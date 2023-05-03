Events May 3–9, 2023

 

Wed, May 3

This is Kalapuyan Land


Pittock Mansion


10 a.m.


$12+


An exhibition of contemporary Indigenous art and historical panels curated by Steph Littlebird

Phony PPL


Star Theater


8:30 p.m.


$22+


A five-member band that blends R&B, soul and jazz to create unique music

Come From Away


Keller Auditorium


7:30 p.m.


$135+


A musical about a small Canadian town’s hospitality towards stranded air passengers after 9/11

Indoor Playpark


Sellwood Community House


10:15 a.m.


Free


A fun, imaginative space for kids to play with various toys and equipment

Thurs, May 4

Drink, Paint, Socialize


PDX Suite Spot


7 p.m.


$30


An unconventional painting club with pre-printed canvases and drinks

Death Grips


Revolution Hall


8 p.m.


$35+


An experimental hip-hop band known for their abrasive sound, intense performances and controversy

Live Comedy Extravaganza


Gigantic Brewing Company


7:30 p.m.


Free


Live comedy showcase of local comedians, hosted by Seth Allen

Conflict Transformation


Earth Space PDX


6 p.m.


$25+


A workshop for healers, activists and culture shifters to learn and practice vital communication skills

Fri, May 5

The Pancakes & Booze Art Show


Hawthorne Theatre 


8 p.m.


$15


A pop-up art show with pancakes and drinks by local artists

Sierra Ferrell


Revolution Hall


8 p.m.


$30


Singer-songwriter known for her blend of vintage country, blues and folk music

Cinderella


Northwest Children’s Theater and School


7 p.m.


$15+


A tap-dancing musical with a big-band jazz score by local composer Ezra Weiss

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta


Tom McCall Waterfront Park


11 a.m.


$8+


Enjoy traditional Mexican food, music, crafts and more at this spring celebration

Sat, May 6

Crater Lake Galaxy


Bottle & Bottega


6:30 p.m.


$42


A painting party with wine and a local artist guiding you to create a masterpiece

Bizzy Bone


Club Euphoria


6 p.m.


$20+


A rapper and member of the legendary hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Stavros Halkias


Revolution Hall


7 p.m.


$120+


Greek-American comedian known for observational humor centered on his personal life, relationships and cultural identity

Portland State Farmers Market


PSU Park Blocks


9 a.m.


Free


Rows of local produce and other goods, on campus at PSU

Sun, May 7

Rieke Art Fair


Mary Rieke Gymnasium


9:30 a.m.


Free


A fair featuring local artists, crafts, music and entertainment

Portland Youth Philharmonic


Arlene Schnitezer Concert Hall


4 p.m.


$15+


A performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, featuring the Portland Symphonic Choir and vocal soloists

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda


5th Avenue Cinema


3 p.m.


Students: Free

General: $7


Documentary film of Japanese musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto as he returns to music after battling cancer

King Farmer’s Market


NE 7th & Wygant


10 a.m.


Free


A family-friendly atmosphere with various produce vendors

Mon, May 8

Rental Sales Gallery Show


Oregon Society of Artists


10 a.m.


Free


Artists exhibit a snapshot of exciting work made by members from OSA and RSG

M83


Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall


8 p.m.


$50+


French electronic music project led by Anthony Gonzalez known for their dreamy and cinematic soundscapes

Comedy Open Mic


Cheerful Tortoise


9 p.m.


Free


Five-minute comedy sets, on campus at PSU. Sign-ups at 8:30!

NewTech PDX Demos


The Factor Building


6:30 p.m.


$10


Watch demos and network with Portland’s innovative startups

Tues, May 9

Iconic Portland


Bottle & Bottega


6 p.m.


$42


Learn to paint the iconic Portland sign on Hawthorne, with instruction from an artist

Caroline Polachek


McMenamins Crystal Ballroom


8 p.m.


$50+


Singer, songwriter, and producer known for her ethereal and experimental pop music

Dear Future Children


Clinton St Theater


7 p.m.


$12


A powerful documentary about three young female activists and their struggles

Greater Portland Young Parent Fair


KingPins


11 a.m.


Free


Empowering event for young parents up to 25 years old to connect with local resources and have fun with their families

 