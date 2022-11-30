Events Calendar November 30–December 6, 2022

Art Music Film/Theater Community

Wed, Nov. 30 Story and Art for Littles

Awake & Coffee Art

10 a.m.

$5

Crafts vary from clay bowls and fairy wands to lanterns and water colored creations Instrumental Jazz Concert

Clackamas Community College

7:30 p.m.

$5

An exciting night of music by the jazz combo and jazz band Icebreaker Comedy

Icehouse Bar & Grill

8 p.m.

Free

A comedy show with local Portland comedians, hosted by Michael Markus and Dan Wiancko Oh! Christmas Tree Raffle

Liberty Plaza Oregon City

12 p.m.

Free

View trees with all the trimmings and enter to win a Christmas tree

Thurs, Dec. 1 Advanced Watercolor

Vancouver Art Space

2 p.m.

$175

Learn advanced watercolor techniques and use them to make visually striking works of art. Bob Schneider

Mississippi Studios & Bar Bar

9 p.m.

$25

Austin, Texas-based singer-songwriter, drawing from a range of diverse musical styles Black Nativity

Brunish Theater

7:30 p.m.

$17+

A play by Langston Hughs based on the traditional Nativity Story, featuring festive songs Men’s Group

Maybelle Center for Community

11 a.m.

Free

Share and listen to stories. Learn from other people’s life experiences.

Fri, Dec. 2 Beginning Ink

Vancouver Art Space

10:30 a.m.

$175

If you have not had previous instruction in ink, this is the best class to start with PSU Choirs: Believe

First Christian Church

7:30 p.m.

Free

The PSU Social Justice Choirs under the direction of Coty Raven Morris Dan Cummins

Helium Comedy Club

10 p.m.

$35

A stand-up comedian that is one of the most frequently played comics on Pandora Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration

Battle Ground Community Center

5:30 p.m.

Free

Watch a tree light up and enjoy live music and caroling, with Santa Claus

Sat, Dec. 3 Wildsam Drawing Class

1616 Burnside St.

12 p.m.

$45

Artist and illustrator Jillian Barthold will lead a drawing class and share her unique perspectives The Upkeeps

Kelly’s Olympian

9 p.m.

$7

Listen to Rad Max and Los Ocupados, two local bands playing alternative punk Kevin Hart

Moda Center

7 p.m.

$48

Watch one of the most famous comedians today perform stand-up comedy Nutcracker Tea Party

Sellwood Community House

10 a.m.

$35

Journey through the “Land of Sweets” with a special holiday tea featuring chef-prepared savories and sweets

Sun, Dec. 4 Random Acts of Art History

Vancouver Art Space

12 p.m.

$65

An introduction to the world of street art activism through the work of Keith Haring Oregon Symphony

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

2 p.m.

$25

A work of soulful melodies and technical fireworks, featuring Kirill Gerstein on piano The Holiday

5th Avenue Cinema

3 p.m.

Free for students/$7 general admission

A 2006 romance comedy with Cameron Diaz and Jude Law Sunday Morning Cartoons

The 4th Wall PDX

9 a.m.

Free

Kids & kids at heart are invited to a veritable feast of animation and sugary cereal

Mon, Dec. 5 Working with Scratchboard

Vancouver Art Space

2 p.m.

$175

In this four-week class, experienced drawing students will explore the medium of scratchboard Squirrel Nut Zippers

Wonder Ballroom

4:30 p.m.

$70

A nine-member swing and jazz band formed in North Carolina in 1993 Liberace & Liza Holiday Show

Portland Center Stage

6:30 p.m.

$35

David Saffert and Jillian Snow Harris share the stage as Liberace and Liza Minnelli Be a Kid Librarian

Camas Library

10 a.m.

Free

Each new Kid Librarian will share the books they’re reading and reimagined cover art