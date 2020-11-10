On Election Night, activists march for Black liberation

While the country sat on the edge of its collective seat watching election results start to come in on Nov. 3, a very large crowd gathered at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland. The event, titled All Power to the People West Coast Solidarity, began with speakers discussing defunding the Portland Police, little-known incidents of oppression in the United States and defining Black liberation as the ability of a people to control their own destiny.

The crowd of around one thousand protesters, according to the Portland Mercury, then marched east up Stark and Belmont Streets to Cesar Chavez Boulevard and back west on Stark, returning to Revolution Hall.