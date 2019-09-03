Events Calendar Sept. 3–9

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Art

O Human Child

Camerawork Gallery

9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Vera Saltzman looks at the lives of rural children in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Music

Empath, Wet fruit, Sea Moss

Mississippi Studios

7 p.m.

$10, 21+

Earthy, indie noise pop from bands with some interesting names.

Film & Theater

In the Heights Preview Performances

Portland Center Stage

7:30 p.m.

$23.50–25

Before its official opening, see Lin-Manuel Miranda’s play about New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood, and how rich it is with different types of music.

Community

Pour Life Choices Trivia

Bar 33 Brooklyn

7 p.m.

Free, 21+

Honestly, it’s just a great name.







Wednesday, Sept. 4

Art

Shu-Ju Wang Artist Reception

Waterstone Gallery

5–8 p.m.

Free

Shu-Ju Wang talks on her latest exhibit “Things That Don’t Float,” which was inspired by her childhood fear of getting trapped in water.

Music

Music and the Aging Brain: A Discussion and Concert

Alberta Rose Theatre

6–8 p.m.

$8–15

Music can have positive effects on Alzheimer’s, and Professor of Neuroscience Dr. Larry Sherman and pianist Naomi LaViolette will show you how.

Film & Theater

OregonMade Film Series: The Postman

Hollywood Theatre

7 p.m.

$7–9

Kevin Costner stars in this Central Oregon-shot film, which was apparently so terrible it won a Razzie.

Community

September We Give Wednesday

No Bones Beach Club

4–10 p.m.

Sales percentage

All three No Bones locations will be donating 10% of proceeds to Animal Equality, so eat up!

Thursday, Sept. 5

Art

“Pollution of Night”

Pushdot Studio

8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

Local photographer Gregory Sullivan uses his photos to show the effects of light and night on the city.

Music

Salo Panto, i.o, Mouthbreather

Turn! Turn! Turn!

8 p.m.

$7, 21+

Check out some psychedelic experimental sounds, with a little bit of harshness from Mouthbreather.

Film & Theater

Flor De Toloache

Newmark Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$20–30

They’re history-making as the first and only all-female mariachi band, and they sound amazing.

Community

Amor Por El Paso

Woodlark Hotel

5–9 p.m.

Free

Proceeds from all the clothing, food, drinks and raffle tickets this night go to El Paso Community Foundation’s Shooting Victims’ Fund.







Friday, Sept. 6

Art

“Untitled no. 10”

HOLDING Contemporary

Tues–Sat: Noon–5 p.m.

Free

Michael Lazarus’s minimalistic paintings center around the concept of slowing down.

Music

Iron Maiden

MODA Center

7:30 p.m.

$46.50 & up

These pioneers are back to remind us of the number of the beast (hint: it’s 666).

Film & Theater

TBA: 19

Portland Institute of Contemporary Art

Various times

Prices may vary

PICA’s 19th Time-Based Art Festival yet again provides a range of visual, performance and aural art, with discussions and workshops as well.

Community

Close the Camps! Night 3

Bunk Bar (Water)

8:30 p.m.

$10

Sunbathe, Plastic Cactus and Risley play this benefit show series with proceeds going to four immigrant rights organizations.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Art

Gregory Deane

Gallery 903

10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Free

Gregory Deane’s intense color palette draws a certain mood out of his abstract mixed media works.

Music

Global Based: Noche de Cumbia

The Liquor Store

9 p.m.

$15, 21+

This has been voted the best Latin dance night of the year for a reason, and it’s something called “Screwmbia.”

Film & Theater

‘Harakiri’

5th Ave Cinema

7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Free for PSU students

Learn about power and honor in this film about a rōnin with a strange request.

Community

Festival of the Nations

Extended Home

11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

It’s a multicultural festival celebrating diversity within our communities.







Sunday, Sept. 8

Art

“Serendipity”

Gallery 114

Thurs–Sun: Noon–6 p.m.

Free

This collaborative exhibition between Joanie Krug and Kim Murton looks at women and the movement in their everyday lives.

Music

No Kind of Rider, ePP

Doug Fir Lounge

9 p.m.

$10–12, 21+

There’s a little bit of shoegaze and a lot a bit of hip-hop with this local showcase.

Film & Theater

1984 by George Orwell

Imago Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$10 & up

George Orwell’s fictional dystopian classic is becoming more real by the day, and now it’s reimagined for the small stage.

Community

Portland Mini Maker Faire

OMSI

9:30 a.m.

$5–16

People can make some incredible things, and some of them will be on display here.

Monday, Sept. 9

Art

Making New Memories

Russo Lee Gallery

11 a.m.–5:30 p.m. & by appointment

Free

James Allen is literally making new memories by crafting sculptures and large scale pieces using the pages of old books.

Music

Willow

Hawthorne Theatre

8:30 p.m.

$25–30

They’re far passed whipping their hair back and forth now.

Film & Theater

Tigers Are Not Afraid

Hollywood Theatre

7 p.m. & 9 p.m.

$7–9

The story takes place in the midst of Mexico’s drug wars, following three orphaned children haunted by actual ghosts and murderers.

Community

Dawson Park Food Not Bombs

Dawson Park

6 p.m.

Free

Help the organization feed mouths in need every Monday.