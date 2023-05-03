Events May 3–9, 2023

A fun, imaginative space for kids to play with various toys and equipment

A musical about a small Canadian town’s hospitality towards stranded air passengers after 9/11

Come From Away

A five-member band that blends R&B, soul and jazz to create unique music

An exhibition of contemporary Indigenous art and historical panels curated by Steph Littlebird

This is Kalapuyan Land

A workshop for healers, activists and culture shifters to learn and practice vital communication skills

Live comedy showcase of local comedians, hosted by Seth Allen

An experimental hip-hop band known for their abrasive sound, intense performances and controversy

An unconventional painting club with pre-printed canvases and drinks

Enjoy traditional Mexican food, music, crafts and more at this spring celebration

A tap-dancing musical with a big-band jazz score by local composer Ezra Weiss

Singer-songwriter known for her blend of vintage country, blues and folk music

A pop-up art show with pancakes and drinks by local artists

Rows of local produce and other goods, on campus at PSU

Greek-American comedian known for observational humor centered on his personal life, relationships and cultural identity

A rapper and member of the legendary hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

A painting party with wine and a local artist guiding you to create a masterpiece

A family-friendly atmosphere with various produce vendors

Documentary film of Japanese musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto as he returns to music after battling cancer

A performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, featuring the Portland Symphonic Choir and vocal soloists

Watch demos and network with Portland’s innovative startups

Five-minute comedy sets, on campus at PSU. Sign-ups at 8:30!

French electronic music project led by Anthony Gonzalez known for their dreamy and cinematic soundscapes

Artists exhibit a snapshot of exciting work made by members from OSA and RSG

Tues, May 9

Iconic Portland

Bottle & Bottega

6 p.m.

$42

Learn to paint the iconic Portland sign on Hawthorne, with instruction from an artist

Caroline Polachek

McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

8 p.m.

$50+

Singer, songwriter, and producer known for her ethereal and experimental pop music

Dear Future Children

Clinton St Theater

7 p.m.

$12

A powerful documentary about three young female activists and their struggles