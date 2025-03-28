Faculty Union and University Administration Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

After months of tense negotiations, the Portland State University American Association of University Professors (PSU-AAUP) and PSU administration have reached a tentative agreement for a fair employment contract. This comes just a few days before the faculty union would be able to go on strike, a move that was looking more and more likely after the two parties put out conflicting final offers earlier this month.

The new contract offer outlines several key points the union demanded, including salary increases, layoff procedures and compensation for adjunct faculty who use a language other than English in their work. The agreement still requires a ratification vote from PSU-AAUP before it becomes official.

In a statement on PSU-AAUP’s website, the union approved of the tentative agreement—crediting sustained union-member involvement, organizing and putting pressure on the university administration for the victory.

“We prepared to go out on strike if we didn’t get a contract that made a difference,” the statement reads. “Our bargaining team and executive council believe that this contract will make a difference, and we recommend all members vote YES to ratify.”

A campus-wide email sent on March 26 from Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Shelly Chabon confirmed the tentative agreement and emphasized the university’s commitment to working with faculty moving forward. Chabon, along with David Kinsella—Professor of Political Science and PSU-AAUP Vice President for Collective Bargaining—shared a joint statement on the development through university communications:

“This agreement, reached after many hours of hard work and negotiation, provides for competitive wages, enhanced job security, professional development support and measures to enhance faculty well-being. […] PSU and PSU-AAUP thank all faculty, staff and students for their patience and support throughout these negotiations, which we believe have resulted in a tentative agreement that meets the needs of faculty, staff, students and the broader university community.”

PSU-AAUP needs to reach a majority vote of 50%+1 on the tentative agreement. Then, it will be ratified as their official contract until 2028. The exact date for when this vote will be counted is to be determined.

“While we are disappointed that PSU’s administration has not chosen to reverse the unnecessary and unstrategic cuts to 17 faculty positions, our decision to tentatively agree to this contract comes with the support of the faculty whose positions have been cut,” PSU-AAUP stated on their website.