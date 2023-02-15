Events February 15-21, 2023

|
Art
|
Music
|
Film/Theater
|
Community
|
Wed, Feb. 15
|
Where the Sidewalk Ends
Pioneer Place
5 p.m.
One of a kind avant garde fashion and art show
|
Songs for My Valentine
The Old Church Concert Hall
12 p.m.
Free
A lunchtime concert featuring multiple artists
|
Astro Laughs
Star Theater
4 p.m.
Free
Comedy open mic with five-minute sets, hosted by Bryan Withawhy
|
Food as Medicine
2220 SW 1st Ave
6 p.m.
$200+
Learn simple techniques for selecting and cooking nutritious whole foods
|
Thurs, Feb. 16
|
Sunset Behind Mountains
Bottle & Bottega
6 p.m.
$49
Mingle and paint, with instruction from artist Mel D.
|
Portland Jazz Festival
Portland, OR
Times vary
Prices vary
Jazz musicians from near and far meet for a series of events at multiple venues, going until Feb. 25
|
NW Black Comedy Festival
Curious Comedy Theater
7 p.m.
$175
A comedy festival over multiple days, featuring black comedians from all around the Pacific Northwest
|
Trivia Night
Laurelwood Brewing Co.
7:30 p.m.
Free
Form a team and win prizes through trivia
|
Fri, Feb. 17
|
Portland’s Ode to Monet
Bottle & Bottega
6:30 p.m.
$42
Learn to paint Portland through the style of a famous artist, with instruction
|
Nickodemus
Jack London Revue
11 p.m.
$25
Touring DJ/producer blends global fusion and club beats in their music
|
The Mad Ones
Coho Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$12+
In this children’s play, Samantha Brown revisits the past, torn between expectations and an unknown future
|
ValenTango
Doubletree by Hilton Portland
9 p.m.
$35+
The longest running and largest tango festival in North America, featuring live music and professional classes
|
Sat, Feb. 18
|
Winter Nights
Bottle & Bottega
6:30 p.m.
$42
A painting party, with instruction from an artist
|
I AM
Jack London Revue
8 p.m.
$25+
A groundbreaking jazz duo reflecting and exploring new sounds
|
Free Double Feature!
5th Avenue Cinema
6 & 8:30 p.m.
Students: Free
General: $6
On campus theater screening Space is the Place and The Last Angel of History
|
Wine Sessions
Vino Veritas
1 p.m.
$39
Find collectible wines for good value, with a focus on Rhone Valley
|
Sun, Feb. 19
|
Portland Art Museum Free Day
Portland Art Museum
10 a.m.
Free
Enjoy free admission all day in celebration of the new special exhibitions
|
Yo La Tengo
Wonder Ballroom
8:30 p.m.
$32.50
Indie band known for noise-rock and melodic pop
|
La Sylphide
Keller Auditorium
2 p.m.
$30+
Romantic ballet with magic, love and tragedy, featuring the OBT Orchestra
|
Meeting for Worship
Encorepreneur Cafe
11:45 a.m.
Free
A peaceful gathering of individuals seeking connection with the divine through silent contemplation
|
Mon, Feb. 20
|
Garden of Resonance
Portland Japanese Garden
10 a.m.
$20
Large outdoor sculptures & intimate paintings/works on paper amid stunning fall foliage
|
Anna Mieke
Mississippi Studios
9 p.m.
$16
Alt-folk music with a dreamlike soundscape of warmth, family and memory
|
Comedy Open Mic
The Cheerful Tortoise
9 p.m.
Free
Local comedians gather at the PSU bar and practice jokes, with five-minute sets
|
Beginner Rug Tufting Workshop
Paisley Studios
10 a.m.
$200
A four to five hour beginner friendly course on the basics of using a cut pile tufting gun
|
Tues, Feb. 21
|
Lake View
Bottle & Bottega
6 p.m.
$40
Learn to paint along with others, using instruction from an artist
|
Hiatus Kaiyote + Butcher Brown
Arlene Schnitzer Hall
8 p.m.
$49+
Hiatus Kaiyote and Butcher Brown both infuse elements of jazz with diverse musical styles
|
Memphis Jookin’
Newmark Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$30+
This performance showcases raw, real street dance style born in Memphis, TN
|
Indoor Play Park
Sellwood Community House
6:15 p.m.
$7
Bring friends and a ball for an open court. 21+