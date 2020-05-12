Hill to Hall May 5–8

May 5: Some state parks will reopen this week, Governor Brown says

Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on May 5 some state parks and outdoor facilities, including Tryon Creek, State Capitol State Park and Pilot Butte, will reopen for day use, according to AP News. According to OPB, Tryon Creek staff created a one-way path so visitors can maintain social distance while visiting the park. Park manager Iris Benson said of the reopening, “I’m having conversations with staff about prioritizing their safety and what that means when we’re providing customer service and welcoming people back into the park, so we can also maintain a level of distance and safety while we do that.” The Oregonian reported coastal areas and recreation areas in the Columbia River Gorge will remain closed for the time being.

May 6: “Key to Oregon” study seeks to track spread of COVID-19 across the state

An Oregon Health & Science University study will seek to recruit 100,000 participants across Oregon to answer daily health surveys, take their temperature and receive coronavirus tests in order to better track the spread of the virus in Oregon and give policymakers a better understanding of when to lift stay-at-home restrictions, OPB reported. According to a statement by OHSU, the goal of the study is to “help leaders make decisions at the state and local levels” and “get people back to school and work faster while avoiding a second wave of infections.” Invitations to participate in the study will be sent by mail starting May 11, according to OHSU President Dr. Danny Jacobs as reported by KPTV.

May 6: Warm Springs Reservation will require face masks, self-isolation

AP News reported the Warm Springs Reservation will require citizens and tribal employees to wear masks and self-isolate if recommended by a healthcare professional, making it the first government in Oregon to do so. According to OPB, citizens on the reservation will be required to wear masks in public if they cannot maintain six feet of social distance. Jefferson County, where many who live on the reservation go to work and school, is drafting a plan to ease restrictions by May 15. Warm Springs reported 3 more COVID-19 cases on May 5, bringing the total to 14, according to KTVZ.

May 7: Governor Brown unveils Oregon reopening plan

Oregon Governor Kate Brown laid out a plan on May 7 for businesses in some Oregon counties to apply to reopen in the near future. The plan included easing statewide restrictions on daycares and some retail shops on May 15, according to AP News. Counties that qualify for the first phase will be allowed to open restaurants and bars, according to Eater PDX. Businesses that choose to do so will be required to follow new restrictions, including six feet of distance between tables, face masks for employees and ending service by 10 p.m. Counties that successfully apply to reopen will also allow gatherings of up to 25 people, according to OPB.

May 8: Oregon Lottery will reduce jobs and wages due to coronavirus budget shortfall

The Oregon Lottery will cut 60 jobs and furlough nearly all other Lottery employees in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to AP News. The layoffs come six weeks after video lottery machines, which account for most of the Lottery’s revenue, were shut down statewide, The Oregonian reported. According to KGW, the lottery is Oregon’s second-largest revenue source, and Lottery officials expected a $250–500 million shortfall in early April.





