Get outside with PSU’s Rec Center

Every year the summer brings about new opportunities to try out that one thing that you’ve been needing sunshine to do. Well folks, that time has arrived. Whether you’re a newbie or a complete pro, the Portland State Campus Recreation Center has things that will provide you with a good time while trying new outdoor activities.

The Rec Center organizes outdoor events and activities to engage students, faculty, staff and the community in outdoor recreational and fitness pursuits. Each year they organize events like outdoor adventures, intramural sports leagues, outdoor fitness classes, community runs and walks and even offer outdoor equipment rentals. Over time, the Rec Center has continued to adapt and evolve to meet the changing needs and interests of our university’s community and remains a good resource for those wanting to try new things.

When it comes to gear rentals, the Rec Center provides a wide range of outdoor gear for you and your friends to rent in order to get outside, for activities such as: backpacking and camping, climbing and mountaineering, skiing and snowshoeing, rafting, kayaking or paddle boarding. If you visit their website, they provide the very reasonable prices that they will rent you the equipment at. “Rent gear at affordable rates for your own outdoor adventures,” Outdoor Programs mentions on their website. “Take advantage of the Outdoor Programs deals on gear for every season.”

For example, if you needed to rent a tent that fits you and two other friends, you could do so by spending $15 on a four-day rental. Perhaps you need a stove to cook you and said friends a nice meal in the middle of the wilderness—the Rec Center will provide you one for $6 for four days.

Has the new live-action The Little Mermaid movie given you the urge to act out your fantasy of becoming a mermaid? Why not try out paddleboarding on the river for $40 a day? They even offer rentals on live vests and water shoes, to make sure you look like a pro.

During the summer break, between June 16–26 from 10 a.m.–7 p.m., they will offer a rental special where you can rent gear for 11 days for the price of four days. But of course, supplies are limited.

A little wary about trying an outdoor activity for the first time? Then you can head to their YouTube page, Portland State Campus Rec, and watch outdoor workshop videos that were produced during the pandemic. There are tips and tricks for things like climbing sports, hiking spots, water activities and trail running. There’s even more basic necessities, like fire-building, tying knots, managing tarps and being able to identify plants that might be harmful in the wild.

Once you’ve rented all the gear you need and have learned which plants to stay away from, you can join members of the Rec Center throughout the month of July doing things like a University Falls Hike, stand-up paddleboarding on Vancouver Lake, or a faculty and staff softball tournament.

On Saturday, July 8, the day hike up University Falls takes place, where you join a crew through the Tillamook Forest to enjoy views of 55-foot cascading waterfalls. The trail is approximately 7.8 miles and has an elevation gain of just over 1,600 feet. They are calling this the perfect hike for intermediate hikers and beginners who are looking for a challenge! The sign up deadline for this hike is July 5 and you can do so in the Outdoor Programs office at 505 SW Harris Street.

If you are interested in a slower-paced activity, you should join the center for paddleboarding at Vancouver Lake. Starting in Vancouver Lake Regional Park, the water tour takes you past the local beauty of our flora and fauna with a break for lunch on Turtle Island. This is happening on July 15 at 8 a.m.

The last summer outdoor event the Rec Center has to offer is the free faculty and staff softball tournament happening on campus on the Peter Scott Field. On Thursday, July 27, you can join your friends in watching our beloved professors and PSU staff duke it out in a two game tournament.

In addition to the pre-planned trips they have to offer, the Outdoor Program at PSU is there to help you organize your own day hike or paddle on the water with a group of your friends or family. To do so, you can contact Chris Bullard for more information.

Spending time outside in the summer in the PNW allows individuals to enjoy the region’s stunning landscapes, engage in a wide range of outdoor activities, improve physical and mental well-being and participate in community events while developing a greater appreciation for the serene beauty around us. For additional information and more activities for the future, be sure to visit the Rec Center’s website at https://www.pdx.edu/recreation/.