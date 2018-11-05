Hill to Hall: Oct. 31–Nov. 3

Oct. 31: No indictment for police in Sept. shooting, grand jury rules

A Multnomah County grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing by officers Sgt. Garry Britt and Officer Jeffrey Livingston, who shot and killed Patrick Kimmons on Sept. 30. The official video of the incident was released on Wednesday by police after a private screening with Kimmons’ family, according to The Oregonian. The findings of the grand jury were released the same day, just weeks after a vigil held for Patrick Kimmons was disrupted by right-wing protest group Patriot Prayer.

Oct. 31: Deaths justify Wapato shelter, county commissioner says

Multnomah County Commissioner and Portland City Council candidate Loretta Smith came out in support of the plan to convert Wapato Jail into a homeless shelter on Oct. 31, according to Portland Tribune. Smith cited evidence of 79 deaths in the houseless community as justification. A report issued by the Oregon Community Foundation early this year stated “homelessness in the greater Portland region could increase 26 percent” over the next four years, spurring Smith and Republican gubernatorial candidate Knute Buehler to renew calls to move forward on Wapato, located in North Portland.

Nov. 1: State lawmakers vow to reduce incarceration tied to mental health

State lawmakers, including President of the Oregon Senate Peter Courtney, D–Portland, have stated a committee will be created to examine the link between “mental health problems and incarceration,” according to Associated Press. The committee originated in response to a report issued Nov. 1 by Oregon Public Broadcasting estimating half of all inmates incarcerated in Oregon have mental health issues. Committee members will come up with policy suggestions for the 2019 session assisted by information from Oregon’s health authority and criminal justice departments.

Nov. 3: Portland’s first bookstore/bar celebrates grand opening

Portland’s first bookstore and bar combination opened Nov. 3. Eater PDX first reported the opening of the Rose City Book Pub earlier this month. Owned by Portland native Elise Schumock, the spot will serve as a fully-functioning bookstore with an estimated 7,000–8,000 used books for sale. The Rose City Book Pub will also be a hotspot for quality wines and craft beer, and the owners hope to host “regular community nights and book clubs,” according to The Oregonian.