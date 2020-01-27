Lions and Dragons breath life into Downtown Chinatown

Lan Su Chinese Gardens hosted their version of the annual Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, bringing in the Year of the Rat with firecrackers, lion dancers and a long serpentine dragon travelling through the streets of Portland.



The event began outside of the gardens and marched through Oldtown Chinatown, and through 4th street towards the Oregon Historical Society on Park Avenue. Large crowds followed the procession and took part in the festivities, giving high-fives to revelers and performers, while event staff handed out red envelopes containing money to children.



In Chinese history, the lions signify the three sworn brothers Lui Bei, Guang Yu and Zhang Fei of the 14th century historical novel Romance of the Three Kingdoms.



Festivities are expected to continue until February 8th, the official end of the Lunar New Year celebrations.