Love and Food: Sexy Snacks

- THE BOARD
- Wood or slate looks the best, but any flat surface will do. Just make sure it’s not the cutting board you use to cut raw meat cuz y’know, gross.
THE SWEET STUFF
- Strawberries (vitamin C boosts the production of sex hormones)
- Cherries (promotes healthy blood flow and pheromone production)
- Chili-infused Chocolate (chili peppers boost libido and release endorphins; chocolate boosts arousal and desire)
- Pomegranate (increases testosterone)
THE SAVORY STUFF
- Artichoke arugula hummus w/ lots of garlic (artichokes increase libido; arugula boosts arousal and testosterone; garlic promotes healthy blood flow)
- 2 15-ounce cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup arugula
- 1 cup canned artichoke hearts, rinsed and drained
- 3 tbsp lemon juice
- 3 tbsp tahini
- 3 garlic cloves, smashed
- 1 tsp salt
- 4-5 tbsp olive oil
- Combine everything in a food processor and serve with more olive oil on top
- Celery (increases stamina)
- Assorted crackers (not an aphrodisiac but a vehicle for dip and cheese)
- Soft cheese of choice (not an aphrodisiac; just looks sexy)
- Assorted cured meats, if that’s your thing
ARRANGING THE BOARD
- Break up the bland colors with bright ingredients like fruit
- Put the cheese on first so it reaches room temperature
- Add crackers last so they don’t get stale
- Don’t worry about foods touching; it looks better that way!