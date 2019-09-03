Events Calendar Sept. 3–9

Tuesday, Sept. 3
Art
Camerawork Gallery
9 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
Vera Saltzman looks at the lives of rural children in Saskatchewan, Canada.
Music
Mississippi Studios
7 p.m.
$10, 21+
Earthy, indie noise pop from bands with some interesting names.
Film & Theater
In the Heights Preview Performances
Portland Center Stage
7:30 p.m.
$23.50–25
Before its official opening, see Lin-Manuel Miranda’s play about New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood, and how rich it is with different types of music.
Community
Bar 33 Brooklyn
7 p.m.
Free, 21+
Honestly, it’s just a great name.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Art
Waterstone Gallery
5–8 p.m.
Free
Shu-Ju Wang talks on her latest exhibit “Things That Don’t Float,” which was inspired by her childhood fear of getting trapped in water.
Music
Music and the Aging Brain: A Discussion and Concert
Alberta Rose Theatre
6–8 p.m.
$8–15
Music can have positive effects on Alzheimer’s, and Professor of Neuroscience Dr. Larry Sherman and pianist Naomi LaViolette will show you how.
Film & Theater
OregonMade Film Series: The Postman
Hollywood Theatre
7 p.m.
$7–9
Kevin Costner stars in this Central Oregon-shot film, which was apparently so terrible it won a Razzie.
Community
No Bones Beach Club
4–10 p.m.
Sales percentage
All three No Bones locations will be donating 10% of proceeds to Animal Equality, so eat up!
Thursday, Sept. 5
Art
Pushdot Studio
8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
Local photographer Gregory Sullivan uses his photos to show the effects of light and night on the city.
Music
Salo Panto, i.o, Mouthbreather
Turn! Turn! Turn!
8 p.m.
$7, 21+
Check out some psychedelic experimental sounds, with a little bit of harshness from Mouthbreather.
Film & Theater
Newmark Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$20–30
They’re history-making as the first and only all-female mariachi band, and they sound amazing.
Community
Woodlark Hotel
5–9 p.m.
Free
Proceeds from all the clothing, food, drinks and raffle tickets this night go to El Paso Community Foundation’s Shooting Victims’ Fund.
Friday, Sept. 6
Art
HOLDING Contemporary
Tues–Sat: Noon–5 p.m.
Free
Michael Lazarus’s minimalistic paintings center around the concept of slowing down.
Music
MODA Center
7:30 p.m.
$46.50 & up
These pioneers are back to remind us of the number of the beast (hint: it’s 666).
Film & Theater
Portland Institute of Contemporary Art
Various times
Prices may vary
PICA’s 19th Time-Based Art Festival yet again provides a range of visual, performance and aural art, with discussions and workshops as well.
Community
Bunk Bar (Water)
8:30 p.m.
$10
Sunbathe, Plastic Cactus and Risley play this benefit show series with proceeds going to four immigrant rights organizations.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Art
Gallery 903
10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Free
Gregory Deane’s intense color palette draws a certain mood out of his abstract mixed media works.
Music
The Liquor Store
9 p.m.
$15, 21+
This has been voted the best Latin dance night of the year for a reason, and it’s something called “Screwmbia.”
Film & Theater
‘Harakiri’
5th Ave Cinema
7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Free for PSU students
Learn about power and honor in this film about a rōnin with a strange request.
Community
Extended Home
11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
It’s a multicultural festival celebrating diversity within our communities.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Art
Gallery 114
Thurs–Sun: Noon–6 p.m.
Free
This collaborative exhibition between Joanie Krug and Kim Murton looks at women and the movement in their everyday lives.
Music
Doug Fir Lounge
9 p.m.
$10–12, 21+
There’s a little bit of shoegaze and a lot a bit of hip-hop with this local showcase.
Film & Theater
Imago Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$10 & up
George Orwell’s fictional dystopian classic is becoming more real by the day, and now it’s reimagined for the small stage.
Community
OMSI
9:30 a.m.
$5–16
People can make some incredible things, and some of them will be on display here.
Monday, Sept. 9
Art
Russo Lee Gallery
11 a.m.–5:30 p.m. & by appointment
Free
James Allen is literally making new memories by crafting sculptures and large scale pieces using the pages of old books.
Music
Hawthorne Theatre
8:30 p.m.
$25–30
They’re far passed whipping their hair back and forth now.
Film & Theater
Hollywood Theatre
7 p.m. & 9 p.m.
$7–9
The story takes place in the midst of Mexico’s drug wars, following three orphaned children haunted by actual ghosts and murderers.
Community
Dawson Park
6 p.m.
Free
Help the organization feed mouths in need every Monday.