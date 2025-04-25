Members of a fringe religious group enter university buildings to proselytize students

The Campus Public Safety Office (CPSO) confirms reports of individuals associated with the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (commonly known as the Unification Church) have been entering university buildings that are closed off to the public and proselytizing students.

These individuals have been known to corral students into unofficial “study groups” in which they show students video content breaking down their beliefs and hold discussions. Karl Miller Center is the building they enter most often, but they’ve also been seen in Cramer Hall and the Smith Memorial Student Union.

On March 19, 2025, a post was made to Portland State University’s unofficial Reddit page entitled “Cult on PSU Campus” in which a user recounts their personal experiences with the Unification Church and the three key individuals that facilitate the study groups.

The poster expressed concerns for a friend of theirs who’s still involved.

“They bombarded him with food and attention to keep him coming back,” was written on the post. “Now, I’m trying to help [him] leave, but he’s afraid of harassment. They have my number as well and I’ve recently blocked all 3 of them and since blocking them, I’ve been avoiding campus out of fear they’ll recognize me.”

The post received many comments from users sharing their own run-ins with these individuals on campus.

“Yeah, I’ve seen them trying to recruit in the Smith dining area as well,” one user replied. “They try to approach people while they’re stuck at the microwave or mid-meal so it’s harder for them to walk away.”

The original post gives three first names of alleged church members who have visited campus: Rung, Kimiko and Steve. Two of the members have been identified as Steve and Kimiko Cox, who both work on behalf of the Collegiate Association for the Research of Principles (CARP) which is an organization within the Unification Church that targets college students.

Steve and Kimiko can often be seen carrying clipboards, and walking up and down the Park Blocks. The Cox’s host weekend workshops at their house for students interested in the Unification Church which they call “international dinners.”

PSU Vanguard spoke in person with the student behind the original Reddit post, who would like to remain anonymous, and elaborated upon their experience with the church.

They explained that they were originally invited to join the study groups by Steve Cox, advertising it as a way to “meet other transfer students with culturally diverse backgrounds.” They were offered food upon arrival to their first meeting in Karl Miller Center, and were pressured to give their phone number and email address.

The students were shown educational videos created by the church and held a discussion on its beliefs. After their first meeting, the student was invited to an international dinner at the Cox home, where the student was driven personally by the church members along with a few other students.

The student recalled the church members specifically asking students to open campus building doors for other non-student members to join the study groups. They also recounted a moment where outside students passing through the building had approached the group and questioned the public discussion of religion—to which Steve Cox allegedly responded in an aggressive tone toward the students. Vanguard could not independently verify this interaction.

During the interview, the student stated that the church members had been encouraging students to start an on campus club for the Unification Church. At the time of publishing, SALP has confirmed with Vanguard that they have not been approached by any students to start a club related to this group.

Many other colleges nationwide do have clubs related to CARP and the larger church organization, most notably at University of Nevada, Las Vegas—where PSU students have been invited to visit for various workshops.

After viewing the educational videos at the study groups and doing their own research into the organization, the student began to unearth some of the group’s controversial history. They stopped going to the meetings, and since have received messages from all three members pressuring them to come back.

The Unification Church has its roots in South Korea, established by Rev. Sun Myung Moon in 1954. The church’s teachings claim that Rev. Moon received a revelation from Jesus at a young age that it was his job to carry on the mission of Jesus. While their beliefs are based in Christianity, they also promote practices such as mass marriages and traditional familial structures. The religion has a global focus and is practiced in over 100 countries.

In 2022, the church was in the news regarding its connection to the assassination of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The assassin was a former member of the Unification Church, who was disillusioned with the church due to their incessant demands for donations, leading to his family’s bankruptcy.

Following the assassination, the Japanese court ruled to dissolve the Unification Church’s presence in the country.

The outlawing of the church in Japan is the subject of a petition currently being promoted by its members, stating, “Japan’s religious freedom is under threat” with no elaboration or mention of its ties to the Unification Church. Students on and around Portland State’s campus have been approached by members asking to sign said petition.

Vanguard caught up with a student moments after they had been approached by Kimiko Cox in one such interaction.

“ She asked me to sign her petition and I said I would do it later [but] when I pulled it up on my phone, she continued, ‘Do now, do now, do now.’” The student, who wishes to remain anonymous, said that they felt pressured by the interaction.

“The Campus Public Safety Office is aware of reports that individuals associated with the Unification Church are contacting students on campus,” CPSO said in a statement to Vanguard. “If you experience unwanted contact of any kind that has made you feel uncomfortable, pressured, or harassed while on campus, please contact CPSO. We’re here to support you.”

While reports have been made regarding the group, no official action has been taken by CPSO.

This is part of a developing story. If you have been approached by these individuals or have any information regarding the Unification Church, please email us at [email protected]