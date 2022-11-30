Events Calendar November 30–December 6, 2022

|Art
|Music
|Film/Theater
|Community
|Wed, Nov. 30
|Story and Art for Littles
Awake & Coffee Art
10 a.m.
$5
Crafts vary from clay bowls and fairy wands to lanterns and water colored creations
|Instrumental Jazz Concert
Clackamas Community College
7:30 p.m.
$5
An exciting night of music by the jazz combo and jazz band
|Icebreaker Comedy
Icehouse Bar & Grill
8 p.m.
Free
A comedy show with local Portland comedians, hosted by Michael Markus and Dan Wiancko
|Oh! Christmas Tree Raffle
Liberty Plaza Oregon City
12 p.m.
Free
View trees with all the trimmings and enter to win a Christmas tree
|Thurs, Dec. 1
|Advanced Watercolor
Vancouver Art Space
2 p.m.
$175
Learn advanced watercolor techniques and use them to make visually striking works of art.
|Bob Schneider
Mississippi Studios & Bar Bar
9 p.m.
$25
Austin, Texas-based singer-songwriter, drawing from a range of diverse musical styles
|Black Nativity
Brunish Theater
7:30 p.m.
$17+
A play by Langston Hughs based on the traditional Nativity Story, featuring festive songs
|Men’s Group
Maybelle Center for Community
11 a.m.
Free
Share and listen to stories. Learn from other people’s life experiences.
|Fri, Dec. 2
|Beginning Ink
Vancouver Art Space
10:30 a.m.
$175
If you have not had previous instruction in ink, this is the best class to start with
|PSU Choirs: Believe
First Christian Church
7:30 p.m.
Free
The PSU Social Justice Choirs under the direction of Coty Raven Morris
|Dan Cummins
Helium Comedy Club
10 p.m.
$35
A stand-up comedian that is one of the most frequently played comics on Pandora
|Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration
Battle Ground Community Center
5:30 p.m.
Free
Watch a tree light up and enjoy live music and caroling, with Santa Claus
|Sat, Dec. 3
|Wildsam Drawing Class
1616 Burnside St.
12 p.m.
$45
Artist and illustrator Jillian Barthold will lead a drawing class and share her unique perspectives
|The Upkeeps
Kelly’s Olympian
9 p.m.
$7
Listen to Rad Max and Los Ocupados, two local bands playing alternative punk
|Kevin Hart
Moda Center
7 p.m.
$48
Watch one of the most famous comedians today perform stand-up comedy
|Nutcracker Tea Party
Sellwood Community House
10 a.m.
$35
Journey through the “Land of Sweets” with a special holiday tea featuring chef-prepared savories and sweets
|Sun, Dec. 4
|Random Acts of Art History
Vancouver Art Space
12 p.m.
$65
An introduction to the world of street art activism through the work of Keith Haring
|Oregon Symphony
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
2 p.m.
$25
A work of soulful melodies and technical fireworks, featuring Kirill Gerstein on piano
|The Holiday
5th Avenue Cinema
3 p.m.
Free for students/$7 general admission
A 2006 romance comedy with Cameron Diaz and Jude Law
|Sunday Morning Cartoons
The 4th Wall PDX
9 a.m.
Free
Kids & kids at heart are invited to a veritable feast of animation and sugary cereal
|Mon, Dec. 5
|Working with Scratchboard
Vancouver Art Space
2 p.m.
$175
In this four-week class, experienced drawing students will explore the medium of scratchboard
|Squirrel Nut Zippers
Wonder Ballroom
4:30 p.m.
$70
A nine-member swing and jazz band formed in North Carolina in 1993
|Liberace & Liza Holiday Show
Portland Center Stage
6:30 p.m.
$35
David Saffert and Jillian Snow Harris share the stage as Liberace and Liza Minnelli
|Be a Kid Librarian
Camas Library
10 a.m.
Free
Each new Kid Librarian will share the books they’re reading and reimagined cover art
|Tues, Dec. 6
|Hillsboro Art Walk
Downtown Hillsboro
5 p.m.
Free
Explore Hillsboro’s Cultural Arts District with local galleries, live music and food
|Russell Dickerson
Roseland Theater
8 p.m.
$35
Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Nashville focused on country pop
|Mountains on Stage
Cinema 21
6:30 p.m.
$25
Catch four films related to mountains at the Mountain Film Festival: Winter Edition
|Christmas Ships Party
Sextant Bar & Galley
6 p.m.
Free
Spend the evening with us watching the twinkling ships glide by