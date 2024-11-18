Meet the Editors!

Isaiah Burns, Editor in Chief

Hey there, I’m Isaiah and I’m the Editor-in-Chief here at PSU Vanguard. I’ve been with the paper since Spring of 2023, and that time has been made up of many different adventures and lessons.

What I love most about working for this newspaper is how connected you become with the campus. Since I started here, I have met so many different people across PSU’s many different communities and have become way more involved with the university than I ever thought possible.

I’m currently in my senior year pursuing a bachelor of arts in history, with the dream of becoming an investigative conflict journalist after I graduate. When not in school, I prefer to work on creative projects, spend time outdoors and go on adventures with my motorcycle.

JJ Christensen, Opinion Editor

Hi, I’m a sophomore creative writing major and serving as Opinion Editor this year for PSU Vanguard.

I got started last year in the news section, covering everything from food carts on campus to local politics. I really dove in deep to help cover the protests at the library last year and have found a great community of committed journalists here at the Vanguard. I intend to use my position to uplift the voices of those fighting and organizing for liberatory social change at our university, as well as bring light to underrepresented ideas and perspectives.

Outside of Journalism, I love writing fiction. While I’m not as avid of a reader these days, I still love writing fantasy and science fiction stories. I hope to publish them somewhere, one day. I play the drums, and I’m big into making and looking at maps and flags. My biggest red flag is that I’m an amateur history buff.

My favorite T.V. show is RWBY, my favorite video game is RimWorld and my favorite color is green.

Briana Cieri, Creative Director

Hi! I’m Bri and I am the returning Creative Director here at PSU Vanguard!

I started at Vanguard last year, and have really fallen in love with the fast paced production cycle that comes with working at a newspaper. This job has allowed me to think outside the box and has creatively pushed me to experiment with different techniques when designing for covers. This has been my first time being in a leadership role, and it has been really exciting to see all of the design contributors grow creatively over the past year!

Outside of Vanguard, I really enjoy spending time with my family and friends. I love watching scary movies, listening to music, crafting and playing with my puppy, Billie. ❤

Noah Carandanis, News Editor

Noah Carandanis is a junior philosophy major and is serving as this year’s News Editor for the PSU Vanguard.

Noah began his student journalism career as a news reporter during his freshman year. He then served as the Living Section Editor for University of Portland’s The Beacon before transferring to PSU. His passion for compelling conversations and discovering PSU community members’ stories are what excites him most about his editorial role.

As the proud owner of a Blu-ray collection that numbers 138 titles, he can be found at many cinema screenings in his off time. Apart from his journalistic pursuits, he loves perusing through literature at local bookstores, grabbing coffee with friends and squirrel watching on the Park Blocks.