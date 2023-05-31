Events Calendar May 31–June 6, 2023

 

Art

Music

Film/Theater

Community

Wed, May 31

Art Walk


Mt. Tabor Park


10 a.m.


Free


A great opportunity to see quality visual art and meet the artists in their studios

The Cure


Moda Center


7 p.m.


$50


An iconic English rock band known for melancholic, captivating music

Best of PPS


Hollywood Theatre


5:30 p.m.


Free


Vibrant showcase of young filmmakers’ talent from Portland Public Schools

Vortex Community Meet


Tea Chai Te


10 a.m.


Free


A creative gathering to collaborate and bring ideas to life

Thurs, June 1

41st Annual Rose Festival Art Show


Oregon Society of Artists


10 a.m.


Free


Showcase of work that celebrates the Rose City in its spring resplendence

Duran Duran


Moda Center 


7 p.m.


$35


British new wave pioneers with iconic, stylish, chart-topping hits, captivating audiences with their infectious music

A Dream Play


Lincoln Hall PSU


7:30 p.m.


$6+


Churchill’s adaptation of Strindberg’s play, challenging realism and exploring hope amidst realities

What’s Bugging Our Trees?


World Forestry Center


8 a.m.


$15+


Combat Emerald Ash Borer. Gain insights, network and protect our precious urban forests.

Fri, June 2

Nerd Poetry Slam


Al’s Den


2:30 p.m.


Free


Geeky poetry, pop culture, science. Share, compete, connect.

The National


McMenamins Edgefield 


6:30 p.m.


$52


Brooklyn-based indie rock band blending alternative country, chamber pop and post-punk

The Inheritance Part II


Triangle Productions


7:30 p.m.


$15+


Characters on journeys of self-discovery, deception and destruction

Spring Beer & Wine Fest


Washington Monroe Field


4 p.m.


$5


One of Portland’s iconic festivals. Savor craft beverages, local delicacies and delightful flavors.

Sat, June 3

Subtle Intimacy


Portland Japanese Garden


10 a.m.


$14+


A showcase of Rui Sasaki’s glasswork, preserving plant impressions

Wuki


45 East


10 p.m.


$25


A DJ and producer known for his energetic and heavy bass electronic music

Margaret Cho


Aladdin Theater


10:30 p.m.


$35+


A bold and trailblazing comedian who tackles social issues with her unfiltered humor

My People’s Market


The Redd


12 p.m.


Free


A vibrant indoor and outdoor market with family activities, delicious food, music, performers and shopping

Sun, June 4

The Artist Statement


Independent Publishing Resource Center 


1 p.m.


Analyze examples, engage in free writes, and receive feedback. Open to all levels. 

PSU Percussion Ensemble


Lincoln Recital Hall


3 p.m.


Free


A diverse program with Samba Ensemble and a world premiere recording

Morvern Callar


5th Avenue Cinema


3 p.m.


Students: Free

General: $7


A film exploring identity, grief and self-discovery through the journey of its protagonist

Portland Track Festival


Mount Hood Community College


7 a.m.


$15


Witness Olympians and elite distance runners compete in thrilling races

Mon, June 5

Young Artists


1610 NW 14th Ave, Portland, OR 97209


10:30 a.m.


$25


A creative journey for children, exploring through drawing, painting, sculpture and more.

Madison McFerrin


Doug Fir


9 p.m.


$18


A talented independent songwriter, producing innovative, soulful a cappella performances

Comedy Open Mic


Cheerful Tortoise


9 p.m.


Free


Five-minute comedy sets with a feature comedian

Geeks Who Drink


Hawthorne Hideaway


7:30 p.m.


Free


A lively trivia quiz to test your knowledge, and enjoy drinks with friends

Tues, June 6

All About Bugs


Creative Culture


10 a.m.


$150


Four-day art camp for kids ages 5–10, ending with an art show

Noon Tunes Summer


Pioneer Courthouse Square


12 p.m.


Free


The El Kays will bring vibrancy to Pioneer Square as part of a summer concert series

Inherent Good


Clinton Street Theater


6 p.m.


$10


A documentary exploring Universal Basic Income as a solution to poverty

Pedalpalooza Bike Festival​


Portland, OR


10 a.m.


Free


A bike festival that celebrates summer’s arrival with over 100 different rides organized by cyclists

 