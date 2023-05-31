Events Calendar May 31–June 6, 2023

|
Art
|
Music
|
Film/Theater
|
Community
|
Wed, May 31
|
Art Walk
Mt. Tabor Park
10 a.m.
Free
A great opportunity to see quality visual art and meet the artists in their studios
|
The Cure
Moda Center
7 p.m.
$50
An iconic English rock band known for melancholic, captivating music
|
Best of PPS
Hollywood Theatre
5:30 p.m.
Free
Vibrant showcase of young filmmakers’ talent from Portland Public Schools
|
Vortex Community Meet
Tea Chai Te
10 a.m.
Free
A creative gathering to collaborate and bring ideas to life
|
Thurs, June 1
|
41st Annual Rose Festival Art Show
Oregon Society of Artists
10 a.m.
Free
Showcase of work that celebrates the Rose City in its spring resplendence
|
Duran Duran
Moda Center
7 p.m.
$35
British new wave pioneers with iconic, stylish, chart-topping hits, captivating audiences with their infectious music
|
A Dream Play
Lincoln Hall PSU
7:30 p.m.
$6+
Churchill’s adaptation of Strindberg’s play, challenging realism and exploring hope amidst realities
|
What’s Bugging Our Trees?
World Forestry Center
8 a.m.
$15+
Combat Emerald Ash Borer. Gain insights, network and protect our precious urban forests.
|
Fri, June 2
|
Nerd Poetry Slam
Al’s Den
2:30 p.m.
Free
Geeky poetry, pop culture, science. Share, compete, connect.
|
The National
McMenamins Edgefield
6:30 p.m.
$52
Brooklyn-based indie rock band blending alternative country, chamber pop and post-punk
|
The Inheritance Part II
Triangle Productions
7:30 p.m.
$15+
Characters on journeys of self-discovery, deception and destruction
|
Spring Beer & Wine Fest
Washington Monroe Field
4 p.m.
$5
One of Portland’s iconic festivals. Savor craft beverages, local delicacies and delightful flavors.
|
Sat, June 3
|
Subtle Intimacy
Portland Japanese Garden
10 a.m.
$14+
A showcase of Rui Sasaki’s glasswork, preserving plant impressions
|
Wuki
45 East
10 p.m.
$25
A DJ and producer known for his energetic and heavy bass electronic music
|
Margaret Cho
Aladdin Theater
10:30 p.m.
$35+
A bold and trailblazing comedian who tackles social issues with her unfiltered humor
|
My People’s Market
The Redd
12 p.m.
Free
A vibrant indoor and outdoor market with family activities, delicious food, music, performers and shopping
|
Sun, June 4
|
The Artist Statement
Independent Publishing Resource Center
1 p.m.
Analyze examples, engage in free writes, and receive feedback. Open to all levels.
|
PSU Percussion Ensemble
Lincoln Recital Hall
3 p.m.
Free
A diverse program with Samba Ensemble and a world premiere recording
|
Morvern Callar
5th Avenue Cinema
3 p.m.
Students: Free
General: $7
A film exploring identity, grief and self-discovery through the journey of its protagonist
|
Portland Track Festival
Mount Hood Community College
7 a.m.
$15
Witness Olympians and elite distance runners compete in thrilling races
|
Mon, June 5
|
Young Artists
1610 NW 14th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
10:30 a.m.
$25
A creative journey for children, exploring through drawing, painting, sculpture and more.
|
Madison McFerrin
Doug Fir
9 p.m.
$18
A talented independent songwriter, producing innovative, soulful a cappella performances
|
Comedy Open Mic
Cheerful Tortoise
9 p.m.
Free
Five-minute comedy sets with a feature comedian
|
Geeks Who Drink
Hawthorne Hideaway
7:30 p.m.
Free
A lively trivia quiz to test your knowledge, and enjoy drinks with friends
|
Tues, June 6
|
All About Bugs
Creative Culture
10 a.m.
$150
Four-day art camp for kids ages 5–10, ending with an art show
|
Noon Tunes Summer
Pioneer Courthouse Square
12 p.m.
Free
The El Kays will bring vibrancy to Pioneer Square as part of a summer concert series
|
Inherent Good
Clinton Street Theater
6 p.m.
$10
A documentary exploring Universal Basic Income as a solution to poverty
|
Pedalpalooza Bike Festival
Portland, OR
10 a.m.
Free
A bike festival that celebrates summer’s arrival with over 100 different rides organized by cyclists