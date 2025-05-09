Honk honk! A Clown March runs through the streets of Portland

On April 5, a clowning collective known as—The April Fools—held their first official march through Portland’s Central Eastside. With the tagline “In Defense of Joy,” the central message behind the event puts happiness first, reminding Portlanders to maintain their wonder and whimsy despite current societal tensions. Clowns carried signs either showcasing zany quips or statements on positivity and hope.

Nash Bennett/PSU Vanguard

The march began at Colonel Summers Park, with musical performances by the Unprecedented Brass Band and Brassless Chaps, followed by speeches by various march organizers. The congregation then began marching on past Belmont Street and through Hawthorne.

Photo by Jamison Winternitz

Photo by Jamison Winternitz

Bike riding clowns conducted traffic as the march paraded through the various neighborhood streets and throughout the Central Eastside.

Photo by Nash Bennett

The march unintentionally occurred on the same day as the “Hands Off” anti-Trump protest, held at the downtown waterfront. While the Clown March wasn’t as outwardly political, undertones of anti-hate ideals rang throughout. The march served as a sort of alternative protest, with a focus on positivity. The April Fools addressed this on their Instagram page days prior, “We may be fools, but we know this is a serious day, and the Clown March isn’t meant to mock the protests— it’s meant to add to the resistance.”

Photo by Jamison Winternitz

Seen riding a tall-bike throughout the parade was Quinn Richards, a PSU Student and local clown performer. Richards was one of the main organizers of the event.

“I want people to know that if they want to be a clown, they should be a clown,” Richards said in an interview with PSU Vanguard.

Photo by Jamison Winternitz

Richards shared how clowning can be a great source of self expression, “[Clowning] can be a beautiful way to process trauma. It can also be so subversive. The jester, for example, was the only one who could mock the king, and so there’s this kind of honesty that’s built into it.”

Richards is part of a lively and growing clown community in Portland. She can often be seen performing at local venues alongside her partner, Theus Richards, a PSU Student and clown.

Photo by Nash Bennett

Photo by Nash Bennett

Spectators watched in awe as the streets flooded with the sounds of horn honks and whimsical chanting. Clowns could be seen handing out things like flowers, slinkies, and balloon animals to various bystanders.

“To see people’s faces when we were passing by…” Theus Richards shared with Vanguard. “There was just a lot of joy and smiles, even from drivers. Everyone was willing to slow down for us.”

Photo by Nash Bennett

Photo by Nash Bennett

This clown was seen interacting with the environment frequently as the parade progressed, perching on various ledges and climbing on urban structures.

Photo by Nash Bennett

The parade eventually landed at Laurelhurst Park, closing the event with a performance by the traveling performance group The Glad Wagon. Clowns and admirers sat in the grass, relaxing after a successful expedition. With a successful march under their belts, Richards confirmed the return of The April Fools: “We’re already scheming.”