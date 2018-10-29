Events calendar Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Tuesday Oct. 30

Music

Nnamdi Ogbonnaya

Mississippi Studios

9 p.m.

$10–12, 21+

Alternative hip-hop artist Nnamdi Ogbonnaya joins Sen Morimoto onstage at Mississippi Studios for a pre-Halloween evening of dancing and tunes.

Community

Emily Suvada w/ Fonda Lee

Powell’s City of Books

7 p.m.

Free

The author of This Mortal Coil comes to Powell’s to discuss her new book, The Cruel Design with Fonda Lee, author of Jade City.

Art

Migrations

Antler Gallery

12–6 p.m.

Free

Josie Morway and Scott Listfield’s joint exhibition at the Antler Gallery is an exploration of wildlife and the biosphere through painting.

Film & Theater

Beetlejuice

Hollywood Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$9

The Tim Burton classic starring Michael Keaton in one of the most unique horror-comedies of all time. A live séance inside the theater will take place directly after the film. Spooky!

Wednesday Oct. 31

Film & Theater

My Summer as a Goth

Northwest Film Center

7:00 p.m.

$8–10

The 45th Northwest Filmmakers’ Festival kicks off on Halloween night with My Summer as a Goth, a coming-of-age comedy directed by Tara Johnson-Medinger. Sing-a-long séance following the film.

Music

Lil B

Hawthorne Theater

8 p.m.

$25–30

Lil B, the hypest, most based-out deconstructionist rapper in modern hip hop, graces Portland with his postmodernist presence on All Hallow’s Eve. Keyboard Kid and friends will support.

Art

Into a Study [Between Venus and Mars]

Ford Gallery

9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Artist Paul X. Rutz and neuroscientist Amanda Hampton Wray bring you a half-installation, half-neuroscience exhibition by employing biometric equipment to blend the worlds of art and science.

Community

Heavy Metal Halloween

The Hilt

9 p.m.

Free, 21+

The XRAY.FM team will be doing a live broadcast of Heavy Metal Sewing Circle as they simultaneously host a heavy metal Halloween party and costume contest at The Hilt.

Thursday Nov. 1

Art

Tongues

Floating World Comics

6–9 p.m.

Free

Portland cartoonist Anders Nilsen celebrates the release of his latest issue of Tongues, a comic interpretation of the Greek myth of Prometheus set in modern-day Central Asia.

Music

The Nitemare B4 Xmas—Live!

Alberta Rose Theatre

8 p.m.

$17

Portland’s Saloon Ensemble will perform the popular movie’s soundtrack live with a 10-piece band. The show will also have costume and screaming contests.

Community

Gavin Edwards

Powell’s City of Books

7:30 p.m.

Free

The author of The Tao of Bill Murray visits Powell’s to celebrate the release of his new biography, The World According to Tom Hanks. Tom Hanks not included.

Film & Theater

PDX Native Film Night

Hollywood Theatre

7 p.m.

Free

National Native American Heritage Month kicks off with a special event celebrating the stories and diversity of Native peoples with a variety of films, documentaries and panel discussions.

Friday Nov. 2

Film & Theater

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Cinema 21

7 p.m.

$7–9.25

Melissa McCarthy’s new critically-acclaimed comedy biopic on writer Lee Israel opens at Cinema 21.

Art

Tyger! Tyger!

PDX Contemporary Art

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Tyger! Tyger! is a new exhibition of sculptures by Jeffry Mitchell, who uses animals to express a wide range of emotions. Woah.

Community

Carnal Creativity

The Hoxton Hotel

6 p.m.

Free w/ RSVP

A naughty Friday, indeed! Amory Jane and Gretchen Leigh discuss the world’s most popular kinks, fetishes, fantasies and more at The Hoxton. Oh my.

Music

Forward w/ Tragedy

Dante’s

9 p.m.

$12, 21+

Japanese hardcore legends Forward find themselves in Portland for this extremely rare West Coast performance. Tragedy will support.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Art

Art by Tarts: The Sex Worker Art Party

Sanctuary Club

7–9 p.m.

$5

The Sanctuary Club will host their fourth annual Art by Tarts event, a showcase of art made by sex workers from around the world.

Film & Theater

42nd Fresh Film Northwest

Portland Art Museum

11:30 a.m.

Free

See some of the best short films made by high school filmmakers from around the Northwest.

Music

Suffocation w/ Krisiun

Crystal Ballroom

8 p.m.

$28–30

Say adios to Frank Mullins on his final tour with New York metal luminaries, Suffocation. Brazilian blast-gods Krisiun will support.

Community

Gluten-Free Food Allergy Fest

Portland Expo Center

$15

10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Touted as “the largest expo of its kind in the Portland area,” the Gluten-Free Allergy Fest will feature over 100 exhibitors offering their best in GF food and food-related education.

Sunday Nov. 4

Community

Drag Queen Brunch

Nightlight Lounge

11 a.m.

$23–50

Enjoy brunch with a Sunday afternoon cabaret show featuring some of best performers in town. Coffee and brunch included with admission, but mimosas? That’s all you.

Film & Theater

The Truth Project

The Echo Theatre

2:30 p.m.

$20–28

The Echo Theatre presents The Truth Project, a performance art piece that uses physical theater and dance to explore themes of social justice.

Art

Sari Not Sari

Third Room

12–7 p.m.

Free

A group of Filipinx-American multimedia artists will transform the gallery into a virtual Sari-sari store (a unique style of convenience store found in the Philippines).

Music

Mark Guiliana Jazz Quartet

The Mission Theater

7:30 p.m.

$25–30

Widely known for his performance on David Bowie’s final album, Black Star, drummer Mark Guiliana brings his tight-knit four-piece to downtown Portland for a night of modern jazz.

Monday Nov. 5

Music

Petrushka

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

7:30 p.m.

$25–125

Igor Stravinsky’s powerful ballet score will be performed by the Oregon Symphony conducted by Carlos Kalmar.

Art

The American Future

PICA at Hancock

12–6 p.m.

Free

Abigail DeVille’s exhibition will feature a number of her most recent works.

Film & Theater

The Other Side of the Wind

Hollywood Theatre

6:30 p.m.

$7–9

Orson Welles’ final film screens in its original 35mm format tonight at the Hollywood Theatre.

Community

Vegan Cheesemaking Workshop

People’s Co-op

4:30 p.m.

Beginners are invited to come to this unique workshop focused on how to make smoked gouda from almonds, and fondue from cashews. Yum-yum, gimme some.