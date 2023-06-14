Events – June 14-20, 2023

Experienced volunteer giving one-on-one help with word choice, accomplishments and resume improvement

The Best of Worst Cinema

Renowned Mexican rapper and songwriter known for powerful and introspective lyrics

Black artists are honored with new Juneteenth exhibit

But, Why Are You Here?

Annual LGBTQ+ celebration since 1975, featuring a parade, festival and thousands of participants and supporters

A group of friends reunite for a pub crawl, only to discover an apocalyptic twist

Acclaimed songwriter known for soulful R&B sound and lyrics

Learn to create wholecloth painted quilts using acrylic textile paints and original photographs

10 days of beer celebrations in Portland featuring limited-edition brews, events and specials citywide

Shakespeare’s enchanting comedy explores love, magic and misadventures in an enchanted forest

Portland Center Stage at The Armory

One More Time

A two-day event celebrating Juneteenth through art, education and social justice

Celebrate LGBTQ+ diversity and equality with a night exploring Portland’s inclusive bars

A science show for kids celebrating the wonders of our brains with magic, games and more

A vibrant celebration of Islander culture featuring legendary artists, dance, food, crafts and family fun

A festival featuring art, a drag brunch, music, face painting and more

A magical outdoor gathering with healing ceremony, meditation, crafting, gratitude and connection

Schwartz comes with friends to entertain Portland folk

Portland based artist that captivates audiences with her voice and heartfelt performances

Learn how to paint Willamette Park with instruction from an artist

60-minute session to learn navigation, settings customization and iPadOS features. Accessibility options available.

Getting Started with iPad

An original live karaoke band, rocking in Portland for 25 years

A five-day camp for 11–14 year olds exploring graphic novels and zines with hands-on projects

Tues, June 20

Camps for All

The Spiral Gallery

10 a.m.

Free

A fun camp with art classes meant for all ages

Heart Attack Man

Hawthorne Theatre

7 p.m.

$19

A dynamic artist creating energetic music that combines punk, rock and emo influences

Regal Summer Movies Express

Regal Theaters

Varying times

$2

All summer long, catch kid-friendly movies at Regal Theaters for low prices