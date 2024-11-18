Editor’s Note: The perspectives and opinions printed in this Letter to the Editor are the views and statements of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the positions of Portland State Vanguard or its editorial staff. Some claims have not been independently verified by PSU Vanguard.

Dear Editor in Chief

My name is Endalu, a Master of Public Health Student at the OHSU-PSU School of Public Health. I would like to let you know that this past week has been a difficult week for me because back in Ethiopia where I was born and raised and now my family members live, villages were ransacked by a rebel group called Oromo Liberation Army (OLA). Believed to be a paramilitary force, they killed more than 35 innocent people, burned down more than 65 houses and many livestock just 7 days ago. In this vicious attack conducted in the middle of the night, my ethnic group, the Sodo-Gurage (original name: Kestane), are a target. The OLA has been killing the Kestanes here and there in small numbers (2-5 civilians) for the last 2-3 years, but not in such a scale as happened last week. The OLA believes in eliminating the Kestanes and claiming their land.

Sadly, no national or international media reports it, raising suspicion that the Ethiopian government (ethnic-Oromo dominated) may be using the OLA as a proxy to eradicate the Kestanes.

My ethnic group is most marginalized and has no media, diaspora voice or true political representation, making it an ideal ethnic group for cleansing.

Though my close family members are safe for now, my ethnic group is still a target, and future safety is not granted. I am in a devastated & fatigued mood. The lack of media voice (both national and international) in this atrocious act of evil has given me sleepless nights.

I am wondering if any media outlet or humanitarian group is willing to expose this terror unfolding on my vulnerable ethnic group.

Thanks for your consideration & sincerity.

Endalu Debela