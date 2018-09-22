Hill to Hall Sept. 15–21

Sept. 15 Roundup still used in parks despite legal settlement in cancer case

Portland Parks and Recreation confirmed it continues to use the weed killer Roundup, recently at the center of a lawsuit that led to a $289 million judgement against Monsanto, the producer of the herbicide. The jury found that Monsanto is liable for its product causing the cancer of school groundskeeper Dewayne Johnson.

Sept. 19 Portland grants $500K to cover attorney fees for immigrants

Portland City Council commissioners voted 4-0 to approve $500,000 in legal assistance funds for immigrants and refugees facing deportation. Portland’s newest City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly spearheaded efforts to establish the legal assistance program. Eudaly cited the need to protect everyone’s constitutional rights to due process as justification, particularly during a time of increasingly aggressive attacks against immigrants by federal agencies.

Sept. 20 Baby boomers catch up to teens in marijuana use

As reported by The Washington Post, a federal drug use survey shows older people have closed the gap in monthly marijuana use. Oregon legalized recreational marijuana use in 2014. Recreational marijuana is currently legal in nine states, and medical marijuana is legal in 30 states. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has threatened to ramp up enforcement of federal drug laws and crack down on marijuana businesses, while Sens. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) introduced a bill that would essentially end federal prohibition in states that have legalized medical or recreational marijuana.

Sept. 20 Absent funding for homeless shelter, Wapato jail slated for demolition

Because of the $50,000 monthly price tag to maintain the empty Wapato prison in far Northeast Portland, philanthropist and real estate mogul Jordan Schnitzer, who owns the prison, has given local officials an ultimatum on securing funding for a houseless shelter. If a deal isn’t secured within 90 days, Schnitzer said he’ll demolish the jail and build a warehouse.