Exploring Portland’s beauty by e-bike

According to statistics from the Portland Bureau of Transportation, in 2017, 6.3% of Portlanders use bikes as transportation to work. This accounts for 22,647 workers, the most significant number of individuals of any large city in the United States. However, biking is not just a fantastic form of transportation. It can also be an excellent way to get some exercise and explore Portland. With 85 miles of paths alone, there are tons of ways to explore our beautiful city.

Almost all paths in Portland connect to one central loop split in half by the Tilikum Bridge. To the left of the Bridge lies the Springwater Corridor.

Willamette Park is a great place to bike through and an excellent place for a break or a quick game of tennis.

Once passing the Park, be sure not to miss the small opening to the second half of the trail. Don’t let the “Private Drive” sign throw you off—the path is right around the corner.

There are plenty of places to snap some iconic Portland photos along the city paths or just to stop and take a breather. The city has turned the fountains on for the summer, and one can stop a moment and run through them to cool off during a hot summer bike ride.





