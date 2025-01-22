Letter from the PSU Vanguard Editorial Board

Hello, PSU community!

The PSU Vanguard editorial board has made the difficult decision to go on a print hiatus until the end of this winter term. With the exception of our Love and Sex Guide, we will be postponing all print production. This is due to a critical shortage of writers. As an editorial board, we understand the importance that the weekly print issue of our publication has for the community here at Portland State University. It is our belief that going forward with this print hiatus will best prepare us to return this Spring term once again printing weekly issues of our newspaper. This decision was not an easy one to make. A campus newspaper is the lifeblood of connecting stories and information to everyone here on the Park Blocks. We want to make it clear that we will still be covering campus events and news, releasing articles on our website, https://psuvanguard.com. If you are interested in applying for a position at PSU Vanguard, please visit the jobs page on our website. We look forward to getting a physical print edition back in our readers hands come this Spring. Until then, please keep up-to-date on our website and social media pages, keep an eye out for our upcoming Love and Sex Guide, and reach out to [email protected] with any questions or comments.

Sincerely,

The PSU Vanguard Editorial Board