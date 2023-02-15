Events February 15-21, 2023

 

Art

Music

Film/Theater

Community

Wed, Feb. 15

Where the Sidewalk Ends


Pioneer Place


5 p.m.


$95


One of a kind avant garde fashion and art show

Songs for My Valentine


The Old Church Concert Hall


12 p.m.


Free


A lunchtime concert featuring multiple artists

Astro Laughs


Star Theater


4 p.m.


Free


Comedy open mic with five-minute sets, hosted by Bryan Withawhy

Food as Medicine


2220 SW 1st Ave


6 p.m.


$200+


Learn simple techniques for selecting and cooking nutritious whole foods

Thurs, Feb. 16

Sunset Behind Mountains


Bottle & Bottega


6 p.m.


$49


Mingle and paint, with instruction from artist Mel D.

Portland Jazz Festival


Portland, OR


Times vary


Prices vary


Jazz musicians from near and far meet for a series of events at multiple venues, going until Feb. 25

NW Black Comedy Festival


Curious Comedy Theater


7 p.m.


$175


A comedy festival over multiple days, featuring black comedians from all around the Pacific Northwest

Trivia Night


Laurelwood Brewing Co.


7:30 p.m.


Free


Form a team and win prizes through trivia

Fri, Feb. 17

Portland’s Ode to Monet


Bottle & Bottega


6:30 p.m.


$42


Learn to paint Portland through the style of a famous artist, with instruction

Nickodemus


Jack London Revue


11 p.m.


$25


Touring DJ/producer blends global fusion and club beats in their music

The Mad Ones


Coho Theatre


7:30 p.m.


$12+


In this children’s play, Samantha Brown revisits the past, torn between expectations and an unknown future

ValenTango


Doubletree by Hilton Portland


9 p.m.


$35+


The longest running and largest tango festival in North America, featuring live music and professional classes

Sat, Feb. 18

Winter Nights


Bottle & Bottega


6:30 p.m.


$42


A painting party, with instruction from an artist

I AM


Jack London Revue


8 p.m.


$25+


A groundbreaking jazz duo reflecting and exploring new sounds

Free Double Feature!


5th Avenue Cinema 


6 & 8:30 p.m.


Students: Free

General: $6


On campus theater screening Space is the Place and The Last Angel of History

Wine Sessions


Vino Veritas


1 p.m.


$39


Find collectible wines for good value, with a focus on Rhone Valley

Sun, Feb. 19

Portland Art Museum Free Day


Portland Art Museum


10 a.m.


Free


Enjoy free admission all day in celebration of the new special exhibitions

Yo La Tengo


Wonder Ballroom


8:30 p.m.


$32.50


Indie band known for noise-rock and melodic pop

La Sylphide


Keller Auditorium


2 p.m.


$30+


Romantic ballet with magic, love and tragedy, featuring the OBT Orchestra

Meeting for Worship


Encorepreneur Cafe


11:45 a.m.


Free


A peaceful gathering of individuals seeking connection with the divine through silent contemplation

Mon, Feb. 20

Garden of Resonance


Portland Japanese Garden


10 a.m.


$20


Large outdoor sculptures & intimate paintings/works on paper amid stunning fall foliage

Anna Mieke


Mississippi Studios


9 p.m.


$16


Alt-folk music with a dreamlike soundscape of warmth, family and memory

Comedy Open Mic


The Cheerful Tortoise


9 p.m.


Free


Local comedians gather at the PSU bar and practice jokes, with five-minute sets

Beginner Rug Tufting Workshop


Paisley Studios


10 a.m.


$200 


A four to five hour beginner friendly course on the basics of using a cut pile tufting gun

Tues, Feb. 21

Lake View


Bottle & Bottega


6 p.m.


$40


Learn to paint along with others, using instruction from an artist

Hiatus Kaiyote + Butcher Brown


Arlene Schnitzer Hall


8 p.m.


$49+


Hiatus Kaiyote and Butcher Brown both infuse elements of jazz with diverse musical styles

Memphis Jookin’


Newmark Theatre


7:30 p.m.


$30+

This performance showcases raw, real street dance style born in Memphis, TN 

Indoor Play Park


Sellwood Community House


6:15 p.m.


$7


Bring friends and a ball for an open court. 21+

 