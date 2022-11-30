Events Calendar November 30–December 6, 2022

ArtMusicFilm/TheaterCommunity
Wed, Nov. 30Story and Art for Littles
Awake & Coffee Art
10 a.m.
$5
Crafts vary from clay bowls and fairy wands to  lanterns and water colored creations		Instrumental Jazz Concert
Clackamas Community College
7:30 p.m.
$5
An exciting night of music by the jazz combo and jazz band		Icebreaker Comedy
Icehouse Bar & Grill
8 p.m.
Free
A comedy show with local Portland comedians, hosted by Michael Markus and Dan Wiancko		Oh! Christmas Tree Raffle
Liberty Plaza Oregon City
12 p.m.
Free
View trees with all the trimmings and enter to win a Christmas tree
Thurs, Dec. 1Advanced Watercolor
Vancouver Art Space
2 p.m.
$175
Learn advanced  watercolor techniques and use them to make visually striking works of art.		Bob Schneider
Mississippi Studios & Bar Bar
9 p.m.
$25
Austin, Texas-based singer-songwriter, drawing from a range of diverse musical styles		Black Nativity
Brunish Theater
7:30 p.m.
$17+
A play by Langston Hughs based on the traditional Nativity Story, featuring festive songs		Men’s Group
Maybelle Center for Community
11 a.m.
Free
Share and listen to stories. Learn from other people’s life experiences.
Fri, Dec. 2Beginning Ink
Vancouver Art Space
10:30 a.m.
$175
If you have not had previous instruction in ink, this is the best class to start with		PSU Choirs: Believe
First Christian Church
7:30 p.m.
Free
The PSU Social Justice Choirs under the direction of Coty Raven Morris		Dan Cummins
Helium Comedy Club
10 p.m.
$35
A stand-up comedian that is one of the most frequently played comics on Pandora		Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration
Battle Ground Community Center
5:30 p.m.
Free
Watch a tree light up and enjoy live music and caroling, with Santa Claus
Sat, Dec. 3Wildsam Drawing Class
1616 Burnside St.
12 p.m.
$45
Artist and illustrator Jillian Barthold will lead a drawing class and share her unique perspectives		The Upkeeps
Kelly’s Olympian
9 p.m.
$7
Listen to Rad Max and Los Ocupados, two local bands playing alternative punk		Kevin Hart
Moda Center
7 p.m.
$48
Watch one of the most famous comedians today perform stand-up comedy		Nutcracker Tea Party
Sellwood  Community House
10 a.m.
$35
Journey through the “Land of Sweets” with a special holiday tea featuring chef-prepared savories and sweets 
Sun, Dec. 4Random Acts of Art History
Vancouver Art Space
12 p.m.
$65
An introduction to the world of street art activism through the work of Keith Haring		Oregon Symphony
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
2 p.m.
$25
A work of soulful melodies and technical fireworks, featuring Kirill Gerstein on piano		The Holiday
5th Avenue Cinema
3 p.m.
Free for students/$7 general admission
A 2006 romance comedy with Cameron Diaz and Jude Law		Sunday Morning Cartoons
The 4th Wall PDX
9 a.m.
Free
Kids & kids at heart are invited to a veritable feast of animation and sugary cereal
Mon, Dec. 5Working with Scratchboard
Vancouver Art Space
2 p.m.
$175
In this four-week class, experienced drawing students will explore the medium of scratchboard		Squirrel Nut Zippers
Wonder Ballroom
4:30 p.m.
$70
A nine-member swing and jazz band formed in North Carolina in 1993 		Liberace & Liza Holiday Show
Portland Center Stage
6:30 p.m.
$35
David Saffert and Jillian Snow Harris share the stage as Liberace and Liza Minnelli		Be a Kid Librarian
Camas Library
10 a.m.
Free
Each new Kid Librarian will share the books they’re reading and reimagined cover art
Tues, Dec. 6Hillsboro Art Walk
Downtown Hillsboro
5 p.m.
Free
Explore Hillsboro’s Cultural Arts District with local galleries, live music and food		Russell Dickerson
Roseland Theater
8 p.m.
$35
Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Nashville focused on country pop		Mountains on Stage
Cinema 21
6:30 p.m.
$25
Catch four films related to mountains at the Mountain Film Festival: Winter Edition		Christmas Ships Party
Sextant Bar & Galley
6 p.m.
Free
Spend the evening with us watching the twinkling ships glide by