Events Sept. 25-Oct. 1

Tuesday 9/25

Outdoors

Heart of the Gorge Tour

Portland Spirit Cruises and Events

8:30 a.m.

$78

If you aren’t in class today, here’s a chance to take in the scenic autumn beauty of the Columbia River Gorge from the deck of an Explorer Jet Boat.

Drinks

Happy Swift Hour

McMenamins 23rd Avenue Bottle Shop

5 p.m.

It’s Portland tradition to celebrate the arrival of migrating swifts who enjoy an annual rest in the chimney at Chapman Elementary School, so naturally, several Portland bars are capitalizing on this. Through the month of September, get $1 off draft beer and cider at the Bottle Shop when you mention the word “swift” from 5 p.m.–6 p.m. and 8 p.m.–9 p.m. Cheers, little birds.

Community

Prepare Out Loud

Montgomery Park

5:30 p.m.

Free

What is your role in creating a “culture of resilience” and how does this relate to being prepared for a magnitude 9.0 earthquake? How much food and water will you need when the big one hits? Find out at this forum and resource fair presented by the American Red Cross Cascades Region and KGW-TV.

Wednesday 9/26

Comedy

All Jane Comedy Festival 2018 presents Fortune Feimster Live

Revolution Hall

7:30 p.m.

$28

Women represent only 17–19 percent of the comedy industry, but the All Jane Comedy Festival brings a lineup of 100 percent female-identified funny people. The festival kicks off tonight with Fortune Feimster (known for her role on The Mindy Project) and goes through Sunday, with more than 30 female stand-up comediennes. Performances are at Revolution Hall and Curious Comedy Theater. Ticket prices vary.

Community

Our Bold Voices Presents: Rescue is for Lovers

McMenamins Mission Theater

6:30 p.m.

$20

An evening of storytelling and community building: Listen to true, compelling, honest stories from real people who have adopted rescue animals. All proceeds benefit the Pixie Project, Portland’s beloved nonprofit pet matchmaking service.

Workshop

How to Kick-Start Your Do-Gooder Career: Global Affairs and More

PSU’s Parsons Gallery, Urban Center Building

1 p.m.

Free

If your goals include the doing of good, this might be for you. Professional Do-Gooder Lyla Bashan shares insights for “a career of conscience” and “a life lived globally.” Bashan is a diplomat, development professional and author of Global: An Extraordinary Guide for Ordinary Heroes.

Thursday 9/27

Film

Movie Night: The Goonies (1985)

Parkway North Project

5 p.m.

Free

The iconic film made in Astoria has achieved cult status for its wild tale of small-town misfit kids on a quest for pirate treasure. A family-friendly event for the PSU community; popcorn provided.

Film

Portland EcoFilm Festival Opening Night & Party: The Beaver Believers (2018)

The Hollywood Theatre

7 p.m.

$7 w/ PSU ID

The festival kicks off tonight and continues through Sunday with a wealth of films about environmental conservation and outdoor adventure. So how can beavers help us deal with climate change, and even do much of the work for us? Check out the opening night film for answers and stick around for the party.

Dance

Carmen

Newmark Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$34–58

Ihsan Rustem’s Carmen, choreographed for NW Dance Project, was named “coolest collaboration” of 2017 by Dance Magazine. The smash hit show returns to kick off the project’s 15th anniversary season. Performances also on Friday and Saturday.

Music

The Focke Wolves / The Punchers / The Viles

Twilight Café & Bar

8 p.m.

21+

The Focke Wolves are a “damaged rock and roll band” from Southern California who share a producer (Cameron Webb) with Motörhead and Kelly Clarkson. Tonight they share a stage with local punks The Viles and The Punchers.

Friday 9/28

Community

Brown Girl Rise and Atabey Medicine Fundraiser

Portland Mercado

6 p.m.

DJ’s from Latinx collective Noche Libre and other musicians will provide the entertainment at this fundraiser to benefit youth empowerment program Brown Girl Rise and Atabey Medicine, an herbal apprenticeship program.

Books

American Hate: Survivors Speak Out

Powell’s City of Books

7:30 p.m.

In Arjun Singh Sethi’s new book, immigrants, refugees and survivors of hate crimes tell stories of intensified bullying, discrimination and violence under the policies of the Trump administration. Event sponsored by CAIR Oregon and Unite Oregon.

Party

End of Summer Tiki Party

The Alibi Tiki Lounge

6 p.m.

21+

Pull out those psychedelic caftans, vintage tropical muumuus and Day-Glo Hawaiian shirts and stop by the Alibi, where boudoir photographer Gretchen Hove of Pin Me Up Portland will raffle off a $1,000 gift certificate for her sexy services.

Music

HANG ’18! Surf Rock Party

World Famous Kenton Club

9 p.m.

$5

21+

Keep that 1960s beach vibe going (and get extra mileage out of your fab outfit) at the Kenton Club with a groovy night of surf rock featuring local bands King Ghidora, Don & the Quixotes, Outer Space Heater, and the Apollo 4.

Saturday 9/29

Music

Goodbye, Sunshine Fest

Hawthorne Hideaway

5 p.m.

$5

21+

A bunch of hardworking local bands will help you tell summer to piss off, including Jack London Trio, the Decliners, Slutty Hearts, Pistol Whiplash, Advisory, and The Punchers.

Food

Grown-ups’ Night Out

Portland Children’s Museum

7 p.m.

$15 w/ PSU ID

21+

Play with your food! Enjoy marshmallow wars, candy gambling, veggie race cars, and dessert before dinner, while local band Creature Party provides “wholesome punk.” No kids allowed, but there is some adulting involved: Learn from experts about what’s happening with food waste and how you can help.

Music

Lose Yr Mind Fest

Vitalidad Movement Arts & Event Center

7 p.m.

$15

21+

The second of a two-night warehouse party, Saturday’s lineup includes L.A. Witch, Sugar Candy Mountain and Kulululu, plus vinyl DJs, food trucks and mind-melting projections.

Film

Werner Herzog’s Cave Of Forgotten Dreams (2011)

The Hollywood Theatre

9 p.m.

$7 w/ PSU ID

Part of the Portland EcoFilm Festival, this documentary explores Chauvet Cave in southern France, where hundreds of images of animals were painted on the cave walls some 30,000 years ago by mysterious artists of the Upper Paleolithic.

Sunday 9/30

Craft Class

Sunday Workshop: Assemblage & Shadow Box Creation

SCRAP PDX

11 a.m.

$25

Bring some of your keepsakes, treasures, personal artifacts and other bits of residue and turn them into a work of art. SCRAP is Portland’s headquarters for creative reuse.

Art

A Celebration of Classical Indian Arts: Dance, Music and Poetry

Central Library

2:30 p.m.

With traditional music, colorful costumes, and passionate storytelling, local artists weave a multi-dimensional tapestry that brings together five different dance styles from across India. Presented by Subashini Ganesan, founder and director of New Expressive Works and Creative Laureate of Portland.

Dance

China in Dance

Newmark Theatre

7 p.m.

$31–54 w/ PSU ID

After enjoying the dances of India, check out the Portland debut of world-renowned Beijing Dance Academy, performing 10 classical dances including the tragic love story of Liang Zhu, known as the Chinese Romeo and Juliet.

Monday 10/1

Art

Why Arts and Culture Matter!

Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization

6 p.m.

Free

You know that arts and culture matter, but how do they intersect with other important community issues? Portland City Council candidates Jo Ann Hardesty and Loretta Smith will appear in this public forum to discuss the intersectionality of the arts and educate voters ahead of the November election.

Literature

Tiel Aisha Ansari, Amelia Ettinger, F.I. Goldhaber

Northwest Library

6 p.m.

Free

Tiel Aisha Ansari is a Sufi warrior poet and president emerita of the Oregon Poetry Association. One of her poems describes Powell’s bookstore as “the difference between buying a bouquet from 1-800-FLOWERS.com / and walking through a wildflower meadow.” She also tackles deeper issues, such as white supremacy in the poem titled “Coral Justifies Bleaching Itself.” Presented by Free Range Poetry.

Music

Giants In The Trees (ft. Nirvana co-founder Krist Novoselic)

Mississippi Studios

8:30 p.m.

$17

Krist Novoselic plays accordion and bass. Local “witch folk” band Lenore opens.