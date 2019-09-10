Events Calendar Sept. 10–16

Tuesday, Sept. 10
Art
KAPOW! Finding Heroes in the Age of Trump
Eutectic Gallery
10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
Shoji Satake collaborated with Master Huang Fei and other master craftsmen to make satirical Trump comics on beautifully made porcelain.
Music
Dump Him, All Hits, Brave Hands, Drench
Black Water Bar
7 p.m.
$7
East Coast anarcho queercore meets West Coast anxiety rock. Yes, it’s a thing.
Film & Theater
DISJECTA
4 p.m.
Free
The Wave offers two nights worth of “32 speaker immersive sound performances,” so be prepared for a probably enjoyable aural attack.
Community
An Evening with Madeline Albright
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
7 p.m.
$40–85
The nation’s first female secretary of state gives a talk on fascism and her latest book Fascism: A Warning.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Art
A Potter’s Eye: The George Cummings Japanese Ceramics Collection
Portland Japanese Garden
10 a.m.–7 p.m. through Sept. 22
Free
Portland’s George Cummings has an extensive collection of ceramics, blending ancient Japanese pieces with some of his own works.
Music
Jack London Revue
8 p.m.
$25–30, 21+
The slick vocals of Grammy-nominated neo-soul artist Bilal finally come to Portland. Finally.
Film & Theater
Jubitz Cinema
Noon, 6:45 p.m.
$5
A zombie film with Bill Murray, Tom Waits AND Iggy Pop, what’s there not to love?
Community
Friends of Laurelhurst Park Clean Up
Laurelhurst Park
9 a.m.
Free
You know what it’s about; you know what to do.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Art
“Layers”: Janet Williamson’s Exit Exhibit Opening
Ash Street Project Studios and Gallery
6–8 p.m.
Free
Williamson worked on “Layers” throughout her mentorship with the Ash Street Project, sharing it publicly for the first time.
Music
Healersss, The Sun and the Mirror, Dead Death
No Fun
9 p.m.
$7, 21+
Long soundscapes meet droney psychedelia in a bar that’s more fun than its name implies.
Film & Theater
Hollywood Babylon: ‘Night Nurse’
Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$7–9
A super old flick about a nurse hired to take care of sick children, who discovers there may be some parental evil at play.
Community
Beach Party to #StopJordanCove
Poet’s Beach
5:30–7:30 p.m.
Free
Hosted by Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility, it’s a party on the beach to stop the Jordan Cove LNG export terminal from destroying the Coos Bay coast.
Friday, Sept. 13
Art
North View Gallery
8 a.m.– 4 p.m.
Free
Using mixed mediums like performance and fabrication, Emily Ginsburg creates a visual conversation about communications and transmissions.
Music
Wonder Ballroom
9 p.m.
$20
Black Mountain’s new record Destroyer is spacey af, and it goes well with the gruff desert rock of L.A. Witch.
Film & Theater
Whitsell Auditorium
7 p.m.
$8–10
This 1982 music documentary is one of the most acclaimed of all time, looking at the emotional effect gospel has on African American culture.
Community
The Arrow Coffeehouse
6–11 p.m.
$10
Blackstreet Bakery is calling for volunteers to help get out some of their orders while learning the process of working in a bakery kitchen.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Art
Abstract Catalyst #6 Opening Reception
Verum Ultimum Art Gallery
6–8 p.m.
Free
The sixth of Verum Ultimum’s abstract showcases has grown to showcase over 40 conceptual creators.
Music
Sea of Treachery, Decayer, Aethere
Post 134
7 p.m.
$12–15
Sea of Treachery had one of the best blast beats of 2008, no lie.
Film & Theater
Northwest Film Center
7 p.m.
$8–10
This late ‘70s documentary looks at the joyous musical culture rooted around the Texas/Mexico border.
Community
Lewis & Clark
2–9 p.m.
Free
It’s an all-day music fest to help welcome students back to academia, this year featuring performances from Chanti Darling, Old Grape God and more.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Art
“A Change of Light and other observations”
Fuller Rosen Gallery
10 a.m.–5 p.m. & by appointment
Free
Artist Sammie Cetta explored everything from literature to mathematicians to cloud formations in creating these new works.
Music
Keller Auditorium
7 p.m.
$39.50–99.50
Seems like a steep price to pay to see a clone, to be honest.
Film & Theater
Diaries, Notes, and Sketches (aka Walden)
Whitsell Auditorium
1 p.m.
$8–10
This is one of the first diary films from Jonas Mekas and gives an interesting look at underground filmmaking in the ‘60s.
Community
Oaks Amusement Park
Noon–7 p.m.
Free
Halloween really can’t come soon enough.
Monday, Sept. 16
Art
Carnation Contemporary
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
A personal story, told by one writer and five artists.
Music
MODA Center
7:30 p.m.
$26.50–322
This recommendation comes not at all from the merit of Ghost’s music and entirely from the fact that costumes are encouraged.
Film & Theater
Cinema 21
7 p.m.
$12
Director Farshid Akhlaghi will be in attendance for this one night only showing of his film about Peter Roberts, who plays the harp for people who are about to die.
Community
Resistance Fundraiser for Schoolhouse Supplies: ‘Sixteen Candles’
Clinton Street Theater
6:30 p.m.
$5
Watch this John Hughes classic knowing that your ticket money is funding supplies for Portland public schools.