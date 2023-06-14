Events – June 14-20, 2023

 

Art

Music

Film/Theater

Community

Wed, June 14

But, Why Are You Here?


Russo Lee Gallery


11 a.m.


Free


Black artists are honored  with new Juneteenth exhibit

Santa Fe Klan


Moda Center


7:30 p.m.


$35


Renowned Mexican rapper and songwriter known for powerful and introspective lyrics

The Best of Worst Cinema


Sessionable


10:30 p.m.


$10


Weekly screenings of hilariously bad films

Resume Help


Kenton Library


12:30 p.m.


Free


Experienced volunteer giving one-on-one help with word choice, accomplishments and resume improvement

Thurs, June 15

Whole Cloth Painting


St. Rita Catholic Church 


9:30 a.m.


$200


Learn to create wholecloth painted quilts using acrylic textile paints and original photographs

Bryson Tiller


McMenamins Crystal Ballroom


8 p.m.


$60


Acclaimed songwriter known for soulful R&B sound and lyrics

The World’s End


Cinemagic


12 a.m.


$10


A group of friends reunite for a pub crawl, only to discover an apocalyptic twist

Portland Pride


PDX Waterfront


11 a.m.


Free


Annual LGBTQ+ celebration since 1975, featuring a parade, festival and thousands of participants and supporters

Fri, June 16

Don’t Shoot


511 NW Broadway 


9 a.m.


Free


A two-day event celebrating Juneteenth through art, education and social justice

One More Time


45 East


10 p.m.


$25


A tribute show for iconic French electronic duo Daft Punk. Ages 21+.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream


Portland Center Stage at The Armory 


7:30 p.m.


$25+


Shakespeare’s enchanting comedy explores love, magic and misadventures in an enchanted forest

Portland Beer Week


Portland, OR


5 p.m.


Prices vary


10 days of beer celebrations in Portland featuring limited-edition brews, events and specials citywide

Sat, June 17

Summer Solstice Festival


Parallax Art Center


10 a.m.


$100


A festival featuring art, a drag brunch, music, face painting and more

Reggae Mix Plate


Pioneer Courthouse Square


4 p.m.


$45


A vibrant celebration of Islander culture featuring legendary artists, dance, food, crafts and family fun

Brains On Live!


Revolution Hall


2 p.m.


$20+


A science show for kids celebrating the wonders of our brains with magic, games and more

Portland Pride Bar Crawl


Twenty First Ave Kitchen & Bar


4 p.m.


$15


Celebrate LGBTQ+ diversity and equality with a night exploring Portland’s inclusive bars

Sun, June 18

Willamette Park Class


Bottle & Bottega


12 p.m.


$62


Learn how to paint Willamette Park with instruction from an artist

Hayley Lynn


Domaine Serene Wine Lounge at Sentinel


4:30 p.m.


$20+


Portland based artist that captivates audiences with her voice and heartfelt performances

Ben Schwartz & Friends


Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall


7 p.m.


$40


Schwartz comes with friends to entertain Portland folk

Summer Solstice Ceremony


Earth Space PDX


2 p.m.


$30


A magical outdoor gathering with healing ceremony, meditation, crafting, gratitude and connection

Mon, June 19

Illustrated Storyworld


Portland Art Museum


1 p.m.


$450


A five-day camp for 11–14 year olds exploring graphic novels and zines with hands-on projects

Karaoke From Hell


Dante’s 


9 p.m.


Free


An original live karaoke band, rocking in Portland for 25 years

Comedy Open Mic


Cheerful Tortoise


9 p.m.


Free


Five-minute comedy sets, including a feature comedian

Getting Started with iPad


Apple Pioneer Place


1:30 p.m.


Free


60-minute session to learn navigation, settings customization and iPadOS features. Accessibility options available.

Tues, June 20

Camps for All


The Spiral Gallery


10 a.m.


Free


A fun camp with art classes meant for all ages

Heart Attack Man


Hawthorne Theatre


7 p.m.


$19


A dynamic artist creating energetic music that combines punk, rock and emo influences

Regal Summer Movies Express


Regal Theaters


Varying times


$2


All summer long, catch kid-friendly movies at Regal Theaters for low prices

Jennifer Ackerman


Powell’s City of Books


7 p.m.


Free


Listen to the author talk about her book What an Owl Knows

 