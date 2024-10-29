 Find it at 5th: White Riot

This week at 5th Avenue Cinema—Oregon’s only student run theater—our film curators are screening White Riot.

In this 2019 documentary, Film Director Rubika Shah captures the electrifying rise of the Rock Against Racism (RAR) movement in late 1970s Britain. The film follows activists and musicians who used the popularity of punk rock to stand against political extremism and rising racial intolerance, culminating in a landmark concert at Victoria Park that united people across all races and cultures. The film’s title comes from the song “White Riot” by iconic punk rock band The Clash—featured in the film among other top bands of the day.

In the song, the band’s frontman Joe Strummer expressed his view that young white people should be as outraged over their oppressive government as Black people—a sentiment that resonates deeply with the film’s themes. With rare archival footage and interviews, White Riot offers a powerful reminder of how art and activism can collide to challenge systemic oppression.

5th Avenue Cinema’s longest standing 5th Avenue Cinema Staff Member and Projectionist Clara Johnson chose White Riot for screening. Johnson discovered this powerful documentary through her love for The Clash, a band she says is one of her favorites.

“I would hear them on the radio when I was younger,” Johnson said. “But I would say I became a really big fan about three to four years ago.”

She shared that, as an avid movie watcher, she would look for films based on her interests— rather than only focusing on popular recommendations.

“I think I was searching for movies about The Clash and this one came up,” she said. “It was so much more than that.”

Johnson appreciated the political activism represented in the film.

“I wanted to play it before the election,” said Johnson. “I thought it was fitting because it’s about grassroots organizing people dedicating time, reaching out to young people through things they already love like music and art and community.”

Johnson emphasized the importance and difficulty of getting through to young people.

“There was a fascist party called the National Front that was trying to win an election,” Johnson said.

The rock bands pushed fans to take action against the National Front, which accumulated to the large concert in Victoria Park at the end of the film—the result of months of organization and collaboration between musicians and activists. The concert was one of the largest anti-racist demonstrations of its time, creating a crucial impact on the movement’s momentum.

Johnson praised the style of the film.

“To be quite honest, I haven’t seen a lot of movies like this,” she said.

The film does a great job of blending its documentation of music with politics. Johnson noted that graphic design plays a large role in the film as well, as it is essential to the RAR movement—originally cofounded by RAR Photographic Artist and Drummer Red Saunders.

Johnson explained that the film incorporates graphic design throughout and becomes an immersive part of the experience.

“It makes it very engaging,” she said.

Johnson described the different shapes that photos were cut into, emphasizing how energetic these still photographs were made to feel.

“They have these graphic elements to it where they make it the most dynamic they can—just like their zines looked like,” she said.

“Some would say that it would take you out of it,” Johnson said. “But it’s not just people talking, it’s not just videos—it’s graphic arts and everything in between.”

“I think the style is the best part of the movie and I think the director had a lot to do with that,” Johnson continued. “The film is based on Shah’s 10-minute short film about the Rock Against Racism movement, which got Shah funding for this feature length film.

On top of all this, Johnson pointed out that a photographer she really liked was featured in this film as well.

“His name’s Sid Shelton, I’ve seen his photo books and they’re incredible,” she said.

Between the Rock Against Racism movement, The Clash, graphic design and photography, Johnson said, “It’s everything I loved in one thing.”

White Riot reflects on an important time in Britain’s history when the country was deeply divided. The film uses its unique style to engage the audience on the crucial issues that still resonate today—similar to how the punk bands of the documentary united people across Britain through art and activism.

“I do think it’s a point in time that is really important to remember, especially for a lot of young people who feel like there’s no hope to change the things that are around you,” Johnson said. “You can in fact do that, it just takes a lot of work and community.”

Students can catch White Riot this weekend for free at 5th Avenue Cinema. Showings are at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday.