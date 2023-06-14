Events – June 14-20, 2023

|
Wed, June 14
But, Why Are You Here?
Russo Lee Gallery
11 a.m.
Free
Black artists are honored with new Juneteenth exhibit
Santa Fe Klan
Moda Center
7:30 p.m.
$35
Renowned Mexican rapper and songwriter known for powerful and introspective lyrics
The Best of Worst Cinema
Sessionable
10:30 p.m.
$10
Weekly screenings of hilariously bad films
Resume Help
Kenton Library
12:30 p.m.
Experienced volunteer giving one-on-one help with word choice, accomplishments and resume improvement
Thurs, June 15
Whole Cloth Painting
St. Rita Catholic Church
9:30 a.m.
$200
Learn to create wholecloth painted quilts using acrylic textile paints and original photographs
Bryson Tiller
McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
8 p.m.
$60
Acclaimed songwriter known for soulful R&B sound and lyrics
The World’s End
Cinemagic
12 a.m.
$10
A group of friends reunite for a pub crawl, only to discover an apocalyptic twist
Portland Pride
PDX Waterfront
11 a.m.
Free
Annual LGBTQ+ celebration since 1975, featuring a parade, festival and thousands of participants and supporters
Fri, June 16
Don’t Shoot
511 NW Broadway
9 a.m.
Free
A two-day event celebrating Juneteenth through art, education and social justice
One More Time
45 East
10 p.m.
$25
A tribute show for iconic French electronic duo Daft Punk. Ages 21+.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Portland Center Stage at The Armory
7:30 p.m.
$25+
Shakespeare’s enchanting comedy explores love, magic and misadventures in an enchanted forest
Portland Beer Week
Portland, OR
5 p.m.
Prices vary
10 days of beer celebrations in Portland featuring limited-edition brews, events and specials citywide
Sat, June 17
Summer Solstice Festival
Parallax Art Center
10 a.m.
$100
A festival featuring art, a drag brunch, music, face painting and more
Reggae Mix Plate
Pioneer Courthouse Square
4 p.m.
$45
A vibrant celebration of Islander culture featuring legendary artists, dance, food, crafts and family fun
Brains On Live!
Revolution Hall
2 p.m.
$20+
A science show for kids celebrating the wonders of our brains with magic, games and more
Portland Pride Bar Crawl
Twenty First Ave Kitchen & Bar
4 p.m.
$15
Celebrate LGBTQ+ diversity and equality with a night exploring Portland’s inclusive bars
Sun, June 18
Willamette Park Class
Bottle & Bottega
12 p.m.
$62
Learn how to paint Willamette Park with instruction from an artist
Hayley Lynn
Domaine Serene Wine Lounge at Sentinel
4:30 p.m.
$20+
Portland based artist that captivates audiences with her voice and heartfelt performances
Ben Schwartz & Friends
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
7 p.m.
$40
Schwartz comes with friends to entertain Portland folk
Summer Solstice Ceremony
Earth Space PDX
2 p.m.
$30
A magical outdoor gathering with healing ceremony, meditation, crafting, gratitude and connection
Mon, June 19
Illustrated Storyworld
Portland Art Museum
1 p.m.
$450
A five-day camp for 11–14 year olds exploring graphic novels and zines with hands-on projects
Karaoke From Hell
Dante’s
9 p.m.
Free
An original live karaoke band, rocking in Portland for 25 years
Comedy Open Mic
Cheerful Tortoise
9 p.m.
Free
Five-minute comedy sets, including a feature comedian
Getting Started with iPad
Apple Pioneer Place
1:30 p.m.
Free
60-minute session to learn navigation, settings customization and iPadOS features. Accessibility options available.
Tues, June 20
Camps for All
The Spiral Gallery
10 a.m.
Free
A fun camp with art classes meant for all ages
Heart Attack Man
Hawthorne Theatre
7 p.m.
$19
A dynamic artist creating energetic music that combines punk, rock and emo influences
Regal Summer Movies Express
Regal Theaters
Varying times
$2
All summer long, catch kid-friendly movies at Regal Theaters for low prices
Jennifer Ackerman
Powell’s City of Books
7 p.m.
Free
Listen to the author talk about her book What an Owl Knows