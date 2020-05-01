Fall term planning for in-person classes—for now

When the summer schedule was released, in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, a decision was made to hold them online only. Fall term, however, doesn’t have such luxury.

Portland State’s announcement to students on March 29 came with the fall term schedule, but no certainty in whether classes will be in person or online.

“While our goal is to have a safe and responsible return to campus in the fall, it is too soon for us to make that call,” the announcement stated.

Currently, the PSU campus is closed for everything but essential work until June 13. On April 17, an executive order by Kate Brown assured all Oregon college campuses would be closed until that June date.

The University of Oregon released a similar announcement for fall, while others, such as Oregon State University, have made no statements on fall term as of yet.

This is a developing story—a longer piece will be released in our next issue.