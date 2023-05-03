Events May 3–9, 2023

|
Art
Music
Film/Theater
Community
Wed, May 3
This is Kalapuyan Land
Pittock Mansion
10 a.m.
$12+
An exhibition of contemporary Indigenous art and historical panels curated by Steph Littlebird
Phony PPL
Star Theater
8:30 p.m.
$22+
A five-member band that blends R&B, soul and jazz to create unique music
Come From Away
Keller Auditorium
7:30 p.m.
$135+
A musical about a small Canadian town’s hospitality towards stranded air passengers after 9/11
Indoor Playpark
Sellwood Community House
10:15 a.m.
Free
A fun, imaginative space for kids to play with various toys and equipment
Thurs, May 4
Drink, Paint, Socialize
PDX Suite Spot
7 p.m.
$30
An unconventional painting club with pre-printed canvases and drinks
Death Grips
Revolution Hall
8 p.m.
$35+
An experimental hip-hop band known for their abrasive sound, intense performances and controversy
Live Comedy Extravaganza
Gigantic Brewing Company
7:30 p.m.
Free
Live comedy showcase of local comedians, hosted by Seth Allen
Conflict Transformation
Earth Space PDX
6 p.m.
$25+
A workshop for healers, activists and culture shifters to learn and practice vital communication skills
Fri, May 5
The Pancakes & Booze Art Show
Hawthorne Theatre
8 p.m.
$15
A pop-up art show with pancakes and drinks by local artists
Sierra Ferrell
Revolution Hall
8 p.m.
$30
Singer-songwriter known for her blend of vintage country, blues and folk music
Cinderella
Northwest Children’s Theater and School
7 p.m.
$15+
A tap-dancing musical with a big-band jazz score by local composer Ezra Weiss
Cinco de Mayo Fiesta
Tom McCall Waterfront Park
11 a.m.
$8+
Enjoy traditional Mexican food, music, crafts and more at this spring celebration
Sat, May 6
Crater Lake Galaxy
Bottle & Bottega
6:30 p.m.
$42
A painting party with wine and a local artist guiding you to create a masterpiece
Bizzy Bone
Club Euphoria
6 p.m.
$20+
A rapper and member of the legendary hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Stavros Halkias
Revolution Hall
7 p.m.
$120+
Greek-American comedian known for observational humor centered on his personal life, relationships and cultural identity
Portland State Farmers Market
PSU Park Blocks
9 a.m.
Free
Rows of local produce and other goods, on campus at PSU
Sun, May 7
Rieke Art Fair
Mary Rieke Gymnasium
9:30 a.m.
Free
A fair featuring local artists, crafts, music and entertainment
Portland Youth Philharmonic
Arlene Schnitezer Concert Hall
4 p.m.
$15+
A performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, featuring the Portland Symphonic Choir and vocal soloists
Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda
5th Avenue Cinema
3 p.m.
Students: Free
General: $7
Documentary film of Japanese musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto as he returns to music after battling cancer
King Farmer’s Market
NE 7th & Wygant
10 a.m.
Free
A family-friendly atmosphere with various produce vendors
Mon, May 8
Rental Sales Gallery Show
Oregon Society of Artists
10 a.m.
Free
Artists exhibit a snapshot of exciting work made by members from OSA and RSG
M83
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
8 p.m.
$50+
French electronic music project led by Anthony Gonzalez known for their dreamy and cinematic soundscapes
Comedy Open Mic
Cheerful Tortoise
9 p.m.
Free
Five-minute comedy sets, on campus at PSU. Sign-ups at 8:30!
NewTech PDX Demos
The Factor Building
6:30 p.m.
$10
Watch demos and network with Portland’s innovative startups
Tues, May 9
Iconic Portland
Bottle & Bottega
6 p.m.
$42
Learn to paint the iconic Portland sign on Hawthorne, with instruction from an artist
Caroline Polachek
McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
8 p.m.
$50+
Singer, songwriter, and producer known for her ethereal and experimental pop music
Dear Future Children
Clinton St Theater
7 p.m.
$12
A powerful documentary about three young female activists and their struggles
Greater Portland Young Parent Fair
KingPins
11 a.m.
Free
Empowering event for young parents up to 25 years old to connect with local resources and have fun with their families