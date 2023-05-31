Events Calendar May 31–June 6, 2023

Wed, May 31

Art Walk

Mt. Tabor Park

10 a.m.

Free

A great opportunity to see quality visual art and meet the artists in their studios

The Cure

Moda Center

7 p.m.

$50

An iconic English rock band known for melancholic, captivating music

Best of PPS

Hollywood Theatre

5:30 p.m.

Free

Vibrant showcase of young filmmakers’ talent from Portland Public Schools