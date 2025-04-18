Letter from the editor

On Nov. 15, 1946, the first iteration of PSU Vanguard was published. Under the name of Vet’s Extended, the articles in that first issue reported on the inauguration of the student government and Dr. Stephen Epler’s introduction to the student body. It was an issue filled with hope and excitement, and subsequently, a hopeful and excited paper was presented. 79 years later, that same spirit continues to course through the veins of PSU Vanguard.

This Spring term, the paper is coming out of a print hiatus. Printed on its pages is a newly redesigned look to the publication. Plenty of thought and deliberation went into this redesign, which would not have been made possible without the talents and efforts of our design team and Creative Director, Briana Cieri. The new logo harkens back to the original Vanguard typeface while demonstrating the collegial zeitgeist of a student-run newspaper evolving with the community on the Park Blocks.

We, as editorial staff, have also selected “the paper that would not die” as our organization’s motto, inspired by Portland State University’s early years being designated as “the college that would not die.” Throughout its many years on campus, Vanguard has stubbornly refused to succumb to any distractions from its mission of informing the campus and Portland community of news relevant to them.

As the Editor-in-Chief of this storied publication, I want PSU Vanguard to be a newspaper that every reader can pick up and glean information from. No matter what state PSU or the Portland community finds itself in, PSU Vanguard will maintain its commitment to providing ethical, accurate and timely news to you, our readers.

The newsroom is the heart and soul of any newspaper. On most days, you will find editors hurriedly typing away at their desks writing a story, a Creative Director painstakingly formatting the paper for publication and editors pitching stories and pouring over articles. Tucked away in Smith Memorial Student Union’s Sub-basement, the world of Portland State University is animated within the lives and work of Vanguard members.

Ultimately, journalists are storytellers. We seek truth within the Park Blocks and diligently shine a light on people’s stories. Throughout its history, this paper has reported upon every aspect of campus life. As writers, designers and editors, we wish to present our readers with a full picture of this distinct community.

With Spring term, there comes blooming, yet in order to bloom one must grow. It is no secret that PSU and Portland are experiencing a time of growing pains. A new city government and mayor, a university financial crisis resulting in faculty layoffs and national turbulence descending upon American higher education all leave brush strokes upon the paintings of our campus experiences and lives. It is appealing to fall into despair at times such as this. To wonder if the whole experiment of Portland State University is worth participating and investing in.

Yet, I urge you to remember this University’s roots. It was founded primarily to serve veterans returning from the horrors of World War II. These students wished to use their GI Bill to receive a higher education and seek truth after enduring unthinkable atrocities and tragedies. Even in the shadow of war, people foraged for hope within their shared inquiries for knowledge.

PSU Vanguard, from its inception, has been a publication founded on the unshakeable belief that there is hope to be harvested and growth to be observed on the Park Blocks.

It must be recognized that there is a severity within growth. It is not something to be taken lightly or frivolously. Intention, critical thinking, bravery and the spirit of perseverance are necessary in order to enjoy the colors that blossoming brings. Boldness is required to meet the moment and hope staves off the specter of withering.

I believe with an unequivocal certainty that the Portland State University staff, faculty and students have the ability to grow and bloom. This growth is exhibited in stories such as faculty and administration agreeing on a tentative contract, students collectively raising their voices on campus and the community supporting the flavors of a food cart. Each story we collect continues to fertilize the community of this campus and unites us around the common good of Portland State.

It would be unfair of me to ask only you, Vanguard reader, to take up the mantle of hope and take seriously the issues of our times. Along with you, as Editor-in-Chief, I will maintain that delicate yet necessary flame of hope within myself and this paper. I will diligently lead this publication to honestly and seriously engage the stories that the Park Blocks present us. The world may seem dark and despairing, but it is in connecting with other people through stories that we can fan the flame of hope. It is through listening and engaging with those different from us that we sow seeds of growth within ourselves. It is through the cultivation of knowledge and truth-seeking that we can take seriously the most pressing of matters.

PSU Vanguard will continue to hold power to account and uplift the voices of students, staff and faculty. A paper without readers is a ship without wind in its sails, so I encourage you to continue picking up our issue every week. Learn more about your fellow community members and critically engage with this campus. My staff and I will continue to work tirelessly to ensure this weekly miracle serves you through honest and accurate reporting. When we make mistakes, let us know so that we too may grow and continually hope to be a better publication.

I want to express my deepest gratitude to my editorial staff and all Vanguard contributors. Every issue would not be possible without the time, talent and effort every one of them puts into this publication. It is my privilege to lead this team throughout Spring term and fulfill Vanguard’s mission of providing the community with meaningful stories and impactful news.

A campus newspaper is a reflection of a particular moment in time on campus, captured within ink and paper. I look around, and I see a college community that still fights for what it believes in. I hear the passion of professors for their students. I observe the astounding work my peers are doing.

Now is not the time to submit at the altar of despair. Winter has melted and Spring has arrived. The only thing left for us to do is blossom.

With hope,

Noah Carandanis

PSU Vanguard Editor in Chief