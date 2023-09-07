Letters from the editors

Hey! My name is Alberto, and I am the photo editor for Portland State Vanguard. I started working for Vanguard as a contributor during my freshman year in the fall of 2021. In the winter of 2022, I was hired as the international editor before eventually transitioning to my current role in the summer of 2022.

I started photography through an elective course during my junior year of high school and became hooked on cameras, content creation, photography, videography and anything multimedia-related. I believe the biggest part of what I do is capturing and sharing stories for what they are. I’ve always had stories to share or things to say and quickly found my voice through my camera lens.

For Vanguard, I pride myself on producing high-quality photos for our news stories and sharing them with the PSU community. I truly believe that a good photo can invoke emotions and paint a picture to make someone experience something without having to be there.

Vanguard is always looking for more contributors—including photo contributors. If you’re interested in working with me and for Vanguard, you can expect to receive photo assignments for articles throughout the term which require in-house photography. This includes on-campus sights and events, as well as assignments dealing with local issues.

Some photo experience is preferred but is not required. You are welcome to use your own photography equipment, but we also have some equipment available for contributors to use. We would love to see you apply and work with you soon!