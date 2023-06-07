Meet next year’s student politicians

The ASPSU 2022–2023 Election results were announced on Wednesday, May 24, ushering in a new student body for the 2023–2024 academic year.

The election saw minor improvement in voter turnout compared to last year’s election. A total of 1,295 students cast votes, representing 8% of the student body, slightly more than last year’s ballot count of 1,286. In 2021, only 1,217 students turned out to vote.

The newly elected members include a new student body president and vice president, 11 new senators, and seven new Student Fee Committee members. Meet some of the new student body representatives below!

Presidential Office

Yousif Ibrahim (President)

PSU’s new student body president Yousif Ibrahim is an international policy and prelaw student with a minor in political science. He looks forward to further developing a strong connection between the student body and the student government. Black Student Union President Aisha Osman, Muslim Students Association President Maarij Quadri and Saudi Students Club President Khaled Alharbi all endorsed Ibrahim during his campaign for the presidency.

“Each year the government is only going to get better, and better and better,” Ibrahim said. “We will bring the best we can to ASPSU and the students.”

Ahmad Alyajouri (Vice President)

PSU’s student body vice president is computer science major Ahmad Alyajouri. Alyajouri said he is excited to meet a variety of new people, along with learning the ins and outs of how change happens at a university level. Alyajouri considers himself “no stranger to controversial ideas,” and says he has a courageous mindset when it comes to making change by venturing into the unknown. Black Student Union President Aisha Osman and Muslim Students Association President Maarij Quadri endorsed Alyajouri alongside Ibrahim.

“[I want to] put a face to student government, enact change and keep it real without all the fluff and BS of traditional ‘politics,’” Alyajouri said.

Senate

Alejandra Nunez-Barragan

Alejandra Nunez-Barragan is a freshman computer science major here at PSU, and one of ASPSU’s new senators. Nunez-Barragan has served as a senator for the ASPSU before, partnered with working as the director of the multicultural affairs committee. She looks forward to seeing how the ASPSU will operate after the new structural changes. Her goals involve increasing cross-communication between PSU and various clubs.

“All the Latino based groups [under the LSLC] all converse about each other’s events to make sure they don’t collide with each other… that would be really cool to do on a bigger scale with all the multicultural groups,” she said.

Obinna Ozioko

Obinna Ozioko is a geology student, in the second year of his PhD. He said he is excited to learn the inner dealings of the ASPSU as a senator. His hope, he said, is to get more students involved in student government and improve representation of international students.

“I wanted to see if I could bring a change, if I could find a way to integrate more international students in the government,” Ozioko said about running for senator.

Tucker Luft

Tucker Luft studies urban and public affairs with a minor in real estate development. Luft is looking forward to implementing recently passed constitutional changes that prioritize equity and communication between students and the student government.

“We’ve pretty much looked over every aspect of our previous constitution and changed everything… it’s going to be super exciting to see how that works,” he said.

Rowan Bean

Rowan Bean is a Sex, Gender, and Queer Studies major going through the pre-law program. Her senator platform touches on reformations related to food quality, price and accessibility at campus facilities.

“I’m a first year student, straight out of high school… I’ve been here for about a year, and I already see changes at PSU that I want to make,” Bean said.

Student Fee Committee

Chukwudaru Michael

Chukwudaru Michael is in her first year pursuing an MFA in creative writing, as she loves working with her imagination and creating new worlds. She is excited to work on the SFC because it will allow her to promote the cultural and physical development of students.

“[My goals are] to serve and represent,” she said.

Lanie Sticka

Lanie Sticka will be graduating with a degree in finance this year, beginning her MBA in the fall. Sticka is excited to accept the challenges that come with serving on the Student Fee Committee, such as declining enrollment and protecting student needs. Her goals are to develop policies that favor economics and sustainability and prioritize student needs.

“Taking on that challenge is going to be pretty critical and crucial for us students, and I’m excited,” Sticka said.

Morgan Miller-Speare

While Morgan Miller-Speare has experience working as a student leader in a resource center, this will be her first role as a representative in the ASPSU. Miller-Speare, a math major, hopes to take a deep dive into the decision-making processes behind the Student Fee Committee and improve upon them for the benefit of the student population.

“My objectives are to cultivate more of a connection between ASPSU and the student body, listen to students so we can continue to act with their best interests in mind, and ensure we are allocating funding in a sustainable, as well as equitable, way,” Miller-Speare said.