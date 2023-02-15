Events February 15-21, 2023

Learn simple techniques for selecting and cooking nutritious whole foods

Comedy open mic with five-minute sets, hosted by Bryan Withawhy

The Old Church Concert Hall

Songs for My Valentine

One of a kind avant garde fashion and art show

Where the Sidewalk Ends

Form a team and win prizes through trivia

A comedy festival over multiple days, featuring black comedians from all around the Pacific Northwest

Jazz musicians from near and far meet for a series of events at multiple venues, going until Feb. 25

Mingle and paint, with instruction from artist Mel D.

The longest running and largest tango festival in North America, featuring live music and professional classes

In this children’s play, Samantha Brown revisits the past, torn between expectations and an unknown future

The Mad Ones

Touring DJ/producer blends global fusion and club beats in their music

Learn to paint Portland through the style of a famous artist, with instruction

Find collectible wines for good value, with a focus on Rhone Valley

On campus theater screening Space is the Place and The Last Angel of History

A groundbreaking jazz duo reflecting and exploring new sounds

A painting party, with instruction from an artist

A peaceful gathering of individuals seeking connection with the divine through silent contemplation

Romantic ballet with magic, love and tragedy, featuring the OBT Orchestra

Indie band known for noise-rock and melodic pop

Enjoy free admission all day in celebration of the new special exhibitions

A four to five hour beginner friendly course on the basics of using a cut pile tufting gun

Local comedians gather at the PSU bar and practice jokes, with five-minute sets

Alt-folk music with a dreamlike soundscape of warmth, family and memory

Tues, Feb. 21

Lake View

Bottle & Bottega

6 p.m.

$40

Learn to paint along with others, using instruction from an artist

Hiatus Kaiyote + Butcher Brown

Arlene Schnitzer Hall

8 p.m.

$49+

Hiatus Kaiyote and Butcher Brown both infuse elements of jazz with diverse musical styles

Memphis Jookin’

Newmark Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$30+



This performance showcases raw, real street dance style born in Memphis, TN