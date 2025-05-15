How do you observe everyday Objects?

Object Observation is a one week exhibit created by Lyndsey Januszewski, a Senior in the Graphic Design program at Portland State University. Januszewski is originally from California, but is now an artist and designer based in Portland.

The exhibit ran from April 21 to April 25. This exhibit showcases 25 items that are paper mache replicas, and represents items that are forgotten and are then rebuilt to increase observation.

“Object Observation is my senior thesis project, the main format is a website, but then I made these paper mache objects out of objects I found on the ground, and so those are showcased in the website, but now I am displaying them in the gallery,” Januszewski said.

The materials that Januszewski used to create these objects are cardboard, plaster wrap, paper mache and acrylic paint.

“I really like the first part of the process of making the cardboard structure, just figuring out the structure of the piece because that’s actually the foundation of it, and the plaster wrap and paper mache material is really messy which is hard to work with—which is fun, but I do like the structure part,” Januszewski said.

In every art piece, the exhibit reminded viewers of the importance that viewing objects has within our day to day lives.

“Object Observation is just exploring how we observe in our daily lives, but specifically how we observe objects around us,” Januszewski said. “The goal is to raise awareness of these objects from a different perspective and find the possibilities within these familiar items.”

Januszewski focused her exhibit upon objects that we may overlook in our day to day lives. According to Januszewski, people build their environments with objects that have emotional and sentimental value to them. Exploring the exhibit, this motif becomes clear to the viewer.

Adyan Hussein/PSU Vanguard

“Within the 25 [pieces], I tried to kind of curate [to make] them a little bit interesting, but also have silhouettes that are easily recognizable,” Januszewski said. “I really like the Lego figure. I think it kind of relates to people, like the nostalgia factor from their childhood. But then it has a missing head and missing hand which makes people look at it more too, which relates it to the Object Observation factor.”

Isabel Bo-Linn is an Assistant Professor of Art + Art History + Design. Bo-Linn also saw the Lego piece as a standout within the exhibit.

“I like the Lego man, and I think it’s just because it’s the most memorable, but I do like the ones, especially the small objects, that got really large,” Bo-Linn said. “The Lego man is so accurate and feels the most realistic to me.”

PSU’s building of Art & Design has student art and showcases regularly throughout the year, usually held in the Art Building Lobby gallery. This space has provided the PSU community with the indispensable opportunity to view art that enriches the entire campus through providing thought provoking artistic showcases.

“I think the show is really incredible. Lyndsey did such a fantastic job […] I think she did such a great job of moving between different mediums and utilizing digital production and also analog production in the actual sculptures that she made,” Bo-Linn said. “It’s very fun, it’s quirky, [and] it’s a really great show.”