 Philosophy department fights back amidst heavy blows from the administration.

Three faculty members from Portland State’s Department of Philosophy are being laid off, as part of a wider string of layoffs across campus culminating in 17 total faculty members losing their jobs. Philosophy is one of two departments that received more than two layoffs, the other being applied linguistics.

The department has maintained a consistent dialogue with the administration expressing their opposition to the matter, requesting the reversal of the layoffs and stating a claim that the decision was made off of faulty data.

“This opaquely-reasoned decision jeopardizes the Department of Philosophy’s long-term viability,” wrote the department in a formal letter to the Dean’s office.

The letter goes on to note the lack of consideration for the high number of philosophy classes that are taken by non-philosophy majors (e.g. Philosophy of Race which counts toward the campus-wide Race & Ethnic Studies requirement). The letter also claims that the data analysis that led to the administration’s decision was made on revenue-based information only, and doesn’t consider other factors like philosophy ranking in the 97th percentile for student demand, according to the letter.

Angela Coventry—the Philosophy Department Chair—expressed concern regarding the news that 27 philosophy classes will not longer be offered due to the faculty layoffs.

“I think of it like cutting off our arms and our legs,” Coventry said.

The department will also no longer be running the Oregon High School and Middle School Ethics Bowl—which it’s facilitated for the past 11 years. Also facing danger is the Online Philosophy Degree, which is recognized as one of the best online philosophy programs available, according to OnlineU.

Various outlets have showed their support for the philosophy department amidst the cuts. The American Philosophical Association sent a letter advising PSU’s administration to reconsider their decisions impacting the program. PSU President Ann Cudd personally responded to their letter,

“After the required reduction was identified within Philosophy, the terms of the contract negotiated between the faculty union (PSU-AAUP) and PSU dictate how faculty layoffs are implemented — thus, we have no influence over the specific faculty that are laid off,” the letter stated.

The PSU Philosophy Club—a student-run organization—also sent a letter to the administration expressing concern over the faculty layoffs.

“We are especially confused and disappointed by the fact that Ann Cudd, who is herself a former philosophy professor, appears either to not understand or is indifferent to the significance of these cuts,” the letter said.

They also expressed their gratitude for the three professors who are facing termination, specifically noting two who have given talks at their club which garnered outstanding student involvement.

Currently, Dr. Coventry is running a petition to have these cuts reversed, which currently sits at over 1,000 signatures at the time of publishing.

“We’re more determined than ever that Philosophy should continue at PSU,” Coventry said. “I’m not one to get angry about things, but this strikes me as something worth getting angry about.”