

10 a.m.

$20

Ongoing through August 1

“In the rich tradition of portraiture reflected in Northwest art, there is an exemplary range of individuals and styles of depiction. For this exhibition, the artist Storm Tharp was invited to help select works from the collection through his keen eyes as a fellow portraitist. As he combed through the collection, some themes in portraiture rose to the surface: the self-portrait, artists and friends, family, psychological space, and making present those who have been less recognized. For an artist, capturing a literal likeness is far less important than grasping the essence of a person or the moment in time. How artists in this collection have chosen to do this is remarkably varied, offering an alluring examination in itself. Across the themes and styles in this exhibition, it is evident that portraiture allows for a breadth of expressiveness, a scrutiny of the self, and the occasion to connect with those around us.”

FRI., MAY 29

ANSEL ADAMS IN OUR TIME

Portland Art Museum

10 a.m.

$17–20

Ongoing through August 1

“Ansel Adams in Our Time, making its only West Coast stop at the Portland Art Museum, celebrates the remarkable artistry and visual legacy of the acclaimed American landscape photographer and educator. More than 100 photographs by Adams, from his earliest marketed prints to his world-renowned Western vistas, trace the artist’s development and maturation over five decades while pointing to his continuing influence on landscape photography today.”

DEADBIRD / CAN ANYBODY HELP ME HOLD THIS BODY

PICA

12 noon

$0–20 (sliding scale)

Ongoing through May 30

“You are invited to a series of events: 1. a conversation, 2. a film, 3. a traveling collective public grief altar, and 4. an online archive of our offerings–to the deceased, to the living, to ourselves, to each other. We begin with a conversation between Devynn Emory and artist Okwui Okpokwasili, presented by Danspace Project.”





