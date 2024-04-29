

Alberto Alonso Pujazon Bogani/PSU Vanguard

The twenty-fifth anniversary Nike Hoop Summit took place in Portland at the Moda Center on April 13. The Nike Hoop Summit is an annual basketball tournament in which the United States’ top high school senior basketball prospects compete on a global stage against top basketball athletes from around the world, 19 years old or younger. 2023 marked the inaugural year of the women’s version of the Hoop Summit.

On the women’s side of the games, Team World fell just short in the fourth quarter after leading for most of the game and was ultimately defeated by Team USA, 83-80. The men’s side of the games saw a more drastic win, with Team USA defeating Team World, 98-75.