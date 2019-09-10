Events Calendar Sept. 10–16

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Art

KAPOW! Finding Heroes in the Age of Trump

Eutectic Gallery

10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Shoji Satake collaborated with Master Huang Fei and other master craftsmen to make satirical Trump comics on beautifully made porcelain.

Music

Dump Him, All Hits, Brave Hands, Drench

Black Water Bar

7 p.m.

$7

East Coast anarcho queercore meets West Coast anxiety rock. Yes, it’s a thing.

Film & Theater

The Wave

DISJECTA

4 p.m.

Free

The Wave offers two nights worth of “32 speaker immersive sound performances,” so be prepared for a probably enjoyable aural attack.

Community

An Evening with Madeline Albright

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

7 p.m.

$40–85

The nation’s first female secretary of state gives a talk on fascism and her latest book Fascism: A Warning.







Wednesday, Sept. 11

Art

A Potter’s Eye: The George Cummings Japanese Ceramics Collection

Portland Japanese Garden

10 a.m.–7 p.m. through Sept. 22

Free

Portland’s George Cummings has an extensive collection of ceramics, blending ancient Japanese pieces with some of his own works.

Music

Bilal

Jack London Revue

8 p.m.

$25–30, 21+

The slick vocals of Grammy-nominated neo-soul artist Bilal finally come to Portland. Finally.

Film & Theater

‘The Dead Don’t Die’

Jubitz Cinema

Noon, 6:45 p.m.

$5

A zombie film with Bill Murray, Tom Waits AND Iggy Pop, what’s there not to love?

Community

Friends of Laurelhurst Park Clean Up

Laurelhurst Park

9 a.m.

Free

You know what it’s about; you know what to do.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Art

“Layers”: Janet Williamson’s Exit Exhibit Opening

Ash Street Project Studios and Gallery

6–8 p.m.

Free

Williamson worked on “Layers” throughout her mentorship with the Ash Street Project, sharing it publicly for the first time.

Music

Healersss, The Sun and the Mirror, Dead Death

No Fun

9 p.m.

$7, 21+

Long soundscapes meet droney psychedelia in a bar that’s more fun than its name implies.

Film & Theater

Hollywood Babylon: ‘Night Nurse’

Hollywood Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$7–9

A super old flick about a nurse hired to take care of sick children, who discovers there may be some parental evil at play.

Community

Beach Party to #StopJordanCove

Poet’s Beach

5:30–7:30 p.m.

Free

Hosted by Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility, it’s a party on the beach to stop the Jordan Cove LNG export terminal from destroying the Coos Bay coast.







Friday, Sept. 13

Art

“Feedback Loop”

North View Gallery

8 a.m.– 4 p.m.

Free

Using mixed mediums like performance and fabrication, Emily Ginsburg creates a visual conversation about communications and transmissions.

Music

Black Mountain, L.A. Witch

Wonder Ballroom

9 p.m.

$20

Black Mountain’s new record Destroyer is spacey af, and it goes well with the gruff desert rock of L.A. Witch.

Film & Theater

Say Amen, Somebody

Whitsell Auditorium

7 p.m.

$8–10

This 1982 music documentary is one of the most acclaimed of all time, looking at the emotional effect gospel has on African American culture.

Community

Bake & Clean Night

The Arrow Coffeehouse

6–11 p.m.

$10

Blackstreet Bakery is calling for volunteers to help get out some of their orders while learning the process of working in a bakery kitchen.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Art

Abstract Catalyst #6 Opening Reception

Verum Ultimum Art Gallery

6–8 p.m.

Free

The sixth of Verum Ultimum’s abstract showcases has grown to showcase over 40 conceptual creators.

Music

Sea of Treachery, Decayer, Aethere

Post 134

7 p.m.

$12–15

Sea of Treachery had one of the best blast beats of 2008, no lie.

Film & Theater

‘Chulas Fronteras’

Northwest Film Center

7 p.m.

$8–10

This late ‘70s documentary looks at the joyous musical culture rooted around the Texas/Mexico border.

Community

Suntan

Lewis & Clark

2–9 p.m.

Free

It’s an all-day music fest to help welcome students back to academia, this year featuring performances from Chanti Darling, Old Grape God and more.







Sunday, Sept. 15

Art

“A Change of Light and other observations”

Fuller Rosen Gallery

10 a.m.–5 p.m. & by appointment

Free

Artist Sammie Cetta explored everything from literature to mathematicians to cloud formations in creating these new works.

Music

Avril Lavigne

Keller Auditorium

7 p.m.

$39.50–99.50

Seems like a steep price to pay to see a clone, to be honest.

Film & Theater

Diaries, Notes, and Sketches (aka Walden)

Whitsell Auditorium

1 p.m.

$8–10

This is one of the first diary films from Jonas Mekas and gives an interesting look at underground filmmaking in the ‘60s.

Community

Halloween Swamp Meet

Oaks Amusement Park

Noon–7 p.m.

Free

Halloween really can’t come soon enough.

Monday, Sept. 16

Art

Thunderstruck

Carnation Contemporary

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

A personal story, told by one writer and five artists.

Music

Ghost

MODA Center

7:30 p.m.

$26.50–322

This recommendation comes not at all from the merit of Ghost’s music and entirely from the fact that costumes are encouraged.

Film & Theater

‘From Music into Silence’

Cinema 21

7 p.m.

$12

Director Farshid Akhlaghi will be in attendance for this one night only showing of his film about Peter Roberts, who plays the harp for people who are about to die.

Community

Resistance Fundraiser for Schoolhouse Supplies: ‘Sixteen Candles’

Clinton Street Theater

6:30 p.m.

$5

Watch this John Hughes classic knowing that your ticket money is funding supplies for Portland public schools.