Love and Food: cheap Lo-fi hip hop anime foods to eat and relax to

Rosemary Lemon Chicken with Greens

For the chicken:

1 chicken breast or two thighs

Salt and pepper

Vegetable and olive oil

2 Tablespoons butter or Olive oil

1 Shallot, minced

1/2 T Rosemary, finely chopped

2 cloves Garlic, minced or finely grated

½ tsp freshly ground pepper

1/8th tsp lemon zest

½ C chicken or veggie stock, or white wine

Half a lemon, juiced

For the greens:

¾ pound mixed hardy greens such as chard, spinach, kale, or collards

Olive oil

2 cloves garlic minced or finely grated

Juice from a ¼ lemon







Between two layers of plastic wrap, pound chicken thighs until about an even ¼ in thick. Salt and pepper generously.

Heat a stainless steel or cast iron pan over medium high heat. Add enough oil to just cover the bottom of the pan.

Add chicken thighs and press down lightly with a spatula to maintain contact with the pan. Sear until golden brown on the first side and flip. Repeat on the second side. Reduce heat if needed to cook the cutlet to 160° without burning. When it’s done the chicken will be firm but still noticeably juicy. Plate chicken on top of noodles or potatoes.

Reduce to medium low heat and add butter. When butter has just melted add shallots and saute until softened, 2-3 minutes. Quickly stir in garlic, rosemary, lemon zest, and ground pepper. Immediately at stock and lemon juice and turn heat to high.

Stir and shake the pan, scraping the bottom to prevent burning, until the sauce has emulsified and is about the consistency of a thick vinaigrette. Pour on top of chicken evenly. Sprinkle with reserved rosemary and pepper.

Pour more olive oil into the pan and heat over medium. Add greens, salt, pepper, and garlic and cook until greens are wilted, tender, but still bright green 2-3 minutes. Add lemon juice and plate next to chicken.







Pot de Creme for two

2 oz bittersweet chocolate

Pinch of instant coffee

Pinch of salt

½ C cream

2 T sugar

¼ t vanilla extract (optional)

Chop the chocolate into small chunks and combine in a heat proof bowl with instant coffee and salt.

Heat cream, sugar, and vanilla if using to a bare simmer over medium heat. Do not allow to boil. Pour cream mixture over the chocolate and let sit for one minute. Then mix with a whisk for 2-3 minutes until chocolate is fully melted and glossy.

Pour the liquid into two ramekins, mugs, or small cups. Tap on counter to free bubbles. Cover and chill in fridge for 3-4 hours or the freezer for about one hour until solid, checking every fifteen minutes to prevent freezing.